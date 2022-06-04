The worst nightmare for a shopper is to find the same product under sale after purchasing it. So, If you are wondering if it is possible to get a price match at Walmart. Then you are in the right place.

Walmart is the largest discount retailer and online store in the U.S. It offers discounts and sales to its customers, helping them save bucks. Just like many other retailers, Walmart also introduced a Price adjustment policy. It laid certain terms and conditions to match the price of the item. The product has to be identical and be available at the store for price match. Customers get partial refunds under the price adjustment policy for a product. If the customer purchases anything at Walmart and finds its price reduced after that, then Walmart provides you the price difference in the form of a refund.

This article is going to be about the Price Adjustment Policy at Walmart. What all products come under this policy? Does it apply to online purchases too? Price Adjustment policy for products under sale and how to get a price adjustment at Walmart?

What Does Walmart Mean by Price Adjustment?

If the customer notices a price drop in the product they have purchased earlier, then Walmart is going to adjust the price within 7 days. Walmart’s price adjustment policy is applicable for almost every item which comes under apparel, electronics, home decor & furniture, home needs & groceries, etc. However, Walmart’s marketplace is not applicable under this price adjustment policy, as it is managed by third-party sellers. Products under any kind of sale or clearance are also not eligible for this price adjustment policy.

But Walmart has certain limitations under this policy. It holds the right to verify the product with minor details. It limits the price adjustment to one item per customer, per day.

What Are Some of the Different Items That Are Eligible for Walmart’s Price Adjustment Policy?

Walmart is known to provide its customers with a wide range of discounts every day. The product that is used and damaged by customer are not eligible for the price adjustment. It usually adjusts the price of almost every item in its stock. Some well-known products under this policy are:

Apparel

Electronic appliances

Furniture

Home decor

Kitchenware

Automotive Products

Groceries (doesn’t include alcoholic beverages)

The items purchased from the competitor’s store and price matched online price completely depends on the decision of the Walmart manager to price match or not. All the grocery and household items are eligible for Walmart price adjustment except for the alcoholic beverages and items that contain alcohol, due to the varying laws in the state.

How Long Does One Have to Get a Refund From a Product With the Adjusted Price In-store and Online?

Walmart offers to refund the price difference of a product within 7 days of its original purchase at the nearest store. However, walmart.com doesn’t price match products purchased from the Walmart store.

The customers that bought an item online should contact “Walmart Customer Support” within 7 days to claim the refund, even if the item hasn’t been delivered to them. The items for price adjustment must be similar in all aspects, such as brand, size, color, model, etc. And they must be in stock to be eligible for the price adjustment.

Products sold and shipped by Walmart are the only ones eligible for this policy. So, the products sold by the third-party sellers in the marketplace of Walmart are not eligible for the price adjustment policy.

What Is the Price Adjustment Policy for Products That Are for Sale?

You might be wondering if Walmart’s price adjustment policy is applicable to products bought in the Black Friday sale and Cyber Week sale. Sadly, that isn’t possible. Walmart has restricted its price adjustment policy to just the normal daily sales. Those sales already offer products at low prices, so Walmart doesn’t want to offer any more discounts on them to its customers.

Walmart doesn’t offer price adjustments for products in any kind of sales like

Black Friday sale & Cyber week sale

Clearance sales

Thanksgiving week

Everyday value items

Limited editions

Bundle offers and one plus one offer

Products in Rebates

Advertised offers

Do You Require a Receipt for Price Adjustment at Walmart?

Walmart needs proof of purchase for any item to be price matched or adjusted. It has to be a valid store receipt or online invoice for it to provide a price adjustment for any particular product. Walmart needs a piece of solid evidence for any payment done by the customer. So. they cross-check for the method of payment used and then process a refund.

For any unverified purchases, Walmart offers a refund in the form of a gift card. The refunds under $25 are refunded as cash, and the refunds for more than $25 are given in the form of a Walmart gift card for future use.

How Does One Perform Price Adjustments at Walmart?

Walmart doesn’t accept store purchased items on the Walmart website for the price adjustment policy. The products purchased online can only be price adjusted on the Walmart website. Customers can contact customer service to confirm the price adjustment of the product with old and new prices. Walmart asks the customer to upload the proof of purchase, such as a valid invoice.

Additionally, the products bought in Walmart stores are accepted for price adjustment in the store only. They can be verified through the Customer help desk at the store or the cashier at checkout lanes. Customers need to provide them with the purchased item, proof of the new price of the item, and the proof of purchase like a valid receipt. After verification, the refund will be processed based on the payment method during the initial purchase.

After the verification process, customers need to wait for 10 business days for the refund to be reflected in their bank account. All the cash and debit card payments can be refunded in the form of cash if the card isn’t available. But the payments done through a credit card are reflected in the account within 7 to 10 working days.

Limitations of Walmart Price Adjustment Policy

Walmart has a time limit for a price adjustment for all its products. It doesn’t accept price adjustments after 7 days of the original payment.

Not only this, in-store purchases cannot be price adjusted through the Walmart website, and online purchases cannot be price adjusted in a Walmart store.

Damaged, used, or refurbished products are not eligible.

Products bought under the deals or discounts of Walmart membership cards are not eligible for price adjustment at Walmart.

As mentioned in the list of products in the article, alcoholic beverages cannot be price adjusted due to the differing state laws.

Items that require minimum quantity purchases.

Marketplace purchases other third-party purchases.

Orders that are shipped to customers in certain places like Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Conclusion

Walmart accepts to refund the difference in the old and new price of any product under its price adjustment policy. However, it has some limitations. The price adjustments are done within 7 days of the original purchase. Customers need to submit a proper invoice or receipt as proof for the refund to be processed. The products sold and shipped solely by Walmart are the only ones eligible under the price adjustment policy. No third-party items are eligible for this. The products purchased under sales like Black Friday, Cyber Week, Clearance sale, etc. are not eligible for price adjustments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How long do I have to wait to get a refund for a product with the adjusted price? Generally, Walmart takes 7 days time to refund the price difference of the product. Can I price adjust the product I purchased online in the Walmart store near my place? The products bought from the official Walmart website are accepted for price adjustment online only. Walmart’s store doesn’t price match products purchased from walmart.com Do I require a receipt for Price adjustment at the Walmart store? Yes, the cashiers at the Walmart store check for proof of purchase like a valid receipt along with the old and new prices of the item when you ask for a price adjustment. Can I get a refund for the price adjustment for alcohol at Walmart? No. Walmart’s price adjustment policy doesn’t include alcohol products. I have already mentioned in the article, the list of products covered under the price adjustment policy.