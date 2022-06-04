Walmart is the largest and one of the most popular retail supermarket chains. It has always provided with best services to its customers and offers discounts and sales for them. Customers love when they can get to order items even before their official release of them into the market. This even helps seller know their demand in the market. Pre-orders help the customer have a secured item even before its release. Walmart started taking pre-orders in the early 2000s. Walmart offers pre-orders on so various items and gadgets with exclusive offers. Let us say you are pre-ordering a video game, will you have it delivered to you on the release date? Can you cancel or return it? Will there be extra for shipping more items?

Even now, many customers have the above doubts about pre-order at Walmart. This article will provide you with details regarding Walmart’s pre-order policy, Payment process, Cancellation, Refund, Shipping, and additional information.

What Is the Walmart Pre Order Policy?

Customers can pre-order from a variety of ranges from different departments of Walmart. Products from pre-orders may cost the same or even less sometimes. Sometimes, Walmart may even offer them promotional pricing, which is continued based on the decision of the manufacturer. Walmart offers pre-orders in departments like Gaming, toys, and CD/DVDs.

Customers can pre-order and pay at the same moment with Credit/Debit cards, Walmart rewards/ gift cards, and PayPal. For credit card payments, the amount paid is deducted once the item got shipped. Generally, shipping is included in pre-orders.

How Does the Walmart Pre-order Policy Work?

Pre-orders are notified on Walmart’s official website. They give out dates of release and order dates beforehand. Customers just have to check for prior news about the release, so they can pre-order. The product in pre-order can be added to the cart and checked out usually like any other order. Walmart sends an email confirmation of the same to the customer. If the item is a limited release, then the customers have to wait for a relaunch of that item.

Benefits of Pre Ordering at Walmart

Walmart has simple but beneficial strategies to attract customers, and build excitement in them. There are many benefits of Pre-ordering at Walmart, both for the seller and the customer.

Helps in securing an item even before it is released.

30-minute cancellation policy

several offers like beta codes (applicable)

for pre-orders below $35 shipping is free

Hot prices for Hot pre-orders

Items lock at a lesser price

Exclusive offers

Quick shipping

No more waiting for the release to buy the item

Do You Have to Pay the Entire Amount Right Away for Pre-orders?

Customers can pay for the pre-orders using any mode of payment like Debit/Credit cards, Rewards/Gift cards from Walmart, or PayPal. The amount is deducted right away after the customers pay if the method of payment is any of the mentioned ones other than a credit card. But if the customers pay using a credit card, then the amount is deducted after the item is shipped. Walmart sends a confirmation email to the Customer with details like the date of release. If your bank card expires before the shipping, then Walmart cancels your order as there would be no successful payment once the item is shipped.

When Does Walmart Deliver Pre-orders?

Walmart initially sends a delivery notification to the customer’s email before the official release date stating the shipping status. It actually intends to deliver the product on the release day. But if the demand for the product is high. The manufacturer delays the excess supply to Walmart, which makes it difficult for them to deliver on time. It may take 2 to 3 business days for the order to be delivered to the customer.

Some of the Items That You Can Pre-order at Walmart

Walmart without a doubt is the best retail store where customers can get anything they want, right from groceries to electronics. I have researched and listed out some of those items from Walmart that offer pre-orders.

Video game consoles like Xbox, PlayStation, etc.

Video games like The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo, Fortnite, etc.

Selected books

CD and Vinyl music

DVD and Blu-ray films

Limited edition collections

Apple products

Can You Cancel a Pre-ordered Item?

The cancellation policy for a pre-ordered item is the same as the normal order. Customers just have to log in to the Walmart app or website for orders they placed. If, the orders are seen along with a “Request Cancellation” then the item is eligible for cancellation. Or the customers can just contact Walmart’s helpline and get help from an associate. After you cancel your order, any temporary holds on your account will be eliminated. But the cancellation is impossible once the item is out shipped for delivery. If you want to reorder the canceled item, then you can get fast-track access through your order history. The refund processed by Walmart may take up to 7 business days to reflect into your bank account.

Walmart also offers a 30-minute cancellation time for customers. Within that 30-minute cancellation time, the customers can either change the item or just cancel it.

Is It Possible to Return Pre-ordered Items? Will Walmart Charge Extra for Cancellation?

According to Walmart’s Return Policy, the return time frame starts from the date of delivery or purchase. Return time is actually 90 days for any product, but some electronics mentioned above in the pre-order list have a limitation of 30 days. Pre-orders can be returned to the Walmart store, mailed, or can be arranged for pickup.

Will Walmart Charge Multiple Shipping Fees for Multiple Orders at Once?

Even if the customers order multiple items at the same time, Walmart considers it as a single order, and shipping is charged only once. The transportation charge is imposed just once, even if the items in the order arrive separately. Walmart sends a tracking ID for every item shipped to the email address of the customer.

Conclusion

Customers who are too apprehensive to wait for a particular product can just pre-order from Walmart. Walmart always gives the best service to its customers through its simple marketing strategies. In the above article, I have mentioned the details of the pre-order policy at Walmart.

Pre-orders can be done from their official website and are charged instantly from the customer’s account. Only the credit card payments are processed after the item is shipped. Customers can cancel their pre-orders from the Walmart app or online. Refunds are directly reflected into their bank accounts within 7 working days. Walmart doesn’t charge extra for several items ordered at the same time, it considers all of them under a single order. Walmart offers customers pre-orders on items like DVDs/CDs, gaming consoles, video games, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

When will the amount get deducted for Pre-orders placed on Walmart using a bank card? Walmart accepts both debit and credit cards for payment of pre-orders. If the payment is done through a debit card, then the amount is charged immediately. But for the credit card payments, the amount is charged once the item is shipped. Can I return the Apple Watch which I pre-ordered? Yes, Walmart accepts the returns of any pre-ordered products. But certain electronics have a time frame of 30 days for Walmart returns. You can even take the help of an associate from the Walmart helpline. When will I receive my PlayStation, which I pre-ordered a few days ago? Walmart tries to deliver on the release day of the item. But if the product is in demand, Walmart may take 2 to 3 days to ship it. Will I be charged extra for both of the items I pre-ordered? No. Walmart considers it as a single order, and the shipping is charged only once for the entire item, even if the items arrive separately.