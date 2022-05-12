Shopping is getting easier day by day. The Walmart Personal Shopper has further enhanced the shopping experience of its customers. Many Walmart customers prefer this method. Especially people who don’t have time to get into the shop and walk down the aisle to get their things. At times, our day will be filled with plans, leaving no place for shopping. In such situations, this will definitely be helpful. However, busy people aren’t the only people who use personal shoppers. There are various kinds of people who use personal shoppers for various reasons. For example, people who don’t like to be among the crowd, the introverts. In this article, I will explain what is Walmart Personal shopper clearly. Continue reading to know more.

What Is Walmart Personal Shopper?

A Walmart personal shopper is the one who accepts your order, collects your items from the store, and keeps them ready for pick-up at your designated area. Once you park your vehicle at the designated area, you will be able to pick up your order and take them home without any hassle. The one who does all these for you is a Walmart associate. A customer can opt for this option by shopping online. You can select that option under the section “Pick-up Today”. I will talk about shopping using a personal shopper in detail. Keep reading.

What Are the Duties Followed by a Personal Shopper at Walmart?

I will give you a list of duties that a personal shopper has to follow at Walmart. Take a look at the list.

Responding to the orders of online shoppers

Staying in contact with customers using live chat, emails, or telephone calls and following the items being ordered by the customer.

Suggesting customers with alternative options to a product that is not available or has been discontinued.

Ascertain the order of customers is correctly picked, scanned, and packed.

Informing the management about supply shortages and inferior products.

Helping to pack the orders that have been assembled in one place.

Assisting in the collection of customer orders and loading them.

Joining hands with various departments to increase the efficiency of fast online deliveries.

What Does a Walmart Shopper Do?

If I have to answer this question in simple words, a Walmart Personal Shopper does what you would do when you get into Walmart. Additionally, the person will pack the items and keep them ready for pick-up or home delivery. Let me elaborate on this.

A customer orders items online under the section “Pick-Up Today”. Once the order is confirmed, a personal shopper will be assigned to that order. As soon as the personal shopper is assigned, the person begins shopping for you. The customer will be in contact with the personal shopper via any means.

A Personal shopper isn’t a bot who picks whatever items the customer is asking for. Instead, the person is an expert who can advise and guide the customers to buy the best products from the store. Therefore, make the best use of him and his knowledge about products.

Moreover, the personal shopper lets know of the product that is selling like hot dogs and give a detailed description of the product. This way, the personal shopper enhances the customer’s shopping experience despite staying at home. In addition to shopping for the customer, a personal shopper deals with customers’ exchanges and replacements as well. This means the personal shopper has to find a better alternative that would be acceptable to the customer.

How Long Does a Walmart Personal Shopper Work?

Typically, a Walmart Personal Shopper works anywhere between 8 hours to 10 hours per day. However, the working hours can vary, as Walmart personal shoppers can work on both a full-time basis and a part-time basis. Hence, the total working hours of a Walmart personal shopper completely depends upon the individual’s choice. During the work hours, the Walmart personal shopper picks items for online orders, packs, and delivers them to the designated area. However, he cannot do this continuously. He needs a break. Therefore, Walmart gives a 30 min – 1hr unpaid lunch break to all personal shoppers. In addition to this, Walmart provides two scheduled 15-minute breaks in each shift.

How Much Does a Walmart Personal Shopper Earn?

On average, a Walmart Personal Shopper earns around $13 per hour. This is higher when compared to the minimum hourly earning of a Walmart employee. The wage of a Walmart employee is $11 per hour. The reason personal shoppers receive higher wages is because of the pressure one has to undergo and physical strain. In addition to that, Walmart also recognizes the importance and potential of the Walmart personal shopper position. Personal Shoppers have the ability to improve the efficiency of online shopping. Moreover, this service is seen as a feature that can beat the Amazon shopping experience.

In my opinion, the Walmart Personal Shopper gives us a better shopping experience than Amazon. This shopping experience is lively, interactive, and supportive as well. It is good that Walmart is investing in this well by providing high wages to personal shoppers. When compared to this, the shopping experience at Amazon looks boring. Additionally, you will not know which item is best or more suitable. You have to read the reviews, which are mixed most of the time. As a result, there are high chances of you ending up buying bad quality products.

How Old Should You Be to Become a Walmart Personal Shopper?

Walmart has set 16 as the minimum age limit for becoming a Walmart personal shopper. Anyone above 16 can apply for this position.

What Skills Does One Require to Work as a Walmart Personal Shopper?

The primary skill that a Walmart personal shopper should have is communication. You are constantly in touch with the customer, hence you should communicate things clearly and give lucid information about the products. In addition to that, you have to be focused while working so that you don’t miss out on items listed by customers. Furthermore, prioritizing tasks to work efficiently and working swiftly to save time is expected. Apart from these skills, there are many other skills that are required to work as a Walmart Personal Shopper. I will list them below.

Experience of working in a retail store in the past

Ability to perform multiple tasks at the same time

Staying focused despite working in a busy environment

Dealing with customers patiently and solving their issues

Physically strong enough to perform tasks such as carrying and lifting items. In addition to that, the ability to walk and stand for long hours is required as well.

Should be able to prep the mind to work at irregular hours.

How Much Does a Customer Get Charged for Using a Personal Shopper Service?

The customer doesn’t have to pay any fee if he is personally picking up his order from curbside parking. However, you have to pay a fee when you want the order to get delivered to your home. This means that the customer gets to use a personal shopper to pick items and pack them for free. This is expected because, Walmart is competing with a behemoth, Amazon. The only way to garner customers is by providing a better experience at a low cost. This is a good strategy. Many other giant retailers have started providing this service. This is really a good thing for people because buying products from in-tore is more reliable when compared to buying from Amazon or Amazon sellers.

The main difference between ordering online at an e-commerce website and online retailers is that your product will be delivered in just a few hours. However, there was one thing lacking with the retailers. It is the ease of shopping. It seems the Walmart Personal Shopper service is an excellent strategy taken by Walmart. People are feeling comfortable when they are shopping using a personal shopper.

Frequently Asked Questions – Walmart Personal Shopper

1. Can a Walmart Personal Shopper work part-time? Yes. Walmart allows Personal Shopper to work part-time. 2. Do other retailers provide services like Walmart Personal Shopper? Yes. There are many retailers who are providing this service under different names. 3. How much should a customer pay for using this service? There is no fee for using this service. However, if you want the product to get home-delivered, you have to pay the delivery fee. 4. Can I pick up the order by myself at Walmart once Walmart Personal Shopper packs the items? Yes. You can come with your vehicle and pick up your order at a designated place. 5. Can I work as a Walmart Personal Shopper if I am 20 years old? Yes. In fact, anyone who is over 16 is eligible to apply for this position.