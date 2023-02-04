Walmart is an American retailer which is the 5th largest in the country based on its revenue. It is owned by Sam Walton who also owns Sam’s Club. They have several other companies some of which are well known to the customers. Others are lesser known to the customers and shoppers in the United States.

I have done some research on the companies owned by Walmart. You might be surprised to know some of the below companies are owned and run by Walmart. In addition to this, there are also some famous websites such as Jet.com and Hayneedle.com. There are quite a few more.

So, start reading this article further where I am introducing you to some major and minor companies owned by Walmart. They work under Walmart by adding superiority to it. They also have a good position in the competition with the biggest e-commerce websites like Amazon.

What Are Some Companies Owned by Walmart in 2022?

Walmart is more about the customers and their needs. So, they make sure that the customers are 100% satisfied. Also, they always try and enter e-commerce as a competition to the Amazon website. They have always planned to design their own website which includes a lot of products of different kinds. Also, they look forward to purchasing major and minor companies which are leading in their areas.

Walmart is large and is always open to options which lets them grow even further. Now, that they have so many major and minor companies under them, they are immense. Below are some of the large and small companies which are purchased by Walmart in various retail markets.

Major Companies Owned by Walmart

1. Jet

Jet is an American e-commerce website. Walmart acquired Jet.com in 2016 for 3.3 billion dollars. The main reason behind getting jet.com is to enter the e-commerce and online shopping industry.

One of the biggest competitors for Walmart is Amazon. So, Walmart planned to enter into the e-commerce field through some significant websites. One such website is jet.com.

Jet.com and Walmart websites are known to be the same. If you want to confirm you can just search for Jet.com on your browser, and it will automatically lead you to Walmart’s official website. Walmart’s official website is created from the basic idea of jet.com. So both of the websites are combined. Walmart did not leave the Jet.com domain name so even if you search jet.com, Walmart’s website will be opened.

2. Art.com

Art.com is a well-known place where you can get several home decor and art supplies. Some are photo prints online, wall art, posters, and canvases. It is one of the largest online websites where you can shop for art supplies and other home decor items.

Furthermore, Walmart purchased Art.com in the year 2018 which made its position in the E-commerce industry placing it as one of the major competitors of Amazon.

3. Bonobos

Walmart wanted to take its business into almost every field. Similarly, it also wanted its hand in the fashion industry. This is the main reason for it to acquire Bonobos. It is a clothing line that deals with men’s apparel. They provide clothing at a quite affordable cost which gives a classy and expensive appearance. Bonobos is owned by Walmart since 2017 and is purchased for 310 million dollars.

4. Bare Necessities

Bare Necessities is an American website that sells loungewear, swimwear, and lingerie online. It is the second largest of its kind after Victoria’s Secret. It is acquired by Walmart in October 2018. However, they sold it to Delta Galil Industries in 2020.

Additionally, it has good relations with Amazon, so Walmart acquired it.

5. Sam’s Club

Sam Walton who owned Walmart also opened Sam’s Club warehouse which is a big box retail warehouse. It was initially opened in 1983. They provide their customers with bulk products at wholesale prices, and also with several deals and discounts.

It is similar to the big box retailers which require a membership card to shop at their warehouses and stores.

6. Hayneedle

It is a popular furniture website where you can get furniture units at affordable prices. But, they provide various modern and stylish options. It is also a popular website that is loved by many shoppers who regularly visited them. Also, many people do not know that Walmart owns the Hayneedle.

Additionally, Walmart purchased Hayneedle in the year 2016. They provide customers with several services which also include door delivery.

7. Massmart

Massmart is the second latest goods distributor in Africa. Walmart purchased this African retailer in the year 2011. They got it from 2.54 million dollars back in that year. They also have nearly 420 stores all across the country. Additionally, they provide their customers with alcohol products, general household goods, groceries, etc.

They are also several small companies under the major company Massmart. This is a popular retailer which provides discounted goods for consumers who are residents of Africa. Some companies which are under them are Massdiscounters and Massbuilders. By getting this Walmart has developed its stores in the sub-Saharan continent.

8. Shoes.com

Until now Walmart has not dealt with a footwear retailer. This is the first one to do so. Shoes.com is the most unusual choice with Walmart, and they got it in the year 2017. It nearly cost them $9 million. Walmart is in direct competition with Amazon with this footwear website.

They provide their products at affordable and discounted prices. They have added this website to their online acquisitions with many others.

9. Moosejaw

They have many fashion websites under them. This Moosejaw is a men’s fashion website where you can get affordable fashion. Walmart purchased Moosejaw in the same year as they got the Bonobos. They spent nearly $51 million to get this website. It was one of the fastest growing fashion websites then.

People who want to shop for clothes at Walmart can also check out options on this website. They provide clothes for hiking, camping, and many other adventure sports on this website.

10. Eloquii

There are only a few retailers which provide customers with plus size fashion. One such is the Eloquii website. This is not like any of the above websites and has an independent identity. They are offered at low cost because of Walmart.

Walmart did not spend much on purchasing the Eloquii website, but it is important for them to get it to be in the race with the Amazon website.

Minor Companies Owned by Walmart

The list certainly did not end here because there are a few companies that are lesser known to people. These are also owned by Walmart itself. These do not serve a particular purpose for Walmart ownership. But they do help them in the journey of competition with major e-commerce websites like Amazon. The below list is the perfect example for us to understand that Walmart is always striving to serve people with various departments and products.

Below are the companies which are owned by Walmart but are also not so popular among people.

1. Amigo

It is a chain of grocery stores and departmental stores. They have its main location in the Puerto Rico of the United States territory. They were acquired by the retailer Walmart in 2002.

The collaboration was a profitable one for both Walmart and Amigo too. After this collaboration, Walmart started its exposure to various departments other than groceries and household goods. Amigo provides customers with a vast variety of products just like the Super Walmart store With affordable prices.

2. Seiyu

It is a retail store that originated in the country of Japan. It is quite popular with the people in Japan with vast numbers in sales. This is the main reason Walmart purchased it even if it was a regional store.

Seiyu retailer was initially opened in Japan in 1963. It is very popular in Japan for the products they offer its customers various retail products and also food products. Walmart has collaborated with Rakuten and established retail online too. They started an online food delivery service and also virtual grocery shopping and delivery service with both of them.

3. Aspectiva

This is now the most amazing and modern retail purchase made by Walmart to date. It is a minor organization which is based in India. Walmart made the purchase in the year 2019.

This company is not a retail store or any clothing line lie above. It is a tech company dealing with customer services and design factors. By making this purchase Walmart has gone ahead in the list of retailers which are planning to move online and in-person marketplace.

This purchase cost is not officially stated by Walmart anywhere. But this is one of the wisest decisions Walmart has made in the tech department field.

4. Flipkart

The whole idea of Flipkart in India was to combine all the small-scale industries and individuals to give them a platform for them to directly deal with customers. They offer almost all the products from different parts of the world at affordable prices with good quality.

So making its presence visible to worldwide customers it made some awesome purchases like Seiyu in Japan and Flipkart in India. The purchase of Flipkart cost nearly r $16 billion to Walmart back in 2018. Their main purpose of online presence is made possible with all these major e-commerce websites.

5. Carhco

Carhco is just like any other retail grocery store which is purchased by Walmart. These stores are based in parts of Central America and Puerto Rico.

It is one such retail which is the largest of its kind retailer in the area. They are purchased by Walmart in the year 2004 spending a whole of 2 billion dollars on it.

Final Thoughts

Walmart is one of the most well-known retailers in the world established by Sam Walton. He has also established another popular membership warehouse retailer which is Sam’s Club. It is well known that Walmart has been in the retail industry for a long and has tough competition with almost all the big retailers. So, they have always planned to excel in almost all the industries they are in. For example, their biggest competitor in the industry is Amazon. So, Walmart tries to go ahead every time by making good purchases of companies and websites. Some such companies are given in this article.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the retailer or e-commerce website which is in direct competition with Walmart in 2022? Amazon.com is the biggest competitor for Walmart in the e-commerce industry. What are some well-known retailers in the market which are acquired by Walmart? Hayneedle, Jet.com, Shoes.com, Art.com, Sam’s Club, Bare Necessities, etc. are some of the major and popular retailers and e-commerce websites owned by Walmart now. Is Seiyu and Flipkart owned by Walmart? Yes, both the retailers Seiyu and Flipkart are owned by Walmart. Seiyu is a Japanese retailer whereas Flipkart is an Indian-based e-commerce website.