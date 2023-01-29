Walmart Order Filler: Responsibilities, Pay, Working Hours Etc.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that is popular for its chain of hypermarkets, discount retail stores, and grocery markets. Its headquarters are located in Arkansas, United States. Initially, it was set up in 1962 by Sam Walton who runs it along with Sam’s Club retail warehouses. Walmart has more than 10,000 stores in 2022 in nearly 25 countries. Additionally, it is the largest retail store in the world based on the revenue Walmart makes.

Also, Walmart is the largest private employer in the world as of 2022. They have nearly 2.2 million employees working at their warehouses and other offices. They also have employment at different levels which include workers at warehouses to high-level managers. One such position at Walmart warehouse is Order Filler.

Do you know what they do? If not then read this article to know what they do, their requirements, eligibility, pay scale, etc.

Walmart Order Filler In 2022

There is a job role at Walmart that is responsible to assemble all the items that customer order online. This job role is known as Walmart Order Filler in 2022. The individuals who work in this position have to work rapidly and have to take care that they are filling the correct order.

Their main task is to fill the order. Additionally, they also have to maintain synchronization with other departments of the warehouse. This will help them pack and deliver an online order quickly. The starting pay for this job role, Walmart Order Filler as of 2022 is $20 per hour.

If you still have doubts regarding the job role of Walmart Order Filler then this is the perfect article for you.

Who is an Order Filler at Walmart, and What Are Their Key Responsibilities?

Order Fillers at Walmart are responsible for filling the orders by customers. They deal with several departments within the warehouse of Walmart. Those departments are such product aisles and also customer services.

In addition to this, they also work with other departments such as scanning items, processing refunds, labeling, and getting the product from the warehouse. They have to be conscious and fill the order on time by picking up the products quickly.

Their responsibilities do not end here. They also include verifying the order with customers, collecting their reviews and feedback, scanning the product barcodes to verify their purchase, and also pack the products included in the order.

Sometimes, these Walmart Order Fillers are also responsible for delivering the products to customers to the address mentioned in the order receipt.

What Are the Qualifications Required to Become an Order Filler at Walmart?

The candidate who wants to become an order Filler at Walmart should be above 16 years of age. Also, it is recommended to have a high school diploma or some qualifications equal to it. It is not officially mentioned anywhere by Walmart. You might also have a high chance of getting the job if you have 1 year of relevant experience.

They are also responsible for working flexible hours in the Walmart warehouses at different departments of the store.

What is the Work Schedule for a Walmart Order Filler?

The working timetable for a Walmart order filler might differ from store to store based on its location. Also, the season will also affect the operating hours of the order filler.

Take, for instance, if there is any holiday or festive season then they might have to work extra hours to manage all the work at the warehouse. This might also happen on weekends, holidays and after office hours (evenings).

However, the working hours also differ based on the employee’s work position such as part-time or full-time. Additionally the week off too.

Does a Walmart Order Filler Need the Training to Work at Walmart Warehouse?

Walmart Order Filler does not have any official training for employment at Walmart. However, they are a few things you have to remember if you want to join Walmart as an Order Filler. These will help you in maintaining your position smoothly at Walmart.

Initially, it is important for you to under the role of Order filler at Walmart. So, you need to follow the previous order filler to become familiar with the warehouse/ store well and also their responsibilities. Also, if you do not understand the role and responsibilities as an Order Filler then you can take the help of the store manager. They will assign some time for you at the back of the counter. They will also help you understand the procedure of filling an online order, and other details related to an order. Furthermore, they also have to understand the pricing of the products in the warehouse and also the shipping process. Finally, being aware of your duties and responsibilities as an Order Filler is recommended. Some tasks are packing and handling the order and shipping them into trucks after packing the order.

After the COVID pandemic, online orders have increased rapidly because people avoided going to public places. So, now this role has become more important in Walmart warehouses.

As I have mentioned above the Order Filler is not just responsible for picking and packing the order but also shipping them into the delivery trucks to the customers.

What is the PayScale of an Order Filler at Walmart?

Generally, the order fillers at Walmart are paid on an hourly basis. This position is higher than the entry-level wagers at Walmart stores. The average wage at Walmart for an order filler ranges from $13.00 to $19.00 per hour. However, this is not fixed. It might be in the range or higher than that based on the individual’s experience and eligibility.

Also, it is stated by the previous employees at Walmart that they were provided with additional bonus quarterly or annually. This is totally based on the performance of the order filler at the store. The bonus might range from $0.35 per hour to $3.00 per hour. The bonuses are given based on the season, the work schedule of the employee, and also their performance at the warehouse.

What is the Application Process for an Order Filler at Walmart?

Below is the step-by-step procedure to apply for an Order filler position at Walmart.

Initially to apply for any position at Walmart you can visit the official website of Walmart, walmart.com. On the Walmart website, you can find their careers. Go to the careers webpage, and you can find a search bar on the top. Search for the Order Filler job title or any other job title you want. Then the page will show you all the locations the job is offered. Opening one of them will let you know the job description, requirements, duties, and responsibilities in the Walmart warehouse. After reading that you can apply for the position at the bottom of the page. The application process will be easy if you already have a Walmart applicant account. Or else you can create one using your resume. If Walmart finds your application eligible for the position they will contact you for an interview. After which you might have to undergo a background check and a drug test too.

Is It Beneficial to Work as an Order Filler at Walmart?

There are several benefits of working at Walmart warehouse be it as an order filler. Also, the rating for this job position is 3.5 out of 5 on most job search engines.

Some of the benefits of working as a Walmart Order filler are listed here:

Walmart ensures all their employees have a good work-life balance.

Good performance bonuses and other incentives.

Health insurance will include all the below for the employee and their dependents too. Vision coverage Medical coverage Dental coverage

Walmart paid insurance

401k plan

Employee discounts in the Walmart stores, Sam’s Club warehouses, and their online websites.

Flexible working hours.

Parental leave is granted as per the store rules.

Paid leaves which include sick and vacation leaves too.

Paid leave for military service.

The overall rating for this Order filler job position is good. However, there are a few complaints from previous employees about the promotions and job security.

Conclusion

As Walmart is one of the leading retailers in the United States, customers tend to order a lot from them. The job position, of Order Filler at Walmart is responsible for picking and assembling the products in the orders, packing them, and shipping them into the delivery vehicles. They do not have any professional training. However, it is recommended to notice the working employees and learn from them.

An Order Filler is paid on the basis of hours they have worked at the store. They also have several benefits from working at Walmart stores which I have included in the above article. Finally, if you want to apply for this job position you can visit the official website of Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the basic pay for an Order Filler at Walmart? The average wage at Walmart for an order filler ranges from $13.00 to $19.00 per hour. Sometimes they might also get paid $20 per hour. What is the minimum age required to work at Walmart? You have to be above 16 years of age to work as an order filler at Walmart. What is the basic job responsibility of an Order Filler at Walmart? The Walmart Order Filler is responsible for picking and packing the products in online orders. They also have to load them in the delivery vehicles for shipping. Does Walmart provide medical insurance for the employees working at their stores? Yes, the medical insurance provided by Walmart includes dental and vision coverage also.