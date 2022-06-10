If you had been purchasing at Walmart in-store for a considerable time, you might have noticed the term “Merchandising Fee” in the receipt. In case you are buying online by ordering through Walmart.com, you will receive an e-receipt via email. Even in the online receipt, you will be able to find “Merchandising Fee”. Initially, I didn’t give much attention to it. However, when I repeatedly saw the term, I started wondering what is a Merchandising Fee? Why should I pay that fee? Is it mandatory that I have to pay that fee? So, I did some research and found answers to these questions and other related questions as well. Continue reading to know more about merchandising fees.

What Is Walmart Merchandising Fee in 2022?

The Merchandising fee we pay at Walmart.com is mostly charged by third-party sellers. Some of these third-party sellers, charge us with an additional 0.34% fee as well. This additional fee is generally applied to imported products. Such products should meet the terms and conditions of United States Customs and Border Regulations. For products whose price is less than $2500, the merchandising fee is restricted to $25. However, you may have to pay an additional 0.34 percent fee for certain products that you ordered online. Similarly, certain products that are sold at Walmart in-store have additional charges as well. Keep reading this article to get a clear picture of merchandising fees at Walmart.

Why Are Mattresses, Batteries, Tires, iPads, and TVs Subjected to Merchandising Fees?

These are the products that require additional resources to dispose of, as they cannot be recycled or end up in landfills. As a result, certain states in the USA, collect taxes on these products. Hence, based on the location (state) of Walmart, you may or may not be charged with merchandising fee. Sometimes, Walmart charges us with merchandising fee in order to encourage customers to dispose of the product via Walmart disposal sites.

One of the examples of the latter case is, the merchandising fee or battery core charge applied on the car batteries it sells. However, this charge can be reclaimed again by submitting the old battery you bought from Walmart and purchasing a new one. In this way, customers are encouraged to return the batteries instead of throwing them away. Later, Walmart recycles the battery. This isn’t the only place where Walmart charges us merchandising fees. There are other cases as well.

What Is the Walmart Battery Core Charge?

Let me give a brief explanation regarding the Walmart Battery core charge. This is very similar to taxes collected by the government. However, in this case, Walmart will be doing what a government would do after collecting tax, which is to dispose of used batteries safely without harming the environment. In my opinion, the battery core charge is a good initiative taken by Walmart. I always felt the manufacturers and sellers were not conscious of the pollution that was being caused by the products they sell.

In most cases, the consumers were blamed. The responsibility of disposing of the waste was imposed on the customers. What can people do other than throwing the waste into the trash? People would have done the same with the battery if it wasn’t for reclaiming the Walmart merchandising fee. So, the corporate should have a sense of responsibility while selling their products to people. The government, people, and private organizations should work together for a safe environment.

Why Am I Charged With Merchandising Fee by Walmart When I Order Products From Walmart.com?

If the product you ordered has to be delivered via air, ship, and international mail, Walmart will apply a merchandising fee on that particular product. This is because the merchandising cost is imposed on Walmart and other companies by U.S. Customs and Border Control in the case of import products. Here’s the case, don’t confuse this merchandising fee with the regular shipping fees. Both should be paid fully and separately.

Who Is the One Paying the Walmart Merchandising Fee?

Obviously, it is the customer who is buying the product at Walmart in-store or Walmart.com. There are so many third-party sellers who sell products via Walmart and stay outside the U.S. In such cases, all the products you buy from these sellers will be subjected to Merchandising fees. Hence, they cannot deliver your product at regular delivery charges. You have to pay above it.

However, here is the thing you should be aware of. You will get to know about the merchandising fee before paying for the product. During the last stages of the checkout process, you will see a statement regarding this. Therefore, make sure to skim through every statement you come across when you are checking out. In case, you feel the merchandising fee is high, you may cancel the order.

How Much Merchandising Fee Does Walmart Charge?

There isn’t a standard merchandising price for all types of products. Depending on the size, weight, and other factors, the Merchandising fee may increase or decrease. For example, if the product ordered by the customer is fragile, the customer will be paying higher merchandising fees. This is because while handling fragile items, an extra care is given while loading, transporting, and unloading. In another case, we take the weight factor into consideration. According to this factor, the merchandising fee will be higher if the product’s weight is high. Similarly, lower in the case of lightweight products.

Besides the aforementioned factors, the price of the product is also a deciding factor. If a customer is ordering a product whose price is below $2500, he/she has to pay 0.3464 percent of the total worth of the product as merchandising fee. Typically, this merchandising fee will cost between $2 to $10. Hence, the fee totally depends on the cost of the product you have ordered.

If I have to mention another factor, it would be the custom charges of the shipping company. You can know the seller’s name by checking the product information. By using the name, you will be able to find where the seller is from.

What if I Don’t Pay the Walmart Merchandising Fee?

You will not receive your package. The package will be returned to either Walmart or the third-party seller located outside the USA. Now, you will be left with two options. One option is to request a full refund, and another option is to ask Walmart or the third-party seller to attempt delivering the product again. In the case of the latter, make sure you pay the merchandising fee without missing.

In the case of online purchase, you cannot skip the payment of merchandising fees. The online Walmart has a system of automatically charging you with merchandising fees while checking out. Moreover, it is impossible to complete the payment for the product without paying the merchandising fees.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by giving a brief answer to the question of what is Walmart Merchandising fee. Following that, I answered why certain products that we buy at Walmart are charged with the merchandising fee. Later, I explained about one of the products on which Walmart applied the merchandising fee. In the next couple of queries, I told why anyone had to pay a Merchandising fee and who should pay the merchandising fee. Finally, I told how much a merchandising fee could be and what happens if anyone doesn’t pay the fee.

Final Thoughts

The Merchandising fee applied by Walmart is completely justifiable. However, if you want to avoid paying the fees, you should avoid buying products from third-party sellers at Walmart. Especially, the sellers who are based outside the USA. You will be able to locate the address of the company by taking a look at the product information that you get while buying from Walmart.com. So, it is easy to avoid sellers from outside. In some cases, when you are buying products from Walmart in-store, you will be asked to pay the merchandising fee. Unfortunately, I guess, you cannot avoid that. I hope I have given enough information in this article regarding merchandising fees. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walmart Merchandising fee

1. Should I pay a merchandising fee for TVs that I buy from Walmart? Yes. In addition to TVs, you have to pay a merchandising fee for the following products as well. The mattresses, batteries, tire, and iPads. 2. How to find the location of a third-party seller? When you buy from Walmart.com, you will be able to see the product information. If you check that, you will find the name of the third-party seller. Later, you can use that name to find the location of the third-party sellers? 3. Does Walmart apply a merchandising fee for its own product? Yes. The best example for this is the car batteries sold by Walmart.