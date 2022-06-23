If you have recently bought Mattresses for the Walmart Company recently, and you are no longer happy with the products, so you want to return them. Then you are in the right place, as here in this below article we are going to discuss the Walmart Mattress Return Policy in much more detail. In addition to this, we will also help the new customers of Walmart learn about the different types of mattresses and the brands currently available at their stores. Besides, this, we will also explain whether the mattresses at Walmart can be returned without any receipts. Furthermore, we will discuss the common problems with the Return Policy employed by Walmart for the Mattresses. And in the last section, we will explain whether can Walmart denies the return of mattresses and whether the customers have to visit the same store to return their mattresses.

What Is Walmart Return Policy?

As of now, the Walmart Company has employed a generous return policy, according to which the customers of the Walmart Stores have the ability to return their products within a period of 90 days. However, in some cases, especially for consumer electronics or groceries, the time period will vary, as well as for the products from the associated brands. In addition to this, the customers do not have to provide purchase receipts for the products that they have brought from the Walmart Store, in order to get the return policy approved. More importantly, the customers must remember that the products that they have returned to the Walmart Stores should not be used or have kind of damages or defects, if not the customers might end up paying extra charges for the damages or use.

What Is Walmart’s Mattress Return Policy?

Now back to the topic, the Walmart Return Policy for the Mattresses is quite similar to its general return policy applicable to various types of products purchased from the Walmart Stores or the online platform. And as you can guess, according to this policy, the customers can return the product to the Walmart Store within a period of 9o days, after which the return will no longer be accepted.

Moreover, as explained in the above sections, the customers must make sure that this mattress is in good condition, and does not have any kind of defects or damages. Because if it is damaged the company might only offer a partial refund for the product. Furthermore, the customers will receive a refund based on the payment method they have chosen to purchase the product. Apart from this, the customers must remember that the used mattress is unhygienic to sell, so the company does not accept the return of this product generally.

What Kind of Mattresses Can You Purchase at Walmart?

If you are planning to purchase mattresses from the Walmart Company, then you must know there is a wider variety of mattresses available here at these stores for the customers to choose from. These varieties include popular mattress choices such as foam, hybrid, and innerspring. Moreover, the customers can find various popular mattress brands at these stores, which means they can purchase the right one for themselves based on their requirements, and their budget.

And not just that, the customers can order these products online from the comfort of their homes through the online platform. Furthermore, the customers can easily get various types of discounts and offer on the products available here, often, especially during the discount periods conducted by the company. If you want to find out more varieties of mattresses available here then visit the official Walmart Platform from your device or visit the nearby Walmart Store.

Can You Return a Mattress Without a Receipt?

Yes, currently the Walmart Company is allowing the customers to return the mattresses the customers purchased on the Walmart online platform or directly at the stores without providing any kind of purchase receipts. However, the customers must return these products in the same state, that they bought, without using or damaging them. And more importantly, the customers must return these products to the company within a limited period of 90 days. Moreover, sometimes, certain mattresses from popular brands might require receipts for the approval of return.

Can You Return Mattresses That Are Open?

As explained in the above section, the customers who purchased mattresses from the Walmart Company can return the products to the store, within the refund due date, which is 90 days from the purchase. But, however, they must remember that the refund provided for the product will be partial if the product is used, as the company will add charges. Besides, if the mattress has additional defects or damages, then the company will add further charges to the customers, which will be taken from the refund.

Can You Return An Air Mattress To Walmart?

Similar to all other products at the Walmart Stores, including various types of mattresses, the air mattress can also be returned by the customers. And not just that, the customers can get a complete refund on these products, only if the product is not damaged or used during this period by the customers. Furthermore, the customers will be able to find multiple types of air mattresses at Walmart, as they are currently the most popular mattresses at the stores, and they are also very cost-effective compared to other mattresses. The customers will also get additional discounts and offers on these mattresses.

Can Walmart Deny Returns Of Mattresses?

Yes, the Walmart Company has the ability to deny the returns of certain products like mattresses at their stores. If the said customers did not adhere to the rules and regulations set up by the company, under the Return Policy. For example, if the customer failed to return the products back to the company within the 90-day time period, in this case, the company will deny any refund requests applied by the customer. Next, mostly, the customers who have used the products during this period or damaged them heavily, often get rejected for the refund process from the Walmart Company.

Do You Have To Return To The Same Walmart?

The Walmart Company according to their official platform allows customers to return the products that they brought to any Walmart store located nearby their home, or across the country, regardless of the store location, the customer has purchased the product. And not just that, even the customers who used the online platform of Walmart company to purchase the products can return the products directly at any nearby Walmart Store, or they also have the additional option of using the pickup option available on the platform to return the product.

What Are the Different Products at Walmart, That Are Not Eligible for the Return Policy?

Many retail companies across the country, restrict certain product returns at their stores, similar to the Walmart Company. So here in this section, we will list out some of these products. Firstly all the food items and snacks purchased by the customers at the Walmart Stores and the Online platform are not eligible for the return policy. Secondly, all the paper goods like tissues, toiletries, and other products are also included in Walmart’s restricted products list. Thirdly, the Home Cleaning Products from various popular brands at the stores cannot be returned by the customers once purchased.

Fourthly, the health and beauty products include soaps, creams, and lotions. Fifth, the Pharmacy, as well as the Apparel items, are also not allowed to return by the company. This is mainly because most of the products mentioned here are not eligible for the return policy because they are priced very low, and also they have shorter expiry dates compared to other products. This is why it is important for the customers to know the return policy on the products before making a purchase here at the Walmart stores or the online platform.

Name Some of the Best Places or Retail Stores for Purchasing Mattresses?

If you are looking for alternatives to the Walmart Company for mattresses, there are many options or retail stores around, which we are going to discuss here in this section. As with all the different types of products nowadays, Amazon is the best option for purchasing multiple branded mattresses and ordering them, online from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, the customers who have Amazon Prime membership can additional discounts on expensive mattresses, free delivery, and other benefits.

Besides, if you want to purchase directly from the retail stores, then also you can find many other options. As there are multiple home furnishing specialized retailers in the country, such as Blooming Dale, Purple, Overstock, Tuft & Needle, Tempur-Pedic, etc. Furthermore, there are other big box stores like Walmart, such as Macy’s, and Target, which sell mattresses from various popular brands at Cost-Effective Prices.

Conclusion

