Walmart sells products that belong to different categories, including cosmetics. Under the category of cosmetics, Walmart sells a broad spectrum of products related to it. Hence, a lot of people who want to buy Makeup products buy them at Walmart. Now, Walmart has a long period of experience in selling this item. Therefore, we can expect Walmart to have a Makeup return policy with all the details included, and it has such policies in place as well. In this article, I will try to give you a detailed account of Walmart’s Makeup return policy. Continue reading the article.

Does Walmart Makeup Return Policy Allow Me to Return Cosmetics?

According to the return policy of Walmart, you can return cosmetic products such as mascara, lipstick, blush, eyeliner, and many more. However, the return of the aforementioned product will be accepted by Walmart only if you return it within the return window. The return window of cosmetic products is around 90 days. You will get a full monetary refund if the makeup you returned is unopened and in new condition. In case, you have opened or used the makeup, you will not get a monetary refund. Instead. Walmart will allow you to exchange the product or give you store credits.

Will Walmart Accept the Return of Used Cosmetics to Walmart?

As a customer of Walmart, you can return the makeup even if you have broken its seal and used it. You can rely on the aforementioned statement as long as you make sure to return the makeup within 90 days of purchase. Walmart accepts your return in two ways. The first way is to return the product at Walmart in stores located near you, while the second way is to use the Walmart website to return the makeup. Be it whatever the way you choose to return, make sure to bring makeup along with its accessories.

Additionally, Walmart asks you to return the original packing as well. Most people throw away the packing once they have opened it because they will not have good knowledge about the return policies of retail chains. Hence, be it whatever retail chain, always keep the original packaging for a brief period of time. Make it a habit and follow it for any product that you buy from the store of any retail chain. Developing habits like this will bear fruits in the future.

Is There Any Makeup That We Cannot Return to Walmart?

All the makeup items that you bought from Walmart are returnable and there is no exception in it. However, some products that you return will have to pass through strict conditions in order to become eligible for a refund or exchange. Let me explain this to you with an example. Let us assume that you bought a product with an ORM-D sticker and you wanna return it to Walmart. If you are returning this product, it should be unopened and also requires original packing. If I have to give some more examples of products that bear an ORM-D sticker, they would be aerosols, nail polish, and perfumes.

Meet this condition doesn’t excuse you from other regulations. For example, the return window for these products is 90 days as well. Moreover, there will be certain products which you should return quickly. Such products are computers, airbeds, and other tech-related products.

How to Receive a Refund From Walmart After the Return of Makeup?

After you return the product, the staff present at Walmart will verify the makeup items. If the verification is successful, you will immediately become eligible for a refund. Walmart will give the refund via credit or debit card if you have used them while purchasing the makeup items. Currently, if you don’t have the credit/debit card that you used for purchasing, the amount will be refunded to your Walmart Gift Card. In another case, if you have used cash for buying the product, the amount will be handed over to you in cash format. Lastly, you will get an original Walmart gift card in the case of using a Walmart gift card for purchasing makeup items.

How Can I Return the Makeup on Walmart.com?

The return window is same for the both the Walmart in-store and online stores. From the day when you received the makeup items, the countdown of your return window will start clicking. You should begin the refund process before the count crosses 90 days.

How do you initiate a refund process? Well, it is very simple. You would have used a Walmart account to order the makeup item. Now, you should use the same account to start the refund procedure. Log in to that Walmart account and find the makeup item in the purchase history. There, click on the option “Start a return”. After selecting that options, Amazon will guide you till the end. Once you finish this online refund initiation process, you will get a free return shipping label.

After packing the makeup item along with its accessories in the original packaging, you can stick this shipping label on the package. Once the package reaches the destination, the shipping label will help the Walmart staff to identify who sent the package. After receiving the package, Walmart will refund you the amount. Depending on the original payment method you used for the purchase, the amount will be credited in the respective form.

Is It Possible to Return Makeup to Walmart Without the Original Payment Receipt?

It is always advised to keep the payment receipt safe. Still, we are humans. We cannot be 100% efficient and effective. Hence, we sometimes lose the original payment receipt. Hence, most retail chains, including Walmart, accept the return of Makeup without the original payment receipt. Nevertheless, in this case, Walmart will expect you to show a government-issued photo ID. The Photo ID is stored by Walmart on its secure returns activity database. They do it to make sure no one is cheating them and deal with problems that may arise in the future.

Once Walmart accepts your return of makeup items, it will ask you to choose between exchange and refund. If you select a refund, Walmart will transfer the amount to your gift card, or it will hand over the amount in cash. In case, the cost of the makeup item you are returning is below $25, instead of giving you store credit, Walmart will give you the refund in cash.

Final Thoughts

Walmart sells has a broad spectrum of makeup items that have been shelved in-store. Hence, a lot of people who want to buy makeup items flock to the makeup department of Walmart. People can almost buy any product they wished for in this specific category. Moreover, through this article, we get to know that the return policy of such products is lenient. The policy gives us a return window of 90 days, which is long enough. These benefits make Walmart one of the favorite destinations for customers who want to purchase makeup items.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walmart Makeup Return Policy

1. Will Walmart accept the return of makeup items after 90 days from the day of purchase? According to the Walmart Makeup Return Policy, the return window is around 90 days. There is no guarantee that you will get a refund if you return the product outside the return window. More probably, you will get store credits. 2. Will I be demanded to bring a government-issued ID by Walmart for the return of my makeup items? Not necessary. Walmart will not ask for your government-issued ID if you have the original payment receipt with you. 3. Will Walmart refund me in cash if I had used a credit card to purchase the item? No. In most cases, the refund is done in the original payment method you used while buying the item. Moreover, Walmart will expect you to bring the same credit that you used for payment previously. 4. Can I return the makeup item that I bought on Walmart.com at other stores?

Yes. You can visit the Walmart in-store located near you and return the product at the customer service desk.