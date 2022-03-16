There is a reason why certain retail stores have been the go-to place for many people. One such reason is that retail stores like Walmart care about their customers and provide interesting and useful offers. Not all of us all able to buy everything we want when we feel like it. So stores like Walmart offer a sort of “pay later” option, which is called Layaway.

These are announced for certain dates before holiday purchases to help customers buy stuff that they cannot afford at that moment. In this article, we are going to help you understand what are Walmart layaway is, and the Walmart Layaway 2021 dates.

Usually, layaway means that you can put a deposit on a purchase that you would like to make. This is to reserve/secure that item for your future purchase. Most of the time, Walmart layaway dates are announced before holidays so people can secure an item to buy for holidays. Those Walmart layaway dates were from August 28 to mid-December(14).

This layaway option is only available for products that cost more than $50. Also, you cannot for the layaway plan when you are purchasing products online. It only works when you are physically buying them from the stores. This is one of the offers from Walmart that their customers love. With this layaway plan, customers can buy furniture, electronics, jewelry, toys, bedding, sporting goods, and a few others.

Due to this many customers do their Christmas and other holiday shopping during that layaway period.

How Do Walmart Layaway Services Work?

Now, opting for a layaway plan is pretty simple. Since layaway is only available on store purchases, all you have to do is visit the store to buy the item. We have listed the steps that you should follow to make a Walmart layaway purchase.

When you are in any Walmart store, pickup the item that you want and head to the counter.

One thing you need to remember is that layaway works for purchases above $50.

Now, going for a layaway plan will not cost you anything extra or an opening fee.

Rather, you have to make a down-payment to but through layaway.

The amount is either 10% of the item’s price or $10, which ever is highest.

If you are choosing layaway when buying multiple items then each item should at least be $10.

When it comes tomaking payments, it is totally up to you to decide the date and time. Just head to a local Walmart store and make the payment.

To get remainders on your layaway payments, you can sign with them to get text or email remainders.

One other thing you should know is that certain Walmart stores offer layaway for jewelry thoughout the year.

To get more info on Walmart’s layaway plans, head to your nearest store.

Does Walmart Still Offer Layaway in 2022?

It was till 2020 from August 28 to December 14 that Walmart used to offer layaway for their customers. The operative term is “used to”. That’s because the retail company is no more providing layaway to buy their products. Instead, it is now offering them to buy their products immediately by paying later. How?

It was last year in 2021 that the company announced that they are moving away from the layaway plan. Instead, the customers can buy their items immediately, and pay the amount in a few months. This is by partnering with the fintech company, Affirm. So does that mean you should worry?

Well, it depends. The whole “buy now and pay later” selling point might seem great but not for everyone. When it comes to eligibility to use Affirm, you should have good credit, and only then can you use it to pay later for Walmart items. Walmart partnered with Affirm in February 2019 to provide an extra payment option for its customers.

Things to Know About Using Affirm at Walmart

The thing is many middle-class people prefer to buy through layaway because there is no good credit requirement and no interest. With Affirm, there are these two things to worry about. Customers will have to pay interest depending on the items they buy. The APR rate is between 10%-30%, which also is based on their credit score. This mode of payment is not ideal for many customers, hence they are angry.

So even after being eligible to use affirm at Walmart, there are certain restrictions too. Things like pet supplies, personal care, food, groceries, and alcohol cannot be brought using affirm. You can make any purchase with Affirm as long as it comes under the price range of $144-$2,000. Anything below or above doesn’t qualify for Affirm purchase in Walmart.

The one silver lining is that it works for both online and in-store purchases in Walmart. A few other things to know about using affirm is that there are no late fees, no fee to open an account, or preparatory fee. Sometimes, there are also products that have 0% APR, so be on the lookout for those items. Using Affirm at Walmart doesn’t have any kind of impact on your credit score but affirm does check your credit for future purchases.

If you are using affirm to buy stuff at Walmart then you can opt for either a weekly payment or a monthly one. If it’s the former then you can make payments every 2 weeks in 4 installments. In case it’s monthly, you have to 3-24 months’ time for payments. A refund option is also available but the interest paid will not be refunded.

Walmart Layaway Services Fine Print

Before you could actually opt for Walmart’s layaway service, you need to be familiar with all their terms and conditions. We already explained a few things that you should know about the Walmart Layaway 2021 dates and other things. Regardless of that, here are a few things you should know.

We talked in the previous section that there is a minimum to be bought for using layaway. It is $50 minimum, and $10 for each item if there are multiple items.

In case multiple items in your basket amount to less than 10% of layaway deposit then you gotta pay 10% extra.

You can initiate your layaway payment at any store, but you have to end it in the same store before the last date. Not doing so will lead to cancellation of account.

If your account ever gets cancelled then the paid amount will be refunded with a deduction of $10 as cancellation fee. Place like Ohio, Washington D.C. Rhode Island, and Maryland do not charge cancellation fee.

Thee is also an age requrement of 18 years to qualify for an layaway account in Walmart. If you or anyone else using the account isn’t 18+ then they cannot receive any refunds or items.

Walmart also has a return policy when it comes to layaway purchases. Things to know: works only for in-store purchases, doesn’t cover wireless phones, closed on Thanksgiving, etc.

These are the terms and conditions that include in Walmart’s layaway fine print.

Wrapping Up

Layaway was a valuable option for many of Walmart’s customers. It was disappointing that Walmart’s layaway 2021 was canceled. Many people were eagerly waiting and asking when does Walmart’s Christmas layaway start in 2021, but that is no more an option. Customer shave to get used to the fact that there’s now only affirm for such shopping at Walmart. Go through the above article and all your doubts about Walmart layaway 2021 dates will be cleared.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Why Walmart’s layaway 2021 was canceled? Walmart released a statement that they wanted to provide a better means of payment mode for their customers. Hence they partnered with Affirm fintech company. What are other stores with layaway 2021? There are few other retail stores with layaway 2021 offers. Stores like Burlington Coat Factory, Big Lots, Sears, Hallmark Gold, and a few others. What was the minimum price for using layaway at Walmart? You at least need to buy an item that is $50 or if it is multiple items, then each item should be at least $10. What items can you buy with layaway at Walmart? There are a plethora of products that come under layaway. Jewelry, Infant toys/furniture, large furniture, small appliances, some sporting goods, toys, and electronics without a service plan.