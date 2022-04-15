Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world. They sell various products, which also include a lot of electronic products. Obviously, this catalog includes laptops. Walmart sells various laptops and as we all know these laptops can be very expensive. Many times, a customer might purchase a laptop and may not like it or there might be some issues with the laptop. So, it would be considered ideal to check if there is a return policy for the laptop.

So, if you are wondering if Walmart has a return policy with laptops or not, you have come to the right place. Here, are not only going to be discussing if they have a return policy or not. But, we are also going to be discussing a few common questions related to this topic. Such as the different brands of laptops Walmart has to offer, can a customer return a laptop if it was purchased online, etc. Let us begin.

What Is Walmart’s Laptop Return Policy?

Fortunately, Walmart does accept returns when it comes to laptops and does have a return policy. Walmart takes returns of computer and laptops if it is brought back within 30 days of buying them. This applies to both purchases being made online and in their physical stores. For making the return of the laptop, the customer will have to give the laptop with its original packaging and accessories. The customer will also need to carry the receipt of purchase as proof. Once the return has been made, the customer can choose to either get cash or get store credits.

Do You Require the Original Packaging to Return Your Walmart Laptop?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, the customer will have to return the laptop with its original packaging. This is because the bar code and other information on the packaging will help Walmart check if the laptop has been purchased from them or not. There is no way Walmart can tell if the laptop has been purchased from their store or not. So, if you bring the laptop with any other packaging, Walmart will not accept it for a return.

Do I Need the Accessories to Return My Laptop or Computer?

This was mentioned in the initial section. If the laptop that you purchased from Walmart came with a few accessories such as a keyboard, mouse, charging cable, etc. You will have to return them as well. This is mentioned in the Walmart return policy as well. They will not accept the return if the accessories that came with the laptop are missing.

Is the Receipt Necessary to Return Your Laptop to Walmart?

Yes, the receipt is required if you want to make an easy return of the laptop that you purchased in Walmart. Though they will still take the product if you want to return it, the receipt will only make it much easier and smoother. This is because the receipt will have the date of purchase, and it makes it easier for Walmart to check if it is being returned before 30 days of purchase. Many times if the receipt is missing, the customer is given a refund in-store credit rather than a straight refund. So, it is recommended that the receipt is kept carefully and brought to the store if you want to make a return of your laptop.

Holiday Returns for Laptops and Computers

During the holidays, Walmart’s return policies change temporarily. Instead of giving only 30 days for returning the product in only 30 days, Walmart gives an extra 10 days during the holidays. This is only applicable in the month of November and December. Walmart will remove the 10 days extension as soon as the holidays are over. When it comes to a computer, the return extension ends on December 26th.

What Are a Few Different Laptop Brands That Are Available at Walmart?

As we all know, Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the world. They sell various brands of laptops. They have various types of laptops which have different prices. From what we have seen, it looks like they have every brand of laptop that is known to anyone. The prices of these laptops range from a few thousand to $98. The laptops are not only sold in their physical stores, but are also sold online on their official website. A few brands of laptops that Walmart sells are,

Apple

HP

Asus

Acer

Lenovo

Samsung

MSI

LG

Can You Return Online Laptop Orders Too Using the Policies Given Above?

We have mentioned this in the first section, where we have said that laptops will have to be exchanged within 30 days of purchasing. This applies to both purchases which have been made online or in physical stores. The customer can choose to return the products either by mail or by going to the nearest Walmart store. The process of doing this is very simple. All you will have to do is log into your account, go to your purchases, and select the item you want to return.

Go through the process till you find the option to either return it by mail or by going to the store. If you choose to return it by store, go to the nearest store and with all the necessary items which we have given in the above section. If you choose to return it by mail, then you can print the return shipping label and drop the package off at the nearest USPS or FedEx.

Conclusion

Walmart sells various electronic products online as well as in its physical stores. They sell various types of electronics. One of the electronic products they sell is laptops. Walmart has various types of laptops that are sold in their stores as well as on their official website. As we all know, laptops can be very expensive and the customer that purchases the laptops may not like the purchase and would want to return them. So, it would be ideal for the customer to purchase the laptop from a place where they have a good return policy.

Fortunately, Walmart is one store that has a very good return policy. They let customers return a laptop within 30 days of purchase if he/she is not satisfied with the product. A customer has to keep certain things in hand when he/she is going to the store to make a return of the products. All the things that a customer requires to make a return are mentioned in the initial sections. Walmart also extends its return policy during the holidays, which are from the month of November to December. They give a 10-day extension on returns during this time of the year. Moe details about them have been given in the above sections. In the final sections, we have mentioned the different brands of laptops Walmart sells and if you can return the laptop if it was purchased online and how one can do it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. In how many days can I return the laptop that I purchased in Walmart? Any electronic product that has been purchased in Walmart should be returned within 30 days of purchasing it, if the customer is not satisfied with the product. While a lot of products have a 90 days return policy, electronics have only 30 days. 2. Will Walmart not accept a return? There is a chance that Walmart might not accept a return from a customer. The company has every right to refuse it. If a customer does not carry all the necessary items such as the original package, accessories, etc. Walmart will refuse the return. 3. How many returns can I make at Walmart without a receipt? While making a return without the receipt is difficult because Walmart will not be able to know the date of purchase. A customer can still make returns without a receipt. Walmart allows up to 3 returns without the receipt.