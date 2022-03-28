We all know how cheap shopping at Walmart is, but there is actually a way to make it cheaper. You are hooked, aren’t you? Hey, this is not a gimmick to make you read the whole article– even though I want you to. You might have heard about the Walmart clearance. In case you do not know what their clearance sale is, let me tell you.

Walmart’s clearance sale is where the retail store sells items that it doesn’t have to restock anymore. The reason could be as simple as the product going past its seasonal relevancy or anything else. The bottom line is that the store wants to get rid of those items ASAP. When you head to any Walmart store, you can clearly notice an aisle or items marked under “Clearance”.

This is the time when you have to have a bit of patience and look for stuff to buy at cheaper prices. Now, if you thought the clearance sale was cheap, there’s a way to get those items at even cheaper prices. These cheaper prices are not displayed in any of Walmart’s physical stores but you can unlock them. I guess this was a good enough hook for you to continue, so without wasting any more of your time, here it is.

Walmart Hidden Clearance App

Well, there is no separate app to get these hidden clearance prices but you do need the good old Walmart app. The following steps will help you unlock those hidden prices.

The only thing you need for this the Walmart app on your mobile. Install it if you don’t already have it and login.

Now, head to your local Walmart store and look for the Clearance products.

This “treasure hunting”could be a bit of a hustle but it’s going to be worth it.

Find the item/product that you want to purchase and scan its bar code with your Walmart app.

There is a scanner option in the app, use it to scan.

After you scan the bardcode frm a product, you will see a completely different price, and a cheaper one at that.

This works for almost everyithng under the clearnance sale. Sometimes the prices are half of what it shows on the tag.

Later you can show these prices at the counter to the employee and ask them to price match them with online prices.

Sometimes you might have a little trouble at the register as some employees do not accept online prices. In such cases, you can talk to their supervisor. One important thing to remember is that this only works if the product/item is shipped and sold by Walmart.

Terms and Conditions for Walmart.com’s Price Match

Now, there are chances that the person at the register or the supervisor might decline to match the store prices against onlines’. In such cases, it comes in handy to the price match policy of Walmart. So you can argue your case and make huge savings. Also, price matching works when you purchase the same items that are available in both stores and online. Well, they are listed below and are applicable to any Walmart U.S. store.

The price match is something that the customer has to le the associate know.

Only in-stock items on Walmart.com are eligible for a price match when you are buying the same product in a physical store.

The people at Walmart store have the right to check the price and match it with its online counterpart for verification.

For matching the products with the one on Walmart.com, the register can call the supervisor.

The supervisor has the final say in these cases.

Walmart also has the right to limit the quantity of the product or item to one item per customer in a day.

The price match option is not available in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or Alaska.

Similarly, there are a few other things a customer should know. You can find more info on this from the Walmart Policies page.

The Self Checkout Counter Trick

Some of you might have had the misfortune of encountering the “talk” with the supervisor, who then declined the lower prices. This can be frustrating after you put all that time and effort to find the item you need at a cheaper price. What if I tell you that this can be completely avoided? Yes, that’s right. You can avoid talking to the manager and buy the item.

Just head to the self-checkout counter that is there in Walmart stores. Scan the item there and get them at a lower price than what’s listed on the store tag.

Why Is There Such a Price Difference After Scanning With the Walmart App?

I know all this seems unbelievable if you haven’t tried it on your own yet. It might also seem like some kind of mistake with the app or the website, but that’s not it. The prices on the website are the actual prices and hence the stores sell you for those prices. Now, as for the reason why this happens, which is the price variations, the reason is pretty simple.

Employees working at the Walmart stores are not updating the price tags of products at the store after marking them down. Due to that, the whole Walmart hidden clearance treasure hunt has been started online. Many YouTubers, TikTokers, and influencers have been since making videos about how you can buy stuff at such low prices.

Tips and Tricks To Buy Cheap at Walmart

Even people shopping at Walmart might not know that there are quite a few tricks to shop cheaply at Walmart. We have already mentioned the Walmart hidden clearance app method, but now, let us see a few others ways too.

Check the Website

The clearance sale cheaper prices aren’t just for their in-store items but also for their online sales as well. When you are shopping through Walmart.com, it can be a tiring task to scroll through the vast items to get a good product at an affordable price. The simple trick for this is to search for cheaper items by entering “clearance” in the search bar of the website/app.

By doing this, you will see a plethora of on-sale items that are available on the website. This way you can easily filter your search results for affordable prices.

When to Shop for Clearance Sale and Ways to Find the Clearance Items

The usual period for Walmart’s clearance sale is during the first 5 days of every month. During this time, items will be put on clearance sale till the time they are sold. To find such items all you have to do is look for the yellow sticker tags that indicate clearance products.

Buy Items at Cheap That Aren’t in Clearance Sale

The Walmart app’s price checking technique doesn’t just work during the clearance sale, but every time. So just scan a product with the app before you buy it, to reveal cheaper prices. Though this doesn’t work every time.

Use Their Free Delivery

It’s a known fact that Walmart delivers stuff to your doorstep. What you might not know is that you can get free delivery if your bill costs $35. That’s right, shop for $35 at any local Walmart store and get them delivered to your house without paying a penny.

Bypass Their Price Match Policy

In their price match policy, they have stated that you can only buy one item per person in a single day. For some, this defeats the purpose of bulk buying a pricey item at a low price. There is a workaround to this though, but a really exhausting way. What you can do is, select the product that you want to buy, check for the hidden clearance price from Walmart.com. Then buy it at the store.

Now, go to another Walmart store in your region and do the same. Like I said, an exhausting option but it does work.

Where to Look For Clearance Items?

As mentioned earlier, the price difference between store and online price tags is because the employees haven’t updated them yet. There is always a priority when adding a specific brand item in an aisle or updating its price tag. Since the employees miss certain items while updating prices, you should check the top shelves. Since the priority would be first to update the front and lower shelves in the aisle, the chances of missing the top shelves are high.

Similarly, also check the end caps in an aisle as the company puts items in bulk there.

These are the few tips and tricks that can get you items at Walmart at a shockingly cheaper price.

Wrapping Up

Now, that you know about the Walmart hidden clearance app 2022/2021 prices, you will never want to shop in the usual way. Always check the price with the Walmart app and you can get some surprising results, even though there is no clearance sale. The process for using the Walmart clearance app is explained in this article, so check it out.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is Walmart’s hidden clearance 2022? Walmart’s hidden clearance 2022 is when the retail company sells a plethora of prices for cheaper prices. During this time, you can use the Walmart app to scan the barcode and get hidden prices. Is there a Walmart clearance app? No, there is no separate Walmart clearance app. How does Walmart clearance finder works? Customers can use the usual Walmart app to scan the barcodes of a price tag. That’s how the Walmart clearance finder works. For info, read the article. Does Walmart clearance work by using a self-checkout counter? Yes, you can use the self-checkout counter to buy stuff during Walmart clearance.