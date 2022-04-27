The practice of giving a gift card as a gift to your loved ones may not be a great idea every time. Especially, if the person receiving the gift card rarely has the habit of using gift cards. Most times those gift cards can go unused. Therefore, all the money on the card goes unspent. It would be upsetting to see this. As a result, people would look to encash the card by selling it on websites such as ebay.com for far less price than the card is worth. Is there a better solution to this problem? Wouldn’t it be great if we can sell the gift card back to the retailer themselves?

Will Walmart Accept the Return of Gift Cards?

The answer to this question is unfortunately no. Currently, Walmart doesn’t accept Walmart or other retailers’ gift cards. The policy of Walmart is clear about this. However, you are lucky if you are staying in California or Colorado. You are asking me why? Well, the Walmart stores that are present in these two states would accept gift cards and refund you an amount less than the balance of those cards. I will discuss more Walmart Gift Card Exchange policy in this article. Continue reading to know more.

What Are Some Cons of Walmart Gift Cards?

The resale value of a Walmart Gift card is low when compared to its competitor retailers such as Costco Gift Card, Kroger Gift Card, and Whole Foods Gift Card. This is, unfortunately, the case even though Walmart is the most popular gift card compared to all the aforementioned gift cards. In addition to this, there is a high risk of losing money in case you lose your Walmart Gift card. However, you can prevent losing your money if you immediately inform Walmart about your missing card(or theft).

The Walmart Gift card never expires. This may seem like an advantage, but it is disadvantageous as well. Since you cannot return the Walmart Gift Card, it is too hard to get rid of Walmart Gift Card. There will always be some amount left in the Gift card. As a result, we would always be carrying with us. In case, you need to get rid of it, you have to put it on sale. I wouldn’t call this a big disadvantage, however, I find it irritable. It would have been great if Walmart accepted the Gift card.

Is It Possible to Cash the Walmart Gift Card in Case You Have a Low Balance?

Yes and No. As far as Walmart policy is concerned, it doesn’t approve the return of gift cards. However, there are a few states where Walmart is obliged to refund the customer when they return the card. Not only Walmart, but it also applies to other retail stores as well. Those states are listed below:

Oregon

Maine

Puerto Rico

Vermont

Texas

Montana

California

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

Washington

Colorado

New Jersey

Even though the law mandates the store to refund, it doesn’t tell anything about the percentage of refund. It is most likely to be less. In order to check the percentage, you can call the nearby Walmart store. They would tell you the probable return of money. Based on that, you can make your decision.

Where Can You Sell Walmart Gift Cards?

The most popular place where you can sell the Walmart Gift Card is eBay websites. So many people sell their unused Walmart gift cards on this website. When you sell on this website, you will get the money that is less than the balance present on the gift card. Additionally, you should pay for the shipping of the card. eBay will not take the responsibility for shipping. You don’t want to pay for the shipping? Don’t worry, you have other options. This is because eBay is not the only place where you can sell Walmart Gift cards. There are other popular websites where you put your gift card on sale. Let me list a few websites that sell Walmart Gift Card.

EJGiftCards

CardCash

Raise

eBay

GiftcardOutlets

Gameflip

The list of websites where you can sell Walmart gift cards doesn’t end here. There are more. You can check for that on the internet. I am sure soon you will find at least a dozen. However, be careful while selling your gift cards. There may be scammers among them.

Can You Sell Third-party Gift Cards to Walmart?

No. Walmart doesn’t accept any third-party gift cards. However, you can still sell your gift card at Walmart. You may ask how is that possible? This is possible because Walmart has a Gift Card Buyback system. It is important to note that Walmart is not the one offering the service. A third party named CardCash is offering this service. It offers anywhere around 70% – 95% on the balance present in the gift cards. CardCash accepts gift cards from more than 200 merchants. The percentage varies according to the gift card. In the case of Walmart gift cards, You will get anywhere between 80% and 97%. At the same time, for other gift cards, you will get anywhere between 70% and 80%.

How to Sell Gift Cards at Walmart?

If you want to sell the gift card to Walmart, visit the website of CardCash. Once the page is loaded, enter the details of the gift card you wish to sell. After entering the details, the webpage will show you the money you would get if you sell the card. Now, you will get two options. One is choosing the cash, while the other one is opting for a digital Walmart Gift card. If you need more value for the card you are selling, it is better to choose the latter.

How Will I Get My Digital Walmart Card?

The process of selling and buying the digital Walmart card is completely online. When you choose the digital Walmart gift card, it will be emailed to you. The Digital Walmart card is especially useful for people who shop a lot at Walmart.com. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot use them at Walmart in-store. Either printed the card and have it in your hand, or save it on your mobile. This way, you can use the card at Walmart stores located across the USA. In my opinion, saving it on our mobile would be a great option since we carry our mobile phone most of the time.

Should I Mail My Gift Card While Selling?

It is common to assume that while selling the Gift card, the buyer may ask for a photocopy of the gift card. However, this is not the case with CardCash. All you have to do is to make sure you have entered all the details they have asked for. As soon as you get your digital Walmart gift card, you can throw away your old gift card.

Can You Sell the Gift Card at Walmart in-store?

No. This service is offered only on the website of CardCash. As I mentioned earlier, the entire process of selling your gift card would take place online only.

What Are Some Cons of the Walmart Gift Card Exchange Policy?

You should be careful about the Gift card you wish to sell or exchange with Walmart. Walmart offers different prices for different gift cards. When you are trying to exchange a gift card from other retailers, you will get back a high percentage in return. However, in case you are selling gift cards such as Starbucks gift cards, you will get far less percentage in return when compared to retailer Gift cards. Hence, it is better to prevent selling such gift cards here. You can find a better value for those cards on other websites that are popular for selling gift cards. I have listed those websites in this article. You can take a look at them.

Conclusion

Walmart Gift cards could be incredibly useful for shopping at Walmart. At the same time, it could be a problem for some. Someone who doesn’t use the Gift card for various reasons. Hence, they wish to return their Walmart card. Even though the Walmart policy restricts from buying back the gift cards, it has paved a way for returning the gift cards by partnering with CardCash. In this article, I have spoken about the Walmart gift card exchange policy. Furthermore, I have discussed selling Walmart Gift cards at Walmart and other places. Finally, I have talked about the disadvantages of Walmart’s Gift Card Exchange policy. I hope the information provided in the article was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Walmart Gift Card Exchange

1. Does the Walmart card have an expiry date? No. Walmart doesn’t have any expiry date. 2. Which gift card gives you a high percentage of return when you sell them to Walmart? Generally, the Gift cards of other retailers such as Target have a high return percentage comparatively. 3. Can you get a refund for your Walmart gift card in Texas? Yes. You can get a refund if you have less balance on your gift card.