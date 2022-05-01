Oil, a resource that placed itself as the prime driver of human evolution. It has become so ingrained into our everyday lives that its sudden absence will bring chaos to the whole world. Huge corporations understanding its value and potential are diving headfirst to expand their business to the energy sector to gain a foothold in the market. Walmart gas is one such example.

For most of us, it doesn’t matter if fossil fuels cause glaciers to melt, sea levels to rise, the planet to become hotter, Air to become filthier, drinking water to be poisoned, as long as they help us get to our Pilates class.

There are over 9000 gas companies and 145,000 gas stations across America, certainly, we probably don’t need more, but that doesn’t seem to be the case as Walmart is getting into the fuel business. It seems the monopoly of the retail market isn’t enough to quench their thirst of corporate greed, seeing as they’re entering the energy market.

So, after doing some thorough research, I was able to find out everything there’s to know about Walmart gas, go on and read what I found out.

What’s Walmart Gas?

Walmart gas is the discounted gas you can get with Walmart plus membership at Walmart gas stations, Murphy USA & express stations, and Sam’s club fuel stations.

With Walmart unveiling its very own membership program called Walmart+, this membership entitles its subscribers to gain a number of perks, one of them which gives a discount on gas at the aforementioned gas stations.

This new membership’s a huge plus for people who are already patrons of Walmart, I guess that’s the reason they named it Walmart plus. Clear your doubts regarding the discounts for gas at Walmart stations. Walmart plus membership, the process to avail of the discount at different gas stations, and if there’s any other option to avail discounts at those stations.

What Is Walmart Plus Membership?

Walmart plus membership is a paid subscription service that was unveiled by Walmart in 2020 for purchasing a range of products on Walmart’s online and in-stores.

Once you sign up and subscribe to Walmart plus, The membership will give you many benefits and perks when shopping at various Walmart-owned companies like Sam’s Club, Bonobos, and jet.com.

Perks and benefits include

Free groceries delivery from your local Walmart store.

Huge discounts on prescriptions at Walmart pharmacies

Discounts on fuel purchases at Walmart and Murphy stations

How Much Discount Do I Get at Walmart Gas Stations?

You get a discount of 5 cents for a gallon of gas. These discounts are only available at Walmart stations, Murphy stations, and Sam’s club fuel stations.

You can get this discount as long as you have Walmart plus membership. This discount cannot be altered. A 5-cent discount per gallon of gas saves you nearly $84 in a year on average.

Although not much, these discounts on gas will surely help you curb some expenses.

How to Get Discounts at Walmart and Other Gas Stations?

Firstly, you need to have Walmart plus membership to get discounts on gas. If you already have the membership, then go to your nearest Walmart, Murphy’s, or Sam’s club gas station to get the discount.

The process for getting a discount at each of these 3 companies is different, here are the step-by-step instructions on how to do that

Walmart Gas Stations

Using Walmart’s fuel station map, go to your nearest fuel station.

Sign in to your Walmart+ account in the Walmart app. Once signed in, select “Get pumping” option, which will then open the QR code scanner.

Scan the QR code at the Walmart fuel pump.

Select your grade and start fueling

You will receive an E-receipt once you’re done fueling.

Murphy’s USA and Express Gas Stations

Go to your nearest Murphy USA or Express station

In your Walmart+ account, select “Get started” under the option “Member prices on fuel”.

A 6-digit discount ID will appear on the screen, select Walmart+ on the pump and enter the ID on the PIN pad.

Then select your grade and start fueling.

Sam’s Club Fuel Stations

Go to Sam’s club station near you.

Make sure to have your credit or debit card linked to your Walmart account, otherwise, you’ll be prompted to link one before you can transact.

Tap on “Use Walmart pay” as your payment method, which will then launch the QR code scanner.

On the app, select “Get Started” under “member prices on fuel”.

Scan the QR code on the pump screen and complete the transaction.

Can I Get Discounts Without Walmart Plus Membership?

No, You can only get discounts at Walmart gas stations if you have a Walmart plus account. There are no extra discounts provided under normal Walmart schemes for gas.

A 5-cent deduction per gallon is the maximum discount, that too only if you have Walmart plus. Back in 2012 & 13, Walmart was still experimenting with discounts on fuel prices, offering as much as 15 cents discount per gallon for Walmart credit card shoppers. Walmart gift cards were also used to get a 10-cent discount.

But as the price of crude oil increased due to increased global challenges and instability, it just wasn’t financially viable for Walmart anymore.

After the exponential increase in fuel prices during COVID, Walmart saw an opportunity to step into the fuel market again by offering discounts to people who were trying to save some bucks.

Does Walmart Give Fuel Points?

No, unlike Kroger and shell gas stations, Walmart doesn’t provide any fuel points.

They only provide a 5-cent discount to Walmart+ account holders at Walmart, Sam’s club, and Murphy’s fuel stations. Unlike fuel points which can expire, Walmart discounts are instant and permanent.

Also, discounts can be applied every time you fill up gas at Walmart, whereas that’s not the case for other stations. By most people’s accounts, Walmart’s gas discount mechanism is more customer-friendly than other gas stations.

Does Walmart’s Credit Card Provide a Discount on Gas Purchases?

Yes, Walmart gives discounts on gas purchases to its credit card holders on gas purchases. If a Subscription is not for you, then owning a Walmart credit card is the next best option. They provide a 2% cashback on gas purchases by credit card.

There are also many other perks of owning a Walmart credit card. Benefits like 3% cash back on purchases made on Walmart.com and 1% back on other purchases. On the day Walmart’s credit card is opened, you will also receive a $20 discount on any purchase of $75 or more.

Using Walmart’s credit card to make purchases in their stores will also increase your FICO scores. Cardholders are also entitled to special financing options.

What Kind of Gas Do Walmart Gas Stations Use?

All of Walmart’s gas is supplied by Murphy USA. These two corporations struck a deal fairly recently that all gas sold at Walmart stations will be supplied by Murphy at a lower price, while Murphy USA increases its customer base to Walmart plus users. A classic quid pro quo case.

As a spin-off of Murphy Oil, Murphy USA came into existence in 2013. Like Walmart, Murphy USA’s a cash-generating machine. To increase profits, Murphy purchases unbranded gasoline, which enables it to sell gas at lower prices than its competitors.

Pros and Cons of Having a Walmart+ Membership

Pros

There’s a home delivery option for your purchases with Walmart+

You will receive discounts on a variety of products in Walmart in-stores and online

You can avoid the checkout line by taking advantage of the Scan & Go feature.

A 5-cent discount per gallon of gas purchase will help you save a few bucks.

Your shopping experience at Walmart will be more convenient.

Cons

There’s a minimum order requirement of $35 for getting a home delivery option.

A subscription cost of $98 per year isn’t worth considering Amazon Prime membership provides goods and extra features like movies, TV shows, and music for almost the same price.

You can’t change your order once the deadline is crossed.

Sometimes Walmart provides substitute products, or they just deliver your ordered product, sighting no stock or technical difficulties.

conclusion

In the end, Walmart provides a discount of 5-cent per gallon of gas to Walmart+ subscribers at Walmart, Murphy, and Sam’s Club gas stations. With the increase in fuel prices due to COVID, people already having Walmart+ membership can take use this avenue to save bucks.

Walmart’s membership program in association with Sam’s club and Murphy USA is giving out stiff competition to the Kroger’s and other gas stations’ fuel points model.

