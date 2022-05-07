As most of us already know Walmart is one of the biggest employers in the world. The company has more than 2.3 million employees working for them. But, not all the employees will be working up to the mark in the company. So like any other employer, Walmart will terminate the employee, if they see that he/she is not up to their standards. So, if you are wondering about what the Walmart termination policy is, then you came to the right place. As we are not only going to be discussing their termination policy but a few other common questions. Such as, do you receive severance pay when you are terminated from the Walmart payroll? What are a few pros and cons of the Walmart termination policy? Can Walmart fire you without telling you? Etc.

Walmart Termination Policy

At Walmart, employees are given at-will contracts. These contracts will state that an employee can be terminated by Walmart at any time for any reason as long as it is not discriminatory. Walmart has a points-based system for their employees and if an employee gets more than 5 points within 6 months he/she will be terminated immediately. The company will not even require giving the employee any reason for the termination. Walmart will never terminate an employee for a reason based on discrimination. This is against the law and the company will only terminate an employee only if the reason behind the termination is acceptable to the law.

Will Employees Receive a Severance Pay When They Are Terminated From the Walmart Payroll?

Yes, an employee will receive severance pay if he/she is terminated. The company has said that they will be enhancing the severance pay. The company is doing this because they want to support the employee even after their termination. After all, there is a lot of uncertainty in the economy during the pandemic. So, any employee being terminated from the Walmart payroll will be receiving severance pay.

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of the Walmart Termination Policy?

Now, you might be having a question, what is the advantage of getting fired from your job. Well, when it comes to getting fired from Walmart there is some advantage when compared to being fired from other companies. We are not trying to say that it is a good thing to get fired from the job, but here there is a small advantage. Let us start with that.

Advantages

So, what is the advantage of getting fired? The severance pay. As we have mentioned in the above sections Walmart offers its employees severance pay after termination so that they can cope with the uncertain economy because of the pandemic. On top of that, Walmart will also rehire the employee if he/she proves they can work with efficiency again. But, this will only depend on the reason for which the employee was terminated. An employee can only re-apply for the job after 90 days. The employee can either apply to a new Walmart store or the previous store.

Disadvantages

Now, when it comes to being terminated from Walmart, what can be the disadvantage? The biggest one is that you have to look for a new job. Another disadvantage could be that the reason for your termination will not let you re-apply for a job at Walmart. There is another disadvantage is that people think that it is very difficult for an employee to get fired. But this is not true. Walmart has very strict rules and if an employee is seen breaking any of these rules he/she will be terminated.

What Are a Few Different Reasons That You Can Get Terminated From Walmart?

As mentioned in the above sections, Walmart has a points system for their employee. The employees are given points depending on their overall behavior. They are even given a point if they take a leave or even call in sick. If an employee has an unexpected absence then he/she is given 3 points. If any employee gets 5 points or more in less than 6 months then he/she will be terminated immediately. So, for those of you who think it is not easy for Walmart to terminate an employee, then think again.

What Is the Walmart Point System? How Does It Work?

Walmart has a point system that is used to evaluate and terminate an employee, so the stores can run effectively and efficiently. If any employee gets 5 points in less than 6 months, then he/she will be terminated immediately. Walmart can give employees points for various reasons related to their work ethics. If an employee takes a leave then he/she can get 1 point, even if it is sick leave. If an employee is absent unexpectedly then he/she will 3 points. Once the employee gets 4 points they will close to termination. Once they get 5 points he/she will be terminated.

Can Walmart Fire You Without Telling You?

Yes, Walmart can fire an employee without telling him/her. This is because Walmart issues them at-will contact which means, Walmart can terminate an employee at any time, and they do not have to give them any reason. The company will only terminate an employee if it is acceptable by law. They will not fire any employee for any discriminatory reason. This will also be the same for the employee they can also leave at any time and do not have to give any reason to their employer.

What Is PTO?

For those of you who are not aware, then PTO stands for Paid Time Off. Most companies offer this to their employees paid time offs includes, vacations, sick days, etc. Here an employee can take a day off and he/she will not receive any cut on their salary. In recent years, more companies have started to give their employees paid time off, so they are satisfied and can give their best while working.

Does the Walmart Termination Policy Pay Out a PTO?

Yes, Walmart does pay out their employees if they have any unused paid time off. They pay out for the paid time offs even if the employee has been terminated. But, keep in mind that the employee must have been working for 1 year so he/she can receive the paid time off. There might be slight changes to their policy regarding paid time off depending on the state the store is in. As the termination policy is different for different states.

What Is Walmart’s Rehiring Policy?

Walmart does have rehiring policies in their company. But as we have mentioned in the previous section Walmart’s rehiring policy depends upon the terms on which the employee was terminated. If the employee chose to leave because of some family issue or because of any personal issue. Walmart will mostly rehire the employee. But, the employee will have to wait for 90 days so he/she can re-apply. If the employee has been terminated because of some serious issue such as harassment, theft, assault, etc. then there is a big chance Walmart will not hire you.

If the reasons for termination were something small, such as tardiness, and issues related to customer service, there is a small chance for Walmart to rehire the employee. For this, the employee has to wait for 6 months to one year in order to reapply. During the exit interview, the company will inform the employee if he/she is eligible to reapply or not.

Conclusion

Walmart is one f the biggest companies in the world. They are also known to be the biggest recruiters as well. They have more than 2.3 million employees working in their company. But, not all of them will be working at the standard that the company requires. So, like any other company, Walmart will terminate any employee if they see that the employee is not fit for the job. More details on this have been given in the initial sections. Employees at Walmart get severance pay once they are terminated from the company. The details on the severance pay are given in the above sections.

When it comes to the termination policy of Walmart, there are a few pros and cons. If you are wondering what the pros and cons of getting terminated are, then refer to the above sections. We have also given details about the point system that Walmart uses for terminating an employee. The later sections talk about the PTO and whether Walmart pays out PTO for their employees after terminating them. Finally, we talk about the rehiring policy of Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Will an employee get a point for taking a leave? Walmart has very strict rules. An employee will get a point if he/she calls in for leave. Employees will also get a point if they call in sick. If the employee takes a leave unexpectedly he/she will be given 3 points. 2. Will an employee get a pay out for PTO? Yes, Walmart does pay out their employees if they have any unused PTO during their termination. But, this applies only to employees who have been working for a year or more. 3. Can an employee be rehired after getting terminated at Walmart? Yes, there is a chance that you might be rehired at Walmart. The rehiring depends on the terms that the employee was terminated for. If it is something small there is a chance that the employee might be rehired. But, if it is something serious such as theft, harassment, etc. Then Walmart will not rehire the employee. Whether the employee is eligible for rehiring or not will be told to the employee during the exit interview.