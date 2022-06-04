Walmart Delivery Driver: Details of the Job Role

Walmart’s marketing strategy is always to provide their customers with the lowest prices anywhere, anytime. It always promised customers 100% satisfaction. In 2002, Walmart was listed in the Fortune 500 ranking as America’s largest company. By 2007, Walmart had launched its official website and started site-to-store services. This helped their customers shop online and pick up merchandise from their store.

walmart.com has been used by its customers for the delivery of the products and made their shopping easy and contact-free. It has shopping convenience, making deliveries to your doorsteps. This is made possible through its delivery drivers. If you are curious to know about their job description or else want to be one, then read till the end of this article. This article deals with topics like the benefits of Walmart delivery drivers, their work schedules, and responsibilities. Furthermore, the eligibility and process of becoming a Walmart delivery driver.

Who is a Walmart delivery driver?

Walmart’s delivery driver is a carrier job who helps in transporting the orders from Stores, warehouses, and distribution centers to the customer who has purchased online. They provide services by listing out all the instructions, choosing the route assigned, and making fast deliveries. They stick to their assigned path to be more effective and trusty. Likewise, they play an important role in gaining people’s trust in Walmart.

What Is the Eligibility of Being a Walmart Delivery Driver?

To be a Walmart delivery driver, there are certain eligibility for the candidate to have

High school diploma

Valid state driver’s license

Experience in driving with a good record

Experience in making deliveries

Abide by state transportation laws and traffic rules

Have good time management skills along with customer interaction skills

What Are the Various Duties and Responsibilities of Being a Walmart Delivery Driver?

The main responsibility of a Walmart Delivery Driver is to transport the list of items in the order to the customer’s location.

I have researched and listed out the duties and responsibilities of the Walmart Delivery Driver. They are included in the below list:

Sort and analyze the order of the customers before and after the delivery is made. Check the orders for customer requirements, payments and others.

Make sure customers are satisfied with the order and deliveries.

Stick to the route and schedule assigned to them.

Loading and unloading packages from the vehicle and delivering them to the client’s doorsteps safely.

Basic knowledge of machinery like forklifts, trucks, etc. for moving heavy packages.

Collect payment if the order is Cash on Delivery.

Providing good services to the clients by interacting with them and taking feedback on their service and order.

Maintain documentation related to the deliveries they have to make.

Have good knowledge and experience in driving.

Follow traffic laws.

Requirements to Become a Walmart Delivery Driver

Along with being good at delivering orders, the agent has to be eligible for the job. So here is the list of requirements for the job role of Walmart delivery driver.

Minimum 18 years old

Minimum 21 years old to deliver alcohol

Possess a vehicle with a valid driver’s license and insurance

The driving experience is a must

Eligible to work in the U.S.

Have a smartphone

How good is the Walmart delivery driver position?

Walmart’s delivery driver position is considered a decent job with good pay for the work. Furthermore, it has flexible working hours which can be maintained by the delivery driver. Tips may be earned if the driver is fast and makes safe delivery to the client.

Undoubtedly, this isn’t a tough job if they follow the decorum during the deliveries.

What Is the Work Schedule of a Walmart Delivery Driver?

The working hours of Walmart delivery drivers are not fixed. The end of the day delivery usually starts at 8 pm, when the customers are allowed to order till 6 pm. If the client’s order is for the next day, the driver should be starting the deliveries by 7 a.m the next morning. Additionally, the timing of the deliveries depends on the location of the store.

Do Walmart Delivery Drivers Work Directly for Walmart?

No, Walmart delivery driver is not a job directly under the Walmart corporation. Delivery drivers work under independent contractors and are not answerable to Walmart. This makes their job more flexible and easy.

However, there are few in-home delivery jobs that come under Walmart services. These drivers are trained by Walmart to deliver packages to customers’ doorsteps.

And mostly, Walmart uses courier companies like USPS, FedEx, etc. to make deliveries to their customers. Many small companies like DoorDash, Postmates, SkipCart, and AxleHire help deliver items of Walmart to its clients. The drivers working under these companies are not paid by Walmart.

What Kind of Wages Do Walmart Delivery Drivers Get? Do They Get Any Benefits?

The average hourly pay for a Walmart delivery driver is $15 to $17. This may vary based on the job location and the number of working hours per day. The lower end of Walmart delivery driver is $7 per hour, whereas the highest-paid salary can be up to $41 per hour, based on the experience of the driver. This does not include the tips delivery drivers receive. The tips they receive may depend on the services they provide to the clients.

Technically, they don’t work under any organization, they work for independent contractors. That makes them ineligible for benefits Walmart provides to its workers. They can’t get incentives like insurance, retirement plans, paid vacation, or sick leaves.

But there is a huge advantage to working with an independent contractor. The working hours are flexible and there is freedom in the workspace. The delivery drivers are the ones who decide their working hours and the quantity of work to be done in a day.

What Are the Steps to Become a Walmart Delivery Driver?

To become a Walmart “in-home delivery” driver, then you have to visit the official Walmart website and apply there. Sign up with your details and resume. Search for the job role in the Walmart careers and apply for the role. Walmart would contact you if it finds you eligible for the role.

If you want to work independently with a contractor or any small delivery company. You can just find jobs in the job portals or contact them directly.

You can also use a Spark Driver app to land on the Walmart delivery driver job. You just have to download the app and register as a driver by creating an account. Further, you would receive orders to be delivered from Walmart.

Do Walmart Delivery Drivers Do The Shopping?

If you are using the Spark Delivery app and working as a delivery driver, then you may have to shop at the customer’s request. These are done for express deliveries.

If you work for Walmart as an in-home delivery driver, then the order is packed and loaded in by the Walmart associates.

Conclusion

Walmart’s delivery driver is expected to transfer the packages from Walmart warehouses to the customers on assigned routes. Generally, a high-school diploma is enough to apply for this job role. They don’t work directly for Walmart, but they work for independent contractors. Therefore, they do not receive any benefits from Walmart. They are paid based on the location of the store and the number of working hours. A Walmart delivery driver is paid on an hourly basis, and their average pay is $15 to $17. They may even be tipped by the customers after delivery based on the services they provide.

A person should have a valid driver’s license, a vehicle of their own, and experience in driving to apply for this role. There are many third-party apps through which you can become a Walmart delivery driver, like the Spark Driver app. It is even easy to register there.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What kind of benefits does one get from being a Walmart delivery driver? Unfortunately, Walmart delivery drivers do not get any kind of benefits like official Walmart employees. They work for independent contractors and not under Walmart. Do I have to possess a Driver’s license to be a Walmart Delivery Driver? Yes, you need to be 18+ and mandatory to have a state driver’s license with prior driving experience to get a job as a Walmart delivery driver. How much does an experienced Walmart delivery driver gets paid? The lower end of Walmart delivery driver is $7 per hour, whereas the highest-paid salary can be up to $41 per hour, based on the experience of the driver. How to become a Walmart delivery driver? You can also use a Spark Driver app to land on the Walmart delivery driver job. You just have to download the app and register as a driver by creating an account. Instantly, you will receive orders on the app.