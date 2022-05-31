In the olden days, people needed to go from one store to another to get everything they need. But now, you can get all things like groceries, clothes, electronics, and many other things at a single location, talk about convenience. Walmart is one such corporation that, although had not started this trend, sure has made it mainstream not only in the United States but across the entire world. It is no surprise why Walmart has become one of the most successful company in the country’s history.

Walmart was first established by Sam Walton on July 2nd, 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas. I’m sure even he would have not imagined how big Walmart will become and the time of establishing the first Walmart store. There are currently more than 10,590 Walmart stores that span 24 countries in the world. This huge success of Walmart has been attributed to Sam Walton’s genius strategy of the “Every Day Low Prices” pricing model. This Pricing model enabled Walmart to sell goods and products at prices far lower than other stores during those times.

After seeing the success of Walmart, many corporations and stores started implementing the strategies of Walmart to their own stores. Now there are many stores that give stiff competition to Walmart. People started going to these stores as they may actually get a better deal than Walmart. These stores, just like Walmart, have become part of people’s everyday lives as they buy all their essential goods at these stores. In this article, you’ll learn about stores that are like Walmart and how they compare to Walmart in various aspects.

What Are Some Other Stores That Are Like Walmart?

There are a huge number of stores that are similar to Walmart in its nature. Various Wholesale clubs, Specialty retail stores, and discount stores operate similarly to the way Walmart operates. But I won’t be able to give you information regarding all such stores and companies. So, here’s a list of the most popularly known retail stores that operate on the same scale as Walmart.

Amazon

Target

Costco

Sam’s club

IKEA

Best buy

I have only listed some of the most famous retailers in America, this small number of retail companies is just a drop in the bucket of retailers that are present in America. You’ll get to know how these above-listed retail stores compare to Walmart.

How Do Other Retailers Compare To Walmart?

Although most of the retail stores I’ve mentioned operate similar to Walmart. They all have differences of their own with Walmart. Here’s how they compare to Walmart.

Amazon

Unlike Walmart that have a huge number of stores in America and across the world. Amazon doesn’t even have 1/10th the number of physical retail stores like Walmart. Amazon is the largest e-commerce retailer in the entire world. The logistics and reach that Amazon has in terms of online retail make Walmart appear like a little puppy, contrary to the Pitbull that Amazon is.

Amazon’s market capitalization is nearly 4 times bigger than Walmart’s. While Walmart has its presence in only 24 countries, Amazon ships goods to more than 200 countries. And Jeff Bezos (Founder of Amazon) only has a 13% share in Amazon, unlike the Walton family’s 50% share in Walmart. But, it is fair to say that as of now Walmart is the king of the physical retail store market, while Amazon has crowned itself king of the online retail market.

Target

Target is the 8th largest retailer in America, with 1,931 of its stores present across the country. Target was established in 1962 as a discount division of Dayton’s company. Its revenue is nearly $100 billion a year, which is 1/5 the revenue Walmart earns every year. Although both Walmart and Target are low-cost retail stores, Walmart is almost 20 times bigger than Target as of 2022.

While Walmart has huge stores called Supercenters that offer goods at the lowest price possible, a retailer like Target focuses more on the supply chain to get profits. Most people consider Walmart as a more reliable option than Target, as Walmart has better perks and bargains. It offers a more premium shopping experience compared to Walmart. In total, though Walmart is many times bigger, Target’s market share and revenue are nothing to scoff at.

Costco

Costco Wholesale Corporation is another retailer that many people know. It was first established in 1976, as Price Club. But it later came to be known as Costco. The retailer company is famously known for its quality products, and especially its signature brand called Kirkland Signature.

One of the main differences between Costco and Walmart is that it requires you to have a membership to Shop at Costco. Whereas anyone can shop at Walmart without any rules or restrictions. While Walmart aims to sell products at the lowest price possible, Costco charges a fee for its members and sells items to them in bulk. In 2019, before COVID hit the world, Costco had total revenue of $149 billion, while Walmart took $524 billion. Costco is also the largest seller of Wine in the entire United States.

Sam’s Club

Walmart corporation owns and operates Sam’s Club, so in a way, they are both the same. Sam’s club was established by Sam Walton in 1983 as a membership-only warehouse club. It ranked just below its rival Costco in 2019 as per sales. There are more than 600 Sam’s Club warehouses in 44 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Unlike Sam’s Club, Walmart doesn’t require a membership to buy their low-priced products. You can consider Sam’s club as a retailer that is mainly meant for people who buy bulk products at low prices. Whereas Walmart offers low prices on goods for normal households without needing to buy them in bulk.

IKEA

IKEA is a Swedish retail company for home furniture and other home goods. While Walmart sells a whole category of products, IKEA primarily engages in the furniture and home furnishing trade. The furniture retailer is a popular destination among people to get quality ready-to-assemble furniture goods.

There are only 422 IKEA stores, which is just a fraction of what Walmart has. The revenue of IKEA is also way less compared to Walmart’s. But the major difference that distinguishes IKEA and Walmart is the good that sells. IKEA only sells goods like home furniture, kitchen appliances, and home accessories, While Walmart stores offer groceries, clothes, electronics, and a whole range of other products. Walmart also sells Furniture goods, but their collection is nowhere near IKEA.

Best Buy

Best Buy is a consumer electronics retailer, Just like IKEA, which is a furniture retail company. Originally established as an audio specialty store in 1966, it rebranded itself under its current name and become a Consumer electronics retailer in 1983. As of 2022, there are 1,144 Best Buy locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The main trade of Best Buy is to sell consumer electronics at discounted prices, Whereas Walmart sells all its products at low prices. As per customers of both these retailers, Best Buy offers quality electronics, while Walmart is the place to go for low-priced electronic goods.

Conclusion

Walmart is the most popular and visited retailer in America for the past few decades. Their business models and carefully calculated product pricing has made it the go-to place for buying whatever goods you need. Although there are many retailers and stores like Walmart in the country, there has been no retailer that is as big in scale and sales as Walmart. But retailers like Target, Costco, Amazon, etc. surely give Walmart a run for its money. With the growing economic and geopolitical instabilities across the world, these retailers may face challenges in the future.

More people prefer to buy their goods online, which provides a huge challenge for Walmart. Although Walmart has its own online shopping interface, it’s not in the same ballpark as e-commerce retail giants like Amazon or eBay. Walmart continues to expand its veins through different business sectors. Despite all the challenges that Walmart faced, it has earned itself the top rank in-store retailer in our country.

FAQs – Stores That Are Like Walmart

What are some other stores that are like Walmart? There are many retail stores that are similar to Walmart. Some of them are Amazon, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, IKEA, Best Buy, etc. Is Sam’s Club owned by Walmart Corporation? Yes, Walmart corporation owns and controls Sam’s Club. Sam’s Club is a warehouse club division of Walmart. Why did Walmart become so successful? Walmart sold a whole range of goods and services for a low price compared to other stores at the time of its establishment. Its business model was responsible for pulling a huge pile of customers to its stores. This is what made Walmart such a successful retailer in America. Is Amazon bigger than Walmart? Yes, Amazon is way bigger than Walmart in its revenue, size, reach, and collection of products. While Walmart has a presence in 24 countries, Amazon ships goods to more than 200 countries across the world.