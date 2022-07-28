Walmart is the largest retailer in the world and sells millions of products at its stores and website. Hundreds of Millions of people visit its stores across the world every year. If anyone is ever in need to get quality goods at low prices, then Walmart is the first store that comes to mind. With a total of more than 4,700 Walmart locations in all 50 states, the retailer is the best place to buy whatever you need. But no matter how many customers Walmart stores have, many items remain unsold, And just like many retailers across the country, Walmart puts all those unsold items for clearance sales. The company sells those already low-priced goods at an even lower price. But what if you want to return them? Can you return clearance items at Walmart? If you want to know the answer, then read the article.

Can You Return Clearance Items to Walmart Stores?

Yes, you can return the clearance items, to Walmart stores the same you return the normal ones. The return policy for the clearance items is the same as that for the usually sold items. If you want to return a clearance item, you have to do that within 90 days from the state of purchase. There are plenty of people that return an item for whatever reason. You can also exchange the item for another one. If you don’t want an exchange, then just ask for a refund. The most important thing you need to return that item which you bought at the Clearance sale is the receipt. Without it, you won’t get a refund. Keep in mind that no matter what the item is, it needs to be unused.

In Which Way Will Walmart Process the Refund for Returning the Clearance Item?

Walmart will process the refund for returning the clearance item, depending on which mode of payment you used. In case you used a credit or debit card to make the purchase, you will get the refund in the same way. As long as you have the receipt for the item, then returning it is not at all complicated. In case you don’t have the receipt, then Walmart may give you the amount in store credit or through a gift card. You can use the refund amount to purchase anything from Walmart some other time.

As I said, returning the clearance items to Walmart is the same as returning normal items. If you purchase a clearance item with cash or a card, you will receive the refund in the same way. The thing that you need to keep in mind is that you need to have the receipt, if you have that then the whole refund process will be easier.

How Long is the Return Period for Clearance Items at Walmart?

If you are returning an item at Walmart, then you need to do it within 90 days from its date of purchase. It doesn’t matter whether you bought that item in a clearance sale or not. Most clearance sale items have a 90-day return period. But there are some items like cellphones, consumer electronics, computers, etc. that have a shorter return period. If you have doubts regarding the return time for your item, then it’s best to contact Walmart customer support or your local store’s staff. They will help you in clarifying all your doubts.

Can You Return Clearance Items Through Walmart’s Website?

Yes, you can return the clearance items to Walmart’s website. Not only clearance items, but you can return any item online. The Walmart website also has clearance sales for a number of items, in case you want to return them back, then it’s a simple thing to do. The period for returning the item online is the same as the period for returning it in-store, which is 90 days. There are no restrictions or extra requirements that you need to fulfill for returning clearance items online.

How to Return Clearance Items Through Walmart’s Website or App?

To return the clearance items which you purchased at Walmart online is not a complicated thing to do. Nowadays, people tend to shop online rather than going out to a mall or supermarket. We have all seen clearance sales taking place in stores, but to increase the sales, retailers also have such sales on their online shopping platforms. To make that shopping experience even more convenient, major retailers are accepting returns for those Clarence items online. Here’s how you return a clearance item through the Walmart app or website.

You first need to log in to your Walmart website or app. Once you are logged in, go to the purchase history in your account section.

In there, you will see various items that you purchased from Walmart. Click on the item that you want to return.

Click ” Start a Return” that you will find next to the item. You also have the option to exchange it.

The next steps will be presented to you. Once you follow those steps one by one, and everything is in order by the end, Walmart will confirm your return.

As I have mentioned, the process for returning clearance items online is the same as tuning the normal items. As one of the major online retailers in this country, your return experience will mostly be a smooth process. Just keep in mind to return the item within 90 days from the date of its purchase.

Can You Return Clearance Items at Walmart Without a Receipt?

Yes, Walmart stores do accept returns even if you don’t have the receipt for an item. To return an item without its receipt, you need to show a valid photo-issued government ID. When shopping at Walmart, you need to give some details about yourself while making a purchase. And by showing your official government-issued ID to the return counter’s staff, they will check your ID and the information you gave them at the time of purchase. If the information on the ID matches with the information on their database, then the staff will process your return. You also have the option of choosing how your return will be processed. Here are the options that Walmart provides.

You have the option of exchanging the item that you want to return for another item.

If the item which you returned has a value of more than $10, you can get the amount in a Walmart shopping card or gift card.

If the item’s value is less than $10, you can get a refund in cash.

You can also send the item back to its manufacturer to repair it.

These are the ways by which you can easily return the clearance items. It is not much difficult to do so, either. But I suggest you keep the receipt with yourself the next time you go shopping at a Walmart store.

What Are the Methods by Which You Can Return an Item to Walmart Online?

The multinational conglomerate allows you to return the item you purchased from its online platforms by various methods. The most obvious and preferred method to return an item is by scheduling a pickup. But there are also some other ways to submit an item for return. Here’s a list of those methods.

The most preferred option is to schedule a pickup for the item with FedEx on Walmart’s app or website. Once you schedule the pickup, you will receive a label that you need to stick it on the package.

If you don’t want to wait for a guy to come and pick up the order from your home, then you can simply return it at a Walmart store.

You can also ship the item in a package by mail by attaching a shipping label provided by Walmart and dropping it at USPS or FedEx.

These are the ways in which you can return an item online without any problems. Just follow the procedure that the website tells you to do.

Conclusion

As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart has many clearance sales every year to clear out its items. If you have some issue with items purchased at those clearance sales, then you can simply return them. The timeframe for returning the clearance sale items is the same as for normal items, which is 90 days. Walmart does not have a separate return policy for clearance items. That is also the case for clearance sales items purchased through Walmart’s online shopping platforms.

FAQs – Can You Return Clearance Items at Walmart?

Can you return clearance items to Walmart stores? Yes, you can return items that you purchased at Walmart’s clearance sales. What is the time frame for returning the clearance items online? The return period for clearance items is the same as for normal items, which is 90 days. Can you return items at Walmart even if you have lost the receipt? Yes, Walmart does accept returns even without the receipt, but you need to show a government-issued photo ID for Walmart to verify the details of your purchase.