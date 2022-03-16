Walmart is famous for many things, which are cheap and being easily accessible are the ones that many people think on top of their heads. That doesn’t mean there aren’t other things that you shouldn’t look into. Did you know that Walmart has an amazing bakery and great cakes?

Well, now you do. I know, cakes aren’t the first that you think of when you hear the word Walmart. Trust me though, they offer a wide variety of customizable options for their customers. In case you are a little shocked hearing all these things then you probably didn’t know this before. This also means you will need help when you are looking into Walmart Cake ordering.

This article is just for that, to help you with the Walmart cake ordering procedure. The process ain’t that complex so it is going to be a “piece of cake” ordering a cake. So let us how that one can make an order for a Walmart cake.

Ordering Cake from Walmart Bakery

If you have been to Walmart then you might have seen a bakery in there with a lot of sugary and delicious stuff. The retail store offers both custom-made and readily available cakes. These cakes are customizable for all kinds of events and occasions. Also, all these cakes aren’t actually made by the store but are bought from another bakery, probably Pillsbury.

That’s not the only place they bring cakes from, but from Best Brand, Inc. which is a bakery from BakeMark which is in Minnesota. Now, to the main part, that is how to order a cake from Walmart? Before you actually order a cake from the retail store, there are a few things that one should know.

Things to Know Before Ordering Cake from Walmart

As mentioned earlier, it’s not Walmart that makes these cakes at their bakery but other bakeries. A few other things that you should know are that the price is determined based on the things you select for the cake. Things like a filling, flavor, size of the cake, and icing. So make sure that you already know the kind of cake that you want to order and it fits your budget.

For events like birthdays and parties, place an order 24 hours before the required delivery. That is the least recommended time, and it is better if you place it like 48-72 hours before. This is to make sure that the final product comes out the way you want it to. It also provides a window to make changes and corrections, if there are any.

Their range of cakes also has pre-made designs for you to offer, if you do not have any specific customizations. If that’s the case then just check out their online/offline store to browse through their already available designs. There are multiple designs and themes to choose from in their bakery.

One important thing to note while ordering in advance is timing. If you are ordering a wedding cake then make sure to order it at least a week before. Since wedding cakes are huge and require a lot of time and work to be perfect.

Steps to Order a Cake from Walmart

Select the Cake

What kind of a cake are you looking for? And What shape do you like? Pretty basic things but an important one.

Then it is time to choose the cake’s flavor. You get four options for this, White, chocolate, yellow, and marble.

The next thing is choosing the icing on the cake. Do you want it to be whipped or Buttercream style?

For the fourth step, pick a filling for the cake. There’s only two options, either Strawberry or Bavarian creme.

When the basic are done, choose what the cake wants to say. Things like the person’s name or stuff like that.

Finally, you can give specific suggestions or notes to the bakery for making the cake. For example, to not use a certain ingredient as a person may have allergies.

They also toppings, flowers and stuff as decoration on the cake.

If you are confused about picking the cake then you can always check the Walmart cake order catalog.

Place an Order

After you are done selecting all the options and things that you want for your cake, check again. The website will show you an option to edit your choices if you feel like there should be some changes. If everything looks fine, then click the “check out” option.

Now, you are closer to placing that cake order and only two things are left. Select a location and find a store close to your location. The map will show you the stores available in those locations, and you can select the desired one. Click “Continue” when you are done. On the next page, select the date, day, and time for the delivery.

You will be redirected back to the checkout page which contains the final breakdown of the price for the cake. If you haven’t already logged into your Walmart account then you should do so for placing the order. Select if you want to pick up the order or want it delivered to your doorstep. If it’s the latter then add your address to get it delivered.

Types of Walmart Cakes

If you have read the above section then you might already have a basic idea of the cakes that Walmart sells. There are actually three types of cakes that Walmart sells. One is the Sheet Cake, The Round Cake, and Cupcakes. All these cakes are fully customizable giving customers full control over the kind of cake they want.

Based on these three types, all the cakes are made. The difference lies in the size, fillings, flavor, icing, and a few other physical details. Apart from these, the basic shape remains the same. Depending on the customer requirement these cakes are then customized for various occasions. Events like birthdays, weddings, gender reveal events, and many others.

All you have to do is give them the desired instructions as mentioned in the previous section.

Walmart Cake Reviews

After hearing all about the kind of cakes they serve and how to order them from the store, you might be wondering, should I? I completely understand the dilemma because cakes are supposed to be perfect. When you do not get the desired kind of cake, it can ruin your event and even the whole day. So you have to be sure if Walmart is the right place for you to order the cake. Let us help you with that.

The general consensus about Walmart cakes is that they are decent. If you visit their website and check the reviews the rating then you will find a 3.3 out of 5. This is with just 29 reviews, so you cannot exactly determine if they are good just a small number of reviews. Now, according to many customers, their cakes are very affordable which is also one of their main selling points.

When it comes to quality, they are pretty good at least when ordering moist cakes. Though they are not meant for very fancy occasions like weddings. Also, they don’t offer many flavors which is a bummer for many. If you need cheap and decent cake then Walmart should be your go-to choice.

Walmart Cake Prices

The prices of cakes in Walmart depend on the type of cake you are buying and its size. As mentioned in the previous section there are 3 types of cakes and those 3 come in different sizes. When it comes to the sheet cake, the price for this cake is between $9.98-$47.98 depending on the serving quantity. If we talk about Round cake then it is $9.9-$41.00. Similarly, for cupcakes, it is $4.48-$16.28.

These are the basic prices for all the above-mentioned cakes. Since these are fully customizable, the rest depends on the type of fillings and extra stuff you want to add to your cake. If you want a three-tier wedding cake then you gotta pay around $140.

Can You Use EBT to Pay for Walmart Cakes?

Yes, Walmart accepts payments through EBT(Electronic Benefits Transfer) and also through food stamps. All you have to do is go to the checkout counter use EBT to pay for your cake at Walmart.

Wrapping Up

Now that you know what Walmart Cake ordering is possible, get a customized cake for all your events. The store has quite a few options for customization, and if you just want to pick a ready-made one then check their Walmart cake order catalog. You can order online or just visit the Walmart bakery to get the desired cake. The producer for all this is already provided in this article.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Is there a Walmart birthday cake catalog? Yes, there are a lot of customization options for a birthday, though you can also just check the Walmart birthday cake catalog. What is the starting price for Walmart cake? You can get a cake from Walmart for as cheap as $10 and the prices can go to above $100. Though most of them are under $50. Are Walmart cakes good? Cakes at Walmart are pretty good for their price. Though they are not of high quality that you would expect from places like Bread Bakery or Tartine. Does Walmart make its own cakes? No, Walmart only sells cakes and doesn’t bake them. According to insiders, they are actually bought from bakers like Pillsbury.