Walmart has stores throughout the world, and there are more than 2 million employees working in these stores. One of the most difficult things to face in life is to lose someone very close. During these times, any employee will not want to be disturbed with work. Employees should be given a few days off work as they will be grieving over their loss. So, the question here is, does Walmart have a bereavement policy? Let us find out about this in the coming sections. We will also be discussing a few topics related to this, such as, does the law require that Walmart gives employees bereavement leaves, how do employers deal with bereavement leaves, etc.

What Is Walmart’s Bereavement Policy?

According to the Walmart Bereavement policy, employees of the company are allowed to take up to 3 days of bereavement leaves in case of any immediate relative of an employee passes away. Walmart also pays its employees while they are on bereavement leave. Furthermore, employees can also request an extension of their leaves. This will be counted as a personal leave of absence. Immediate relative according to Walmart is defined as someone to who is that the employee is closely related. This includes children, parents, grandparents, grandchildren, siblings, and spouses. It is someone who the employee lives with or is extremely close with.

How Much Time Off Do Employees Get When a Closer Member of Their Family Passes Away?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, Walmart grants its employees 3 days of bereavement leave. An employee can even ask for an extension on the leaves. These leaves are also paid for by the company. Before the leaves are issued, the supervisor may look at a few things, such as the relationship of the employee with the person who has passed. The travel time the employee requires going for the final rights. The supervisor will also check for the number of leaves the employee has taken in the year. Finally, the supervisor will also be checking for the impact that the employee’s faculty will have once he/she goes on leave. All this will be checked before the employee is given bereavement leave.

What Is the Wage Scale When an Employee Is on Bereavement Leave?

Walmart will pay all the employees their regular hourly wage when they are on bereavement leave. There is an exception for the employees who are working there temporarily. Other employees will be given their hourly wage on the hours they have been excepted for. This will only be applicable for 3 days, which is the number of bereavement leaves given by Walmart. If there is any extension requested by the employee, it will be granted, but might not be paid for.

Can You Extend Your Bereavement Leave Beyond 3 Days?

As we have mentioned before, an employee can ask his/her supervisor for an extension of leaves. This is known as a personal leave of absence. This leave, when applied for, will give an extension for more than 3 days. If you have gone through the previous sections, we have mentioned that the extensions are not paid for. In this case, employees will have to use any paid leaves if at all they have earned any such leaves so that they do not lose out on pay during such times.

Does the Law Require Walmart to Provide Bereavement Leave?

As of this year, there is no federal law that talks about employees getting bereavement leaves. SO, in this case, Walmart is just too generous as they offer 3 bereavement leaves. As discussed before, Walmart also offers an extension on these leaves by offering employees a personal leave of absence. There is only 1 state in the United States of America that has passed a law that lets employees take 12 weeks off per year for bereavement leaves. These leaves are also unpaid, unlike Walmart’s which are paid for. It is recommended that you check your paychecks to make sure that you were paid during your bereavement leave.

How Do Employers Have to Deal With Bereavement?

Losing someone close is very hard for anyone. During such harsh times, the employer must not only be able to provide leaves for the employee, but also must be able to at least talk to the employee to comfort them. The employer must definitely allow the employee to meet his/her family and be there for the final right of their relative. Once the employer gives them a bereavement leave, they should ensure that the employee gets paid for the leave.

Employers should also let the employee take any extensions if it is needed. They should also be allowed to take time offs during work, in case the employee is unable to work like usual. After giving the bereavement leave, the employer is also required to be patient for the employee to return to work and not to rush them. These are a few things that an employer has to be mindful of in case an employee is going to a harsh because he/she lost a loved one.

Who Does Walmart Identify as an Immediate Relative?

We have spoken about this in the initial sections. An immediate relative according to the Walmart bereavement policy is someone who the employee is extremely close with or lives with. This includes children, spouses, grandchildren, parents, siblings, and grandparents. In case the employee losses any of their loved ones, they can contact the supervisor and take bereavement leave, which will give the employee 3 days of paid leaves. The details about these are given in the beginning sections.

Conclusion

Losing a loved one is very difficult for any human. There is a lot that the person goes through emotionally and mentally during such a harsh time. In such a terrible phase, nobody will want to be burdened with work. This is why Walmart offers their employees bereavement leave. A bereavement leave at Walmart gives an employee 3 days’ worth of paid leaves. We have discussed this in more detail in the initial sections. In case the employee wishes to extend the leave, he/she can do it by applying for a personal leave of absence, which is not a paid leave.

We have given details on how to extend the leaves if the employee does not find the 3 days of bereavement leave sufficient. The wage scale of the employee during the bereavement leave will be the same hourly pay as they usually get for their work. Details on this have also been given in the above sections. Later, we discussed if the law requires Walmart to provide bereavement leave for their employees and how the employer needs to deal in case an employee has lost a loved one. Finally, we have discussed who Walmart classifies as immediate relatives.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Does Walmart ask for proof for granting bereavement leave? While this maybe is different in different branches, sometimes the employee will have to give proof for getting a bereavement leave. The proof will also vary depending on the branch the employee works in. Typically, they ask for a death certificate, visitation booklet, or an obituary. 2. Are aunts and uncles considered to be part of the immediate family? This again depends on the branch the employee works in. But usually, aunts and uncles are not considered to be under the immediate family. But if the employer in your branch has different rules, then they might consider them to come under immediate family. 3. Who all comes under non-immediate family? People who come under non-immediate family are aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, step-fathers, step-brothers, step-mothers, step-siblings, in-laws such as brother-in-law, sister-in-law, father-in-law, mother-in-law. 4. How many times can a bereavement leave be used? The bereavement leave is for 3 days. These leaves are paid for, and before it is granted to the employee, the number of leaves that were taken by the employee in the previous year is checked.