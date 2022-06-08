If there is one habit that I would like to develop, it would be having a closer look at my receipt after every purchase. In most cases, when I buy a product, I will just check the Total cost. However, there will be some hidden costs mentioned in it. It will be really helpful when we get to know why are they charging for. I don’t know if this is the case for all products, but this is the case for batteries. If you had bought a battery in Walmart, please check your receipt of the purchase. You will be able to find “Merchandising Fee”. Did you ever know what it meant? Or Why is Walmart charging that fee? Well, if you don’t have answers to these questions, you should definitely read this article.

What Is a “Merchandising Fee” at Walmart?

Well, when you are buying a new battery for your car at Walmart, you will be charged with a “Merchandising Fee” or core fee along with the cost of the battery. Walmart applies this fee to its customers to encourage returning of batteries. These batteries will be, in turn, recycled. This way, Walmart is able to increase battery recycling, which otherwise would have ended up in the trash. You may have a question, how does an extra fee push customers to return the battery. Well, a customer would be forced to return the battery instead of throwing it away when he learns that the “Merchandising Fee” can be reclaimed. Let me elaborate on how this works. Keep reading the article to know the answer.

How Much Is a “Merchandising Fee” at Walmart?

If you had bought a new batter from Walmart, you will be able to find it on the receipt. In case you don’t have the receipt, or you haven’t purchased a battery from Walmart, I will give you a cost range. There is no standard Merchandising Fee because according to the state, the cost will vary at Walmart stores that are located across the USA. Usually, a merchandising fee starts at $5 and can go up to $20 depending on the state where the Walmart store is located.

How to Reclaim My “Merchandising Fee” From Walmart?

Let us assume that you bought a battery for your car at Walmart long back and now you wanna replace it. In that case, you have to purchase your new battery again at Walmart by returning the old one. Carry the receipt of the purchase and your old battery to the Walmart store. Once you reach there, go to the customer service desk.

Now submit your old batter to Walmart and buy a new one. Show the old receipt to the staff at the customer service desk. The staff will scan the receipt for validation. After validating your receipt, the core fee will hand the money over to you as cash.

Is It Possible to Claim the Fee Without the Receipt at Walmart?

Unfortunately, you don’t have a one-word answer to this question. It depends on many cases. If you had bought “EverStart” Batteries, there is a good chance of you getting a refund. This is because “EverStart” is a Walmart brand. These batteries are sold with Walmart Warranty. Hence, Walmart can look for your receipt on its database by checking the serial number of the battery.

If you have purchased a battery belonging to other brands, then the chances of a refund without receipt reduce drastically. Also, the location of Walmart matters a lot in this case. Depending on the state in which Walmart is located, you may or may not get a refund.

Will I Get a Full Refund From Walmart if I Return the Battery Without Using It?

This purely depends upon the management of a particular Walmart Outlet. In some cases, the store manager may accept your return if the battery you are returning looks new and exhibits no traces of installation (Please note that you should possess the original receipt in your hand). Later, Walmart will refund you the exact amount for which you purchased the battery from Walmart.

In case, the staff or manager doubts your intention, it is your responsibility to prove that your request for a return is genuine. You should nullify their suspicions by giving a clear explanation. If the management finds your explanation reasonable, there are high chances of Walmart accepting the unused Battery.

What Are the Types of Batteries That Walmart Sells?

Walmart sells lead-acid batteries that are exclusively found in Walmart only. Those car batteries are,

EverStart Maxx

EverStart Plus

Value Power

If you are buying EverStart Maxx, you will be able to replace it within three years of purchase. Beyond three years, you will be given two years of prorated replacement offer. In the case of EverStart, the free replacement period is two years from the day of purchase. Lastly, the Value Power has one year of free replacement. The advantage of buying Walmart batteries “EverStart” is you don’t have to pay any disposal fee.

What Is Walmart’s General Return Policy?

Walmart has a lenient return policy. As far as you can provide the proof of purchase (receipt), you will not face any problem. Generally, Walmart accepts the product if you are returning it within 90 days from the day of purchase. The return period applies to almost all products that are sold by Walmart, except for a few products that I have stated below.

The return period is limited to 15 days if you are buying electronic products such as camcorders, GPS units, Computers, and other types of gadgets.

Similar to electronic products, you will get the same 15 days in order to return the unused Airbeds that have no defect. However, if the Airbed has been used, you will be left with one option, which is a replacement. You will either get an airbed of the same value or higher.

If you are buying lawnmowers, power washers, and other outside tools should be returned within 30 days of purchase.

What Are the Benefits of Replacing Batteries Instead of Throwing Them Away?

As far as the personal benefit is concerned, the refund of the core charge is the only benefit you can get. However, in terms of saving the environment, you are contributing a lot to the society you live in.

The first good thing you are doing by replacing the battery is, getting the battery recycled. Recycling considerably reduce the pollution caused while mining the raw materials of battery.

Later, you are making the environment less carcinogenic by not throwing away batteries. Most of the batteries are made up of metals that are carcinogenic in nature. Two major carcinogenic metals found in batteries and considered carcinogenic are nickel and cadmium. In addition to this, lead, another important material found in batteries, is found to be associated with many human medical issues.

If you throw away the batteries, they end up in landfills, which in turn pollutes the soil.

Final Thoughts

I have to appreciate the concern that Walmart shows towards recycling batteries. I don’t know if Walmart knows the environmental benefits of supporting battery recycling, but still coming up with a Merchandising fee that encouraged people to return batteries was impressive. At the same time, I don’t discard the possibility of Walmart trying to increase its revenue by collecting a Merchandise Fee. Even if it is the case, I would still support Walmart from the environmental wellness point of view. Moreover, if you don’t wish, you have the option to reclaim the core charge. Still, it would have been better if Walmart has explained the “Merchandise Fee” explicitly to its customer.

