Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States based on its yearly revenue. It is a multinational retail corporation that runs a chain of hypermarkets, supercenters, and grocery stores. They are well-known retail stores in America that provide merchandise for customers at discounted prices. They even own and run the Sam’s Club warehouses. Furthermore, they have their stores in almost all the countries in different names which are well known in the local area.

Many people in the United States dream of working in these biggest retail stores. They are many job positions in the Walmart stores which are professional. One such job position is known as Walmart Asset Protection Associate. They are known to prevent damage, theft, and also fraud.

Individuals who possess a criminal law degree can try for the job of Walmart Asset Protection Associate. To know more about this job role you can go through this article till the end and find out what I discovered.

Who is a Walmart Asset Protection Associate In 2022?

In Walmart stores, there are associates who are trained to pick out and reduce losses or potential crimes. They are known in Walmart as Asset Protection Associates (AP). The job role of a Walmart Asset Protection Associate in 2022 is a bit critical. They ensure that Walmart customers’ and shopper’s safety along with the employer’s safety also. The associates are also responsible for performing various tasks in the Walmart store such as fraudulent activity at the checkout lanes and receipts. Additionally, they also keep an eye on the CCTV cameras for any shoplifters and also audit cash registers.

There is much more information about Walmart Asset Protection Associate for you to know. For that, you need to read this article completely till the end.

What is the Job Role of a Walmart Asset Protection Associate?

Walmart Asset Protection Associates are store associates who work as a team and work under trained professionals. They are trained to perform activities in the Walmart store such as keeping an eye on the store for any potential theft and also ensuring the safety of the shoppers and also the employees.

The job role (Walmart Asset Protection Associate) names clearly indicate the responsibilities of the store associate. They try to put a stop to the theft and shoplifting which occasionally happened in the store and ensure the shoppers of their safety.

Along with the above, they are also responsible for the prevention of any loss of products/ items in the Walmart store. This can be due to customers or other Walmart employees. Their responsibility is also to reduce or eliminate any potential loss and damage to the Walmart store.

What Are the Duties of a Walmart Asset Protection Associate?

The primary responsibility of a Walmart Asset Protection Associate is to ensure the safety of merchandise available at Walmart along with the customers and the employees who work there. The Walmart Asset Protection Associate has to work carefully full-time to prevent and reduce of risk of theft. They are also responsible for the safety of the store for all the people who work there and also shop there.

They always keep an eye on every person in the Walmart store. This ensures a safe and secure environment around the stores always under their watch. Hence these are the most important duties and responsibilities of a Walmart Asset Protection Associate.

Along with the above things, they are also required to perform the following duties and responsibilities. They are

Scan the entrance and exit of the Walmart store. Check the bags and other items carried by the customer. If the customer carries any suspected items then check them properly and dispose of them. If they notice any suspicious activities around the Walmart store then report them to superior management. Keep an eye on the whole store. Handle heavy machinery like forklifts with great care. Handle people at the emergency response procedures

Are There Any Particular Requirements to Become a Walmart Asset Protection Associate?

The Walmart Asset Protection Associate is a job role for the entry-level position the individual should have a minimum of 18 years old. This is the only main requirement for this job role and nothing else is required.

But the managers and managers in training positions for the Walmart Asset Protection Associate have some requirements which are in addition to the above. The individuals trying for this position should possess leadership qualities, and also must have some experience in work.

The requirements are as follows:

They must have 2 years of experience (minimum) in college or else one year of experience in supervising several departments of a retail store. Must have 2 years of experience in an Asset Protection role. For all the purchases of firearms, they have to undergo a background verification, and also training for the same. Certificate of eligibility for a job at the location where ammunition is sold.

The potential individuals who have a bachelor’s degree are also provided with preferential treatment. But the degree has to be in criminal justice, (LPC) Loss Prevention Certificate, and (LPQ) Loss Prevention Qualified Certificate.

Can Walmart Asset Protection Associates Carry Weapons?

There is a policy in Walmart called Walmart policy on open carry of firearms. This policy clearly states that it is not a mandatory rule for every Walmart Asset Protection associate to carry weapons. But, it is not even restricted. So, they can carry a weapon if it is authorized by state law. The law states that carrying weapons is legal.

There are many Walmart stores in the United States that provide firearms and weapons at their physical stores for their customers. But it is not required for all Walmart Asset Protection Associates to have a verified license for weapons. However, they need to have proper training before starting to work at the Walmart store.

This training in weapons and firearms is required because the Walmart Asset Protection Associates have to handle all the non-lethal methods for protecting assets.

How Safe is It to Work as a Walmart Asset Protection Associate?

There are many people out there who want to work with Walmart and also, particularly in the Walmart Asset Protection Associate position. So you would be curious to know how safe is it for an individual to work in a Walmart Asset Protection Associate position.

The primary responsibility of a Walmart Asset Protection Associate for keeping an eye on the store all day long. This is done to prevent any kind of theft in the store by both customers and employees. Additionally, they also look for shoplifters. Along with that, they are responsible for protecting cashiers and ATMs from theft from customers and employees too. This will reduce a lot of damage and also violence.

Even if they are possibilities of theft and violence these Walmart Asset Protection Associate are not allowed by Walmart to use any kind of weapons. However, they’re trained to use them. They are trained because if there is any chance of using them which is under law enforcement then they have to be prepared. Almost all the individuals who work there have procedural dangers.

Take, for instance, if Walmart Asset Protection Associate notices any theft or shoplifters then they should not take action immediately. There is a particular procedure for that. If not they will be under termination due to profiling and harassment.

What is the Salary for a Walmart Asset Protection Associate?

Any store associate at Walmart who works as Walmart Asset Protection Associate gets their pay on an hourly basis. This is the case for all entry-level associates working at Walmart. You can either choose to be a full-time or part-time associate at Walmart. Also, they can choose to work between 20-30 hours per week as they want.

The pay for the Walmart Asset Protection Associate starts between $14 to $20 per hour. The average pay for them is somewhere near $18.59 and is high for all people other than entry-level associates.

What is the Process to Apply for a Position as a Walmart Asset Protection Associate?

If you admire working at Walmart as one of their associate in asset protection then you might want to know the procedure to apply for the job role.

Also, by said by professionals and Walmart the job role of asset protection associate is one of the best jobs for aspiring criminal justice professionals. This will give them a very good experience in retail loss prevention for them to work further.

You can easily search for the job position on the official website of Walmart, walmart.com.

Once there you can go to their careers sections. Search for the Walmart Asset Protection Associate position in the search bar present on the page. After spotting that job role, open it to find the job description and all the other details. They also include the eligibility criteria, requirements, and duties of an asset protection associate. After going through them thoroughly you can apply for the job. For that, you have to create an account and sign in to the Walmart website. Fill out the application to complete the profile. Upload the resume to the Walmart account.

What is the Interview Process for a Walmart Asset Protection Associate?

After completion of the application and uploading the resume you will be called for an interview if the store manager finds your application eligible for the post. The interview is the phase where you are analyzed and checked if you are fit for the job position at Walmart.

It is an important phase to give the interview in which they will ask you questions that are helpful for understanding the job.

Some of the interview questions asked the individuals in the past are as follows:

What are your weaknesses? Tell me about a troubling situation that you had been uncomfortable with and how you adapted. Do you have any experience in de-escalating situations? Do you have any experience in security? Have you ever lied or stolen from a previous employer?

Final Thoughts

The job position of Asset Protection Associate is a role that is considered the frontline position at the Walmart stores. They are responsible for the prevention of theft at their stores by keeping an eye, on shoplifters and also other fraud.

As the name indicates they protect all the assets of the Walmart store. They are trained and responsible for threat control and safety. So they are responsible for safety and threats which happen around the store (which are done by both customers and employees too).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the primary responsibility of a Walmart Asset Protection Associate? The primary responsibility of a Walmart Asset Protection Associate is to ensure the safety of merchandise available at Walmart along with the customers and the employees. Are Walmart Asset Protection Associates allowed to carry firearms and weapons? It is not mandatory for them to carry weapons, but they can carry them if enforced by law. However, they need to under some training before starting the job. What is the educational qualification required for Walmart Asset Protection Associate? Individuals should have a bachelor’s degree, but the degree has to be in criminal justice, (LPC) Loss Prevention Certificate, and (LPQ) Loss Prevention Qualified Certificate. Can asset protection take action on customers who shoplift? No, they are not allowed to take action on the customers who shoplift, however they have to inform their store managers immediately.