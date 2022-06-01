Walmart is one of the largest employers in the US, with 2.3 million employees associated with it. Moreover, it keeps hiring associates to fill the vacancies at various positions in its store and warehouses. So if you are interested to work with Walmart and planning to apply for a job, then you should know that you have to go through Walmart’s Assessment test. If you don’t have any idea about the Walmart Assessment Test and are willing to clear the test, then just sit back and go through the article.

This article will provide you with detailed information on Walmart Assessment Test, passing scores, various topics covered in the test, and the Walmart assessment test answers for your reference.

What Is the Walmart Assessment Test in 2022?

If you are applying for a job at Walmart, you need to pass the Walmart Assessment Test as of 2022. For that, you must be aware of the exam patterns and the types of questions asked in the test. So, to make it easy for you, here are the key points that will describe the Walmart Assessment test in detail.

The Walmart Assessment Test basically consists of 65 questions that are divided into four sections.

The questions in the test are designed to check your knowledge, skills, and ability to work in certain situations and certain positions.

The test consists of questions based on certain work-related scenarios, experiences, and your personal background.

The outcome of the test is such that, it provides information to the managers about the skills and knowledge you possess and makes it easy for them to realize what job fits you. It’s the first stage after you apply for a job at Walmart, and it’s very important for you to pass the test to proceed with the application.

What Are The Topics That Are Covered In The Walmart Assessment Test?

As Walmart focuses on providing the best service to the customers, the test consists of questions that describe your experience, work ethic, personal background, etc. So the test consists of questions that will assess your ability in four areas which are,

Customer Service

Problem-Solving Skills

Work Experience

Work personality

The above-mentioned are the topics that will be stressed in your assessment test, so lets go through each topic and know what exactly it consists of

Customer Service

As providing excellent Customer service is one of the objectives of Walmart and highly decides the sales, Walmart checks this ability of the aspirant associates through the aptitude in this area.

The customer service assessment has questions based on different scenarios and conditions, where you have to provide an appropriate course of action based on the situation. To score well in this section, just go through the passage that consists of scenarios very attentively, focus on keywords, and then answer the questions efficiently based on your experiences with the customers.

Problem-Solving Skills

The questions under this section are not very difficult, as you may be thinking, and don’t require high mathematical skills. For a job profile like cashier where cash handling is involved, you need to have basic mathematical and problem-solving skills, that is what is tested in this section.

The test consists of the questions that will demonstrate your mathematical ability to solve problems, understand graphs, and chart to identify mathematical functions.

Work Experience

As the name itself says a lot, this section will consist of your previous job experience. So if you are applying as an experienced candidate, then make sure you describe your skills and achievements at work properly. Also, try to emphasize those skills that align with the job profile.

If you are a fresher, just mention that you don’t have any prior work experience.

Work personality

The Work personality section is a little tricky one and your answers will determine your personality at the workplace, your work ethic, and whether you fit for the job you have applied for. Like if you are applying for the Cashier, then you must have good mathematical skills along with skills in good customer service. Basically, the test will assess your personality based on which you will be judged whether you are a suitable candidate or not.

Does One Have to Pass the Assessment Test to Work at Walmart?

Yes, you have to pass the Walmart assessment test, as it is the first step involved in the hiring process. Once you pass the assessment test, you will qualify for the next round, which may be an interview. If you don’t qualify for the Walmart Assessment test, you will be disqualified from the hiring process.

You can reapply for the test, but not immediately. You have to wait for a period of time which is six months before reapplying for the test. So, next time you appear for the test, you must be well-prepared.

How Much One Has to Score to Pass the Walmart Assessment Test?

Walmart Assessment test is the first step in evaluating the skills, knowledge, and experience of the candidate and knowing whether he or she is suitable for the job or not. The candidate is rated as Poor, Good, Competitive, and Excellent depending on his performance.

The candidate has to score well in all four sections, failing or scoring low in any of the sections will result in disqualification from the process. So, if you receive a low mark in any one section and don’t receive any invitation for the interview, then consider that you have failed the test. Sometimes the Walmart Employment portal shows that you have passed when in actuality you haven’t, which is one serious drawback.

How Do I Pass the Walmart Assessment Test?

As the Walmart Assessment test is not some high-level test, you don’t have to be a genius to pass the test. The test is designed in such a way that it can evaluate your work ethic, your customer handling experience, problem-solving skills, and your skills and knowledge to make a decision whether you are suited for the job you have applied for or not. to make sure you don’t fail the test, just go through the points mentioned below.

Before taking the test, you must assess yourself and be aware of the skills and knowledge you possess, so that you can elaborate it efficiently during the test.

Also, you can search for the practice test on the internet, appear for it, and asses yourself before you sit for an actual test. The tool Quizzma available on the internet may help you with the sample questions frequently asked in Walmart Assessment Test.

Read the questions carefully and with all your senses open, and then answer the questions.

Don’t rush and worry while attempting the test.

What Is the Walmart Physical Assessment Test?

If you want to work at the Walmart Distribution center, then you have to pass the Physical Assessment Test, as working in such a department requires you to be fit physically. The test consists of two activities, one is to Fill Store Orders and the second one is to Load Store Freight.

The test doesn’t demand you to carry some maximum weight, it just tests your postures, and your ability to carry the goods with utmost safety to their destination. Just make sure you do the task with full confidence and safety. Based on your performance, you will be judged on whether you can physically perform the duties of the job you have applied for.

How Do I Pass the Walmart Physical Assessment Test?

The Walmart Physical Assessment Test consists of the activities that determine whether you can fill the store orders with utmost efficiency as well as load the store freight safely without causing any nuisance. So if you have prior experience, you already know how you need to perform in the test. But if you are a fresher, then don’t panic, just go through the points mentioned below.

You must fill the store orders very systematically as mentioned in the instructions.

Secondly, you have to carry a parcel and place it at different locations, where they just check your body mechanics and posture, so be good with it.

As they don’t have any maximum weight criteria to check your strength, just convince them with the way you perform the task and show them your efficiency.

Conclusion

Walmart Test Assessment is the first step when you apply for a job at Walmart. To make it easy for you to pass the test, we have explained the test pattern and different sections. Walmart Assessment test consists of four sections that will test your Customer Service skills, Problem-Solving Skills, Work Experience, and Work personality with a total of 65 questions. You have to pass the test, in order to qualify for the next rounds. To qualify for the test, one needs to pass by scoring well in each section. If you obtain low marks in any one of the sections, you may fail the test.

You must go through the tips provided to pass the Walmart Assessment Test. Also, we have mentioned the type of questions that may be asked during the test. Besides, we have also mentioned the Walmart Physical Assessment Test and tips to pass the test.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is the Walmart assessment test in 2022 Walmart Test Assessment is the first step when you apply for a job at Walmart and consists of four sections that will test your Customer Service skills, Problem-Solving Skills, Work Experience, and Work personality with a total of 65 questions. Does one have to pass the assessment test to work at Walmart? Yes, you need to pass the Walmart assessment test by scoring well in all four sections to work at Walmart. When can I reapply for the test if I fail in Walmart assessment test? If you fail in the Walmart assessment test, you can reapply after 6 months.