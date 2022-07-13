Walmart is one of the big-box retailers that offer everything in their stores from domestic household goods to electrical appliances. Customers can walk into their stores and get anything they need at that point. Walmart also provides services online through its official website. All the items sold have sales and are super affordable in their stores and website.

There are many rules and regulations laid on selling alcohol in retail stores. These rules may be from the government or else written within the retail store policy. The government has also laid come limitations on selling alcohol in the stores to restrict its purchases and availability. This is to control addiction in youth and also reduce abuse.

Does Walmart have any alcohol policy in their stores? If yes then what is it?

Does Walmart Have an Alcohol Policy at Their Stores in 2022?

Yes, Walmart has an in-store alcohol policy written in their handbook or rule book. Just like any other big-box retailer Walmart also has an alcohol policy and return policy for alcohol. It has an alcohol store within its store that sells liquor to its customers with a few limitations.



Walmart Alcohol Policy

Walmart Alcohol Policy has some limitations in it for people who want to buy it from them. It only allows people above the age of 21 to purchase alcohol from them. Walmart sells alcohol in their stores and online website. No one under the recommendable age is provided alcohol in Walmart. But the customers who are accompanied by a minor are allowed to purchase alcohol in Walmart stores, but that can only be done at the employee registers and self-assisting kiosks that are present at the Walmart stores.

Customers can even shop online and get their alcohol delivered to their houses. All the customers who want to purchase alcohol from Walmart need to verify their identity by providing valid government ID proof to Walmart. They even have an alcohol return policy in their stores through which they allow the returns of unopened alcohol provided with a valid purchase receipt and ID.

Does Walmart Have a Permit to Sell Alcohol to Everyone?

No, Walmart has clearly stated that purchasing alcohol has certain limitations in their stores and online also. It does not sell alcohol to everyone that walks into its stores. They only allow people of age above 21 to purchase alcohol from them. Below that age is considered underage and is not provided with any kind of alcoholic beverages.

Can You Purchase Alcohol at Walmart With a Minor Around?

Yes, Walmart allows people who walk in with a minor to purchase alcohol in their stores. But they do have some limitations for them. All the people below the age of 21 are considered minors by Walmart. It has a rule that they will only sell alcohol to people of age above 21. However, it allows people with minors to purchase alcohol at their stores. But, Walmart should be ensured that the alcohol is not purchased for minors.

Customers should provide the store with a valid ID proof stating the age of the buyer. If the age of the minor is almost 21 who came along with the customer to buy alcohol then Walmart will verify all the IDs of the people who came with them. And they will only provide alcohol once Walmart is ensued by all the people there that the minor is not involved in the alcohol intake. This is done because the minor is at greater risk of exposure to alcohol in this scenario.

Walmart has in-store alcohol policies which are way stricter than the existing state rules for alcohol purchases. This makes it even tougher for buyers with a minor.

Is Self-Checkout Applicable for Alcohol Purchases at Walmart?

Generally, it is the decision of the state whether the Walmart in the location has to provide self-assisting checkout or not. Almost all the states in the United States allow self-checkout in retail stores even for alcohol. However, there are some states which have rules regarding the self-checkout at Walmart for alcohol. One such state is California, in which Walmart does not allow customers who purchase alcohol to self-check out. California state government banned self-checkout for alcohol purchases in 2013.

But, states with these have an additional limitation. The alcohol purchases which are done at self-checkout are only allowed once an employee of the Walmart store checks and verifies your ID before the purchase and payment. This is to verify the customer’s age and avoid minor purchases. This is also done at the kiosks that also provide alcohol at the Walmart stores.

Is Showing ID Mandatory to Purchase Alcohol at Walmart?

Not only at Walmart but it is mandatory to provide all the retail stores with valid ID proof for alcohol purchases. The customer has to carry a valid government photo ID proof to the store if they are planning to buy alcohol in Walmart.

Customers have to show ID proof at the Walmart stores while purchasing alcohol even at their kiosks and self-assisting checkouts. But each state has its own laws which allow customers to produce either a physical ID proof or a virtual ID card. All the customers who look below 35 to 40 years of age should provide ID proof to Walmart associates at their store.

In the case of states with certain rules regarding self-checkouts, the customers have to provide their ID before payments to the associates who are there to assist.

What Are Some Valid ID Proofs That Are Accepted at Walmart Liquor Stores?

Customers who are planning to buy alcohol in Walmart stores need to carry government ID proof because Walmart verifies them during the checkout. I am listing out the different government ID proofs accepted at Walmart below.

State-Issued Identification Card Passport Driver’s License Tribal-Jurisdiction ID Card Military ID Card Immigration Card

Can You Return Alcohol Purchased at Walmart?

Yes, Walmart has always accepted the returns of alcohol which are purchased from their stores and online. It has a separate alcohol return policy in its store through which it allows returns of Alcohol and products which contain alcohol. The following rules are to be followed to return alcohol products to the Walmart store.

To return them you need to have a valid purchase receipt for the item and also a government-issued ID card.

Alcohol products can only be returned to the store they have been initially purchased from.

Customers should provide Walmart with the original ID holder’s name who has bought the alcohol from the store.

For all online purchases, returns can either be initiated through their website or app. Or else, customers can return them to the nearest Walmart store.

The product should be unopened and undamaged.

Does Walmart Have the Right to Reject Your Alcohol Purchase?

Yes, Walmart holds the right to refuse alcohol purchases made by people on whom they have a suspicion. The following are a few limitations laid by Walmart to its customers.

If the buyer has no valid government proof to state that they are above 21 years of age. If the buyer is already intoxicated and is in no sense due to alcohol consumption. When the buyer appears to be minor and has no ID card. If the buyer is trying to purchase alcohol beyond the hours permitted by the state.

Final Thoughts

Walmart has a strict alcohol policy in their stores and online website. The alcohol policy within Walmart only allows people beyond the age of 21 to purchase alcohol from their stores. However, it allows people with minors to purchase alcohol at their stores. But all the buyers should carry valid government ID proof to make a successful purchase at Walmart. If the associates at Walmart have any suspicion about the buyer then they may reject to sell alcohol to them.

Almost all the states in the United States allow self-checkout in retail stores even for alcohol. In the case of states with certain rules regarding self-checkouts, the customers have to provide their ID before payments to the associates who are there to assist. Walmart even has an alcohol return policy through which customers can return alcohol, but they have to provide the store with a valid ID and receipt for the purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are some valid ID proofs that are accepted at Walmart Liquor Stores? ID proofs that are accepted by Walmart liquor stores are Passport, state-issued ID card, driver’s license, immigration card, or military ID card. Is self-checkout applicable for Walmart alcohol purchases? Yes, Walmart allows self-checkouts for alcohol purchases from their stores. But, before the payments, a Walmart associate checks our ID card for verification. Is showing ID mandatory to purchase alcohol at Walmart? Yes, it is absolutely mandatory to show ID proof for all alcohol purchases at Walmart stores and online. It even checks ID proofs for self-assisted checkouts and kiosk purchases. Can I purchase Alcohol at Walmart with a minor around? Yes, you can purchase alcohol even when a minor is around you. But Walmart may ask you to provide proof, and you need to ensure that the minor is not involved in alcohol consumption.