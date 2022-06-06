When you are purchasing items from a shop, you have to choose the desired product you came looking for. In addition to this, the product should not have any defects. However, what I just said can only remain as a statement because the ground reality is different. There are chances of you getting disappointed with the product you bought when you return home. In another case, some products can turn out to be faulty or defective when you unpack them. Even though these cases are rare, it is inevitable. Hence, someday as a customer of Walgreens, you will return a product. Will Walgreens accept your product return? Well, here is the case, each store will follow its own return policy. Similarly, Walgreens has one. We shall get to know what is Walgreens Return Policy in this article.

What Is Walgreens’ Return Policy in the Year 2022?

Currently, Walgreens accepts your product return if you are able to return it within 30 days of purchase. You will be refunded the same amount you paid while buying the product. However, in order to get a 100% refund, you should possess the receipt of that purchase. In case you don’t have it with you, you will get gift cards from Walgreens. What I have just told applies to all the products in Walgreens except for electronic, cosmetic, and products that have been opened. In the case of the latter, the decision of accepting your return is left to the store managers.

When Should I Return the Product So That Walgreens Accepts My Return?

According to the official return policy of Walgreens, you have 30 days from the day of purchase to return the product you purchased from Walgreens.

Will I Be Able to Return a Product That I Bought From One Store to Another?

Yes. You are allowed to return the product at the Walgreens store located at any location. You just have to pay a visit to the check-out counter of the Walgreens store and request the staff accept your return. Most probably they would accept your return. However, there are chances of rejection as well. There is one condition that has to be met if the store you visit should accept you are product return. It is that the product you bought at the other store should be available on the system of the store you visited. Since all stores don’t sell the same list of products, there are chances that your product is not sold at the store you visit. Unfortunately, in this case, you don’t have any other way apart from visiting the store where you purchased the product.

Will I Get a Full Refund When I Return a Product at Walgreens?

If you are returning the product within 30 days of the purchase, you are eligible to get a 100 percent refund from Walgreens. Additionally, you should have the receipt of the purchase as well. The refund amount will be given back to you in the form of the money you paid for the product. In case, you bought the product by giving cash, Walgreens will pay you back in cash. What if you had used a credit or debit card? Well, in that case, you are expected to bring the credit or debit card to the store.

Is It Possible to Return a Product if You Lost the Receipt?

Yes. Walgreen’s will accept your product return without receipt. Since you don’t have any proof of purchase (receipt), with you, the decision of accepting your product return is left in the hands of the store manager. If you are able to persuade the store manager to accept your product return, the store may accept your return. However, you cannot expect to receive the same amount you paid for buying that product. You will be guaranteed to get the lowest advertised price of the product you bought. It will be refunded to you as store credits or Walgreens gift cards.

However, if you are a Balance Reward member, you will be able to get your receipt back. You just have to ask the staff to search for the receipt. Walgreens usually store a copy of receipts in their database. Hence, when requested, the staff will be able to retrieve your receipt. Once the staff finds your receipt, you will receive a full refund from the Walgreens store.

Is It Possible to Return Products That I Bought Online?

Yes. In the case of online, you have to meet the 30 days condition. In other words, you have to return the product within 30 days from the day you purchased the product. You can return the product to Walgreens in-store or using mail. In both cases, you should have the receipt. Since you bought the product online, you don’t have to worry about losing it. It is always available in your Walgreens account. Just log in and go to your past order. There, you will find the receipts for all the previous purchases you made online.

Now that, you have the receipt, you know how to return the product in-store. But how can you return it by mail? Well, after mailing to Walgreens through your Walgreens account, you will get a free return shipping label. Later, you can pack the product and drop it at your nearest USPS office. You have to spend zero bucks for this.

What if I Return a Product After 30 Days?

The return policy of Walgreens strictly prohibits Walgreens stores from accepting product returns post 30 days of purchase. However, considering people who may have a valid reason for the delay in return, Walgreens has given the authority of making the final decision regarding accepting products post 30 days of purchase. Hence, if you are able to talk the manager out and get a nod from him/her, the product return will be accepted by that Walgreens store. However, still, you can get the refund as a store credit or gift card only.

Can I Return a Prescription Product to Walgreens?

The answer is a strict “No”. Since the law doesn’t allow the return of prescription drugs, abiding by the law, Walgreens doesn’t accept prescription medications. In the case of over-the-counter drugs that can be bought without a state-issued ID, you are allowed to return them within 30 days. However, if you had bought the over-the-counter drugs that contain pseudoephedrine and by using a state-issued ID, they are not eligible for return. Finally, the drugs that are used for sexual wellness will not be eligible for return under any conditions. No Walgreens will accept the return of such drugs.

Can I Return a Product That Has Been Opened?

Returning opened products at any store is a difficult thing. However, comparatively, it is easier in the case of Walgreens. You will be able to return almost any product that you bought without any hassle, except for food and personal care products. In the case of the latter, you will not have any problem in returning if the product was found to be defective or spoiled when you got home. However, if that isn’t the case, the product you want to return is subjected to inspection by the manager. Speaking of clothing products, they will be accepted despite not having to carry tags and labels.

The above cases are for products that don’t belong to Walgreens’ brand. The Walgreens-brand products are sold by giving a 100% satisfaction guarantee to the customers. Hence, be it opened or unopened products belonging to Walgreens’ brand, you can return the product if you are not satisfied due to any reason. However, you should state the reason to the store manager. This will help Walgreens to serve better.

Yes. One can return his/her contact lenses to the Walgreens store. However, you should return them within 30 days of purchase. Additionally, the contact lens return will be accepted in the following cases. They are,

In case you received the wrong lenses

The lenses you got delivered are either defective or damaged

You made a mistake by ordering the wrong prescription, and you are willing to get a different set of lenses.

If you are in any of the above situations, you are eligible to return the contact lenses you bought. Except for the conditions, the lenses are not expired and opened. Make sure when you are returning the lenses, you send them in their original packaging.

Is It Possible to Return Cosmetics to Walgreens?

Like food products, cosmetics are also expected to be unopened while returning. You have to return the cosmetics before or on the 30th day of the purchase. In case, the cosmetic product has been opened, the process of returning it becomes complex. In this scenario, the store manager will be responsible for deciding the acceptance of your product return. According to the manager’s decision, you may or may not get to return your product. In case the manager nods yes to your return, the refund amount will be returned to you in the form of store credit or gift cards. However, you will not receive it via the form of payment you used for buying that product.

Can I Return Photo Products to Walgreens?

Since the Photo Products sold at Walgreens belong to Walgreens’ brand and those products are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, you can return them to Walgreens. After stating a valid reason to the store manager, Walgreens will refund you the full amount.

Final Thoughts

Walgreens follows a lenient product return policy when compared to other retail stores. One of the main things you should keep in mind while returning the products is the time limit set by Walgreens for accepting product returns. Additionally, you should understand that it is very hard to return consumable and personal care products if they are opened.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What Is Walgreens Return Policy?

1. Can I return unopened consumable products? Yes. You are allowed to return consumable products if they are unopened. 2. Does all Walgreens stores accept product return? Since, since Walgreens has framed a policy regarding product return, all Walgreens Stores are bound to stick to the terms of the policy. 3. Can I return the lenses if they are defective? Yes. If you find your lenses defective or damaged, you can return them and get a replacement or refund from them.