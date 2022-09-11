Walgreens is a chain of pharmaceutical stores based in the United States. It is the second largest pharmacy store in America just behind CVS Health. Walgreens provides services such as prescribed drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty and cosmetics, wellness products, information related to health services, photo services, and others. Walgreens was founded in 1901 in Chicago, Illinois. It has its corporate headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois.

Walgreens is one of the popular pharmacy stores which customers love in the United States. It has over 8000 stores all over the country. These stores have popular customer visits regularly. Now you may wonder does Walgreen’s price match products from others. Read this article completely to find out all the information regarding the price match policy at Walgreens.

Price Match Policy at Walgreens in 2022

Walgreen does not provide any price match for the products at their stores with other stores which are in competition with Walgreens. Some such stores are CVS Health, Walmart, and Rite Aid. Also, Walgreen does not price match their products with their online prices on their official website. This also includes drugs and eyewear (glasses and contact lenses). But, they do offer price adjustments for products with their online products. For providing this price adjustment both the products have to be similar such as brand, color, size, bulk size, weight, etc.

Walgreen Price Match With Other Retailers

As we have already seen that Walgreen does not provide price matches at their stores with products available at other stores. This is because most of the other retailers are in direct competition with Walgreens. Some such retailers are Walmart, Rite Aid, CVS Health, Target, Good Rx, Costco, etc. Hence, customers cannot request low prices at Walgreen in comparison with other store products.

Walgreen Price Match With Their Online Website

Unfortunately, Walgreen does not price match products with the merchandise available on its official website. There is a noticeable difference in the price of products at Walgreen stores and their official website. It can be varying up to 55%. But you cannot price match online prices with products available at the nearest Walgreens. However, you can look into different retail stores to get different prices for the same product.

Do Walgreens Price Match Prescription Drugs at Their Stores?

No. Walgreens does not price match the prescription drugs at their stores with the prices of products on their official website. They also do not price match almost all the health and wellness related products and services available with them.

No, Walgreens stores do not price match contact lenses at their stores with the products (contact lenses) available on their official website.

Price Match of Products at Walgreen in Their Online and In-store Prices

Walgreens’ price matches its online prices to the store product prices. For this, the products must be available on their official website and also in-store. This is the sole price match that Walgreens is offering its customers.

However, this price match is not applied automatically to the products at Walgreens. If you want to price match the products take the help of the Walgreen associates at the stores. You can request the price match for any products available in the store and on their official website. You also have to provide them with valid proof of the reduced price.

Additionally, Walgreens does not price match some products available with them such as prescription medicines, contact lenses, photos, and health services. The prices of the above products may differ from online and store but Walgreen does not have a price matching policy for those products and services.

Are There Any Limitations for the Price Match at Walgreens?

Walgreen has some limitations in the price match policy at their stores. The price match at Walgreens is based on the following factors:

Product Description

Weight of the product

Bulk Size (Quantity)

Brand name

Color of the item

Model number

Size of the product (Measurement)

Also, the product you request to reduce the price is matched only with the original product’s price. The price match does not include any discount prices, promotional prices, and other seasonal sale prices. Walgreens does not provide any rain check price matches to the products which are not in stock at Walgreens stores and on their official website.

Unlike other retailers, Walgreen does not provide price matches to the product reduced price which customers provide in the form of screenshots and printouts. The above is for products listed on the online website. Even after customers provide Walgreens with the reduced price of the product, all the details will be validated by the associates at Walgreen. They will check the prices on the website and also the eligibility for a price match at Walgreen.

Can You Price Match Multiple Times at Walgreen?

No, customers cannot price match any number of times they want with products available at Walgreens. Walgreens has limited the price match for products to one transaction per customer per day. This limit cannot be crossed by any customer at Walgreens.

Money Saving Tips for Customers Purchasing at Walgreens

The price match policy at Walgreens has some rules and limitations laid by the retailer. This may disappoint many of its customers but not to worry as there are some tips by which customers can save a few bucks while shopping at Walgreens. Some of them are listed below for you to use in the future while shopping at your nearest Walgreen store and also online:

You can take part in the Balance Rewards program. This is changed to myWalgreens. You can purchase products every week at discounted prices. Also, you can receive paperless coupons. With every purchase, you can gain reward points and these can be used for shopping at Walgreens in the future. For every 1000 reward points, you will get $1. You can visit the nearest low-density Walgreen stores which are located in rural areas. They will have low prices when compared to other stores. Almost all these stores have low prices when compared to other Walgreen prices. You can be a member of AARP and gain reward points for every product you purchase with them. These reward points can be linked with your AARP membership.

Final Thoughts

However, Walgreens’ price matches its online prices to the store product prices. But the products should be similar to the products available online and in-store. They both should have the same similar products, size, weight, Brand name, Color of the item, etc. Finally, I have also attached the money saving tips at Walgreens.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Walgreens provide price adjustments at their stores? Unfortunately, Walgreens does not provide price adjustments at their stores once you have purchased products from them. Does Walgreens provide price matches for products online? Walgreens’ price matches its online prices to the store product prices. For this, the products must be available on their official website and also in-store. Do Walgreens price match prescription drugs at their stores? No, Walgreens does not price match at their stores some products. One such is prescription drugs. Does Walgreens have any limits for a price match on their official websites? Yes, products should have the same color, brand, weight, model number, etc.