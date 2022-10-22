Wack 100 Net Worth: Career, Assets, Family, Biography, Investments, Cars

One of the hands behind the process of making and releasing a song is a music executive. Cash Jones who adopted the stage name “Wack 100” is an American music executive. He has worked with musicians like The Game, Blueface, Ray J, and many more. His journey as a music executive started, when he incorporated his record company called “Cash Money Records”. Wack entered the show business in 2000 and has backed numerous songs until now.

Before making big as a music executive, Wack 100 used to be a part of a street gang that goes by the name “Piru Blood”. By associating himself with Piru, Wack 100 committed numerous offenses against the law and the public. Due to this lifestyle, Wack 100 ended up in prison several times. Around his late teens, Cash got a wake-up call after he was sentenced to prison and his fellow gang members abandoned him.

What is Wack 100 Worth?

According to our sources, Cash Jones a.k.a. Wack 100 net worth is conjectured to be at least $3 million as of October 2022. He worked as a record executive and producer for over 2 decades and thus managed to achieve a net worth of $3 million. Over the years, Cash worked with numerous artists and made a name for himself. However, on the other hand, he has a notorious reputation for making controversial statements. Aside from working as a music executive, Wack 100 has also found work as a podcaster and YouTuber.

Though he doesn’t have the status of a celebrity, Wack 100 is followed by thousands of people on social media. Wack 100 has also worked as a manager for several rappers and singers from the industry and helped them get record deals, commercial agreements, production deals, etc. He also helped many musicians to manage their wealth by investing it in profitable ventures or shares. See, how much does Wack 100 make? in the next section.

Name Wack 100 Net Worth $3 million Birth 7 April 1978, California, USA Nationality American Age 44 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 80 kg Partner Kimberly Jones Profession Entrepreneur, Talent Manager, Music Executive Career 2000-Present

How Much Does Wack 100 Make?

By working as a music executive and talent manager, Wack 100 reportedly makes more than $2 million every year. However, it is a projected figure, whereas, in reality, Wack 100 might earn many times more than it. It is estimated that Wack 100 charges a 25% share of a rapper or singer’s earnings as his fee. In return, Wack makes sure to bring new contracts, deals, and offers from various companies and artists to his client.

In addition to this, his job is also to get sponsorships for his clients (if there’s any such need). Musicians such as The Game, Flash Gotti, Ray Z, Blueface, etc. have been managed by Wack 100. So, if you take a look at the rapper’s earnings, you can easily figure out that Wack 100 didn’t make less than a million by working as a talent manager. Wack 100 approximately makes $100k to $200k every month from his work. Cash is projected to earn a little over $25k a week.

Wack 100 Earnings

As mentioned earlier, Wack 100 has made some crazy money during his career. You might already know that the rapper Tekashi 69 was on the verge of going broke. However, he was saved by Wack 100, who managed him and also brought him new deals and contracts from music companies. Wack 100 recently revealed in an interview that in 45 days, Wack 100 brought more than $45 million into Tekashi’s pockets.

Yes, you have read it correctly a whopping $45 million in just 45 days, which is $1 million a day. Wack 100 stated that he brought new deals and offers to Tekashi through negotiations. In addition to this, he also got the rapper huge-budget movies and musical tours. Wack himself revealed that he charged 25% of Tekashi 69’s total earnings. By that calculation, Wack is entitled to receive somewhere around $11 million from Tekashi.

Wack 100 Social Media Earnings and Business Ventures

Aside from starting “Cash Money Records”, Wack 100 started another production company called “Fifth Amendment Entertainment”. Fifth Amendment Entertainment is concerned with producing music, film, television shows, and documentaries. The company has mostly backed rapper “The Game” works like songs, documentaries, etc. Furthermore, Wack 100 ventured into other streams such as social media and mobile applications.

He has started a new venture called “The 100 ENT” and he used a unique way to promote it. Wack 100 hired “The Game” and “Kanye West” to write a title song for his venture. After this, he granted free access to the song for 24 hours on Spotify. This move was noticed by the media and soon Wack 100’s venture was making headlines. As of reports, The 100 ENT will be backing a documentary on Larry Hoover. Wack 100 will host a podcast named “The 100 Show”, which will feature amateur artists, producers, and filmmakers.

The American music executive recently launched a new company of his called “NCREDIBLE KIDS”. In case you are wondering it’s a diaper company for children. According to reports, Wack 100 has hired Dick Cannon as the brand ambassador of the company.

Social Media Earnings

Cash Jones also makes money through brand endorsements and promotions. In fact, it is one of the fields in which he has expertise. He has more than 364k followers on Instagram as of this writing. Wack 100 posts content on various brands and accessories as his Instagram story, photo, and sometimes videos. Companies and brands hire personalities like Wack 100 to market their product or goods on social media. On a good day, Wack 100 can get up to $63 for each promotional Instagram story he posts. As for image content, the music executive can charge around $125 per post. On the other hand, brands or companies pay Wack 100 up to $250 for marketing their name through a video. Similarly, Wack 100 makes money through websites, Facebook, and other social media handles.

How Does Wack 100 Spend His Money?

Wack 100 has spent a considerable share of its wealth on pilot classes. Yes, the entrepreneur is looking forward to becoming a licensed pilot. Though he doesn’t own any private jet, it seems highly likely that he might own one in the future, or he’s just learning it for the fun of it. He also spends money on pet dogs, and we can see Wack 100 posting images and videos of his dogs on Instagram frequently.

Apart from this, Wack 100 also likes to spend his money on jewelry and costly cars. He is often seen wearing expensive and attractive pieces of jewelry on podcasts, interviews, and events. Though the exact amount hasn’t been revealed, it is for sure that Wack 100’s jewelry collection might be worth a fortune. The American entrepreneur is also a fan of branded cars. He is said to be the owner of a Rolls-Royce Ghost. This luxury vehicle has a V engine that can generate 563 horsepower. According to reports, Wack 100 spent a whopping $745k for this car.

Wack 100 Early Life

Cash Jones, who later came to be known as Wack 100, was born on the 7th of April 1978 in the city of Pacoima, California, United States. Currently, there is no information on his family and parents. It is reported that his parents ended their marriage when he was in his teens. Wack 100 often divided his time between his mother and father who lived in New Orleans and Richmond. While in school, Wack 100 started associating himself with a local gang called “The Piru Bloods”

. Wack 100 and his group often carried out illegal activities and often ended up in prison. Later at the age of 18 years, Wack 100 was convicted of his crimes and was sent to prison. He spent 4 years in jail and after serving his sentence, he pursued a career as a music executive and talent manager.

Wack 100 Personal Life

During his teen years, Wack 100 fell in love with a girl named, Kimberly Jones. Soon in no time, both started dating each other. After serving his sentence, Wack 100 and Kimberly tied the knot and later welcomed a son named, Devyn Jones. Later on, the couple went on to have another child, a daughter named Prince Jones. It has been more than 3 decades since Wack 100 and Kimberly Jones got married, and the pair are still going strong.

Conclusion

Despite having a rough start, Wack 100 managed to turn his life around by becoming a music executive. Over the years, he has backed numerous music artists and has ventured into various fields of business. Wack 100 has expressed his interest in starting a podcast. He recently launched his diaper company and is looking forward to retiring from the music industry to focus on other projects.

Frequently Asked Questions About Wack 100

1. What is the real name of the American music executive turned entrepreneur, Wack 100? A. The music executive, Wack 100 was born Cash Jones on the 7th of April 1978 in Pacoima, California, United States. 2. What is Wack 100 worth? A. According to our sources, Wack 100 net worth is $3 million as of this writing. 3. How old is Wack 100? A. The American music executive turned entrepreneur, Wack 100 is currently 44 years old. 4. What is the height of the American entrepreneur, Wack 100? A. The height of Cash Jones a.k.a. Wack 100 is reported to be 5 feet and 7 inches.