Hey Folks! Hope you are doing well. As you can see in the title this article is about Vivica Anjanetta Fox, who is famous by the name “Vivica Fox”. The American actress, Vivica Fox came into the limelight after she starred in two blockbuster films i.e, Independence Day and Set It Off. She is known for her works in Days of Our Lives, Out All Night, and Missing. Her rise to fame in television was with the popular soap opera “Generations”, where she played the character of Maya Reubens. Soon she started appearing as a guest in popular shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Beverley Hills, Family Matters, Matlock, etc.

Here in this article, you will find details on Vivica Fox like What is Vivica Fox net worth? How old is Vivica Fox? Vivica Fox’s career, and How much does Vivica Fox make? so don’t forget to check them out.

What Is Vivica Fox Worth?

The American actress, Vivica Fox net worth is appraised to be around $2 million as of August 2022. She has acquired a large portion of her wealth by acting in movies and television shows. Fox has acted in movies like Booty Call, Soul Food, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Boat Trip, and Kill Bill series. Her most notable roles in television include Generations, Missing, City of Angles, Arsenio, Getting Personal, The Hughleys, All of Us, In the Mix, Icons, etc. Vivica Fox has been presented with MTV Movie, Syfy, American Black Film Festival, NAACP Image, and CinemaCon awards. Below are the details on how much does Vivica Fox make?

Name Vivica Fox Birth Name Vivica Anjanetta Fox Net Worth $2 million Birth 30 July 1964, South Bend, USA Nationality American Age 58 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 63 kg Profession Actress, Host, Producer Career 1983-Present

How Much Does Vivica Fox Make?

When you have acted in several movies and television shows, it becomes a topic of gossip about how much you make. According to our sources, the actress Vivica Fox manages to pull more than $400k every year from her acting works. While most of her income consists of the stipend received by acting in movies and TV, she also makes plenty of money from her work as a producer. In addition to this, Fox also makes money from brand endorsements, collaborations, and promotions.

Also, Vivica is paid handsomely for her works as a presenter and author. She has been the presenter of the reality television program “Glam God with Vivica A Fox. Finally, her business venture called, “Vivica A. Fox Hair Collection” manages to bring in a decent sum of profits every year. According to reports, Vivica Fox’s monthly takings are reported to be at least $50k. The actress manages to bring in $12.5k every week from her various endeavors. Let’s take a look at some best movies by Vivica Fox.

Vivica Fox Movies

The actress has acted in numerous movies. She is praised for her work in movies like Kill Bill, Independence Day, Soul Food, Set It Off, etc. Covering all of Vivica Fox’s movies in this article is not possible. Instead, we will tell you some of the best movies in which Vivica Fox has acted.

Kill Bill Vol 1

This is by far the best series in which Vivica Fox has acted. This movie revolves around the character of “The Bride” a former assassin. The role of “The Bride” was played by Uma Thurman and in this movie, Vivica Fox played the role of Uma’s former colleague “Vernita Green”. The fight sequence between Uma and Fox’s characters is over the top. It’s a shame that Vernita dies in the movie, but the character still manages to make a huge impact due to her motherly side personality. You will be surprised to know that both Kill Bill Vol 1 & 2 were made with a budget of $30 million, but to everyone’s surprise, the movies’ grossed more than $180 million and $152 million respectively.

Independence Day

In this movie, Vivica Fox played the role of Will Smith’s character’s love interest. Vivica Fox’s character is named Jasmine Dubrow. Though Vivica Fox’s character doesn’t have much to do in this movie, still Fox’s acting didn’t fail to impress the audience. Independence Day was released in July 1996 with a budget of $75 million. However, it managed to collect more than $817 million at the box office, making it one of the biggest movies of that time.

Soul Food

This comedy-drama movie surpassed the audience’s expectations. This film consists of actors like Vanessa Williams, Vivica Fox, Nia Long, and Michael Beach in the lead. Soul Food managed to capture the essence of how Africans are in real life. The movie was made with a budget of $7.5 million, and it was released in September 1997. Soul Food collected more than $43 million at the box office and, Vivica Fox won an Acapulco Black Film Festival Award. She got nominated for MTV Movie and NAACP Image Award.

Set It Off

The cast of this movie i.e, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica Fox, and Kimberley Elise stole the show. The plot of Set It Off is just like any other heist movie i.e, the main characters of the movie want to execute a once-in-a-lifetime robbery so that they can live the rest of their lives comfortably. However, the element that makes this movie different from others is the cast and their performance. You will be surprised to know that Set If Off was made with a low budget of $9 million. Set It Off was released in theaters in November 1996, and it collected more than $41.6 million across the globe.

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

In this film, Vivica Fox plays the role of a petty thief named “Elizabeth Waters”. The story of this movie is based on the real-life of the late singer Frankie Lymon. Why Do Fools Fall in Love is set after the passing of Frankie Lymon (played by Larenz Tate) where three women make a claim over Frankie’s property. The movie was released in August 1998, and it collected over $12.4 million at the box office. According to reports, the budget for the film was around $7 million.

Vivica Fox Cars and Real Estate

There isn’t much information available on the Hollywood actress Vivica Fox’s real estate investments and car collections. However, she has made some impressive purchases. Back in 2014, the Hollywood actress paid over $875k for a home in Porter Ranch, California. The house consists of 3 large bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. According to reports, the house sits on a 2,200 square feet area, and Vivica Fox listed the place for $1 million in October 2019. It is reported that the actress also owns a villa, which is located in Los Angeles.

While many lose their minds over luxurious rides, Vivica Fox on the other hand is said to be not interested in cars. However, she has 1 luxurious ride in her possession. According to reports, she is the keeper of a Lamborghini Gallardo car that can reach up to 300 KM/HR. The cost of the car is computed to be around $159k.

Vivica Fox Early Life

The Hollywood actress, Vivica Fox was brought into this world by a couple named William Fox and Everlyena on the 30th of July 1964 in South Bend, Indiana, United States. Fox’s father, William used to work as an administrator at school, while Fox’s mother, Everlyena had a job as a pharmaceutical technician. After the birth of their daughter, William and Everlyena relocated to Benton Harbor, Michigan. Vivica Fox was sent to Arlington High School, which she passed in 1982.

Later on, Vivica Fox joined Golden West College to continue her studies. Vivica Fox came out with an associate degree majoring in Social Sciences. While studying at Golden West College, Vivica Fox started exploring opportunities in the show business. Soon, she landed the part of a dancer in the musical television show “Soul Train”. After this, Fox was featured in the song “Meeting in the Ladies Room”, which was released in 1984. However, Vivica Fox’s entertainment career didn’t begin until she got a part in the famous soap opera “Days of Our Lives” as Carmen Silva.

Vivica Fox Personal Life

The actress, Vivica Fox was in a romantic relationship with the singer Christopher Harvest, who is known by his stage name “Sixx-Nine”. Fox and Harvest confessed their love for each other and later tied the knot in December 1998. However, the pair’s union didn’t last long, and eventually, Harvest and Fox ended their marriage in 2002.

Then in the following year, the actress started seeing the rapper/actor Curtis James Jackson III. You probably might better recognize Curtis Jackson as “50 Cent”. Unfortunately, Fox and Cent’s relationship couldn’t progress long and the pair eventually called quits. After this, Vivica Fox came into the limelight after it was reported that the actress has exchanged engagement rings with Omar White (a club promoter).

Omar and Fox got engaged in early 2011 and went their separate ways in November 2011. The Hollywood actress has hinted that she is in a romantic relationship, but hasn’t revealed the identity of her partner yet. Vivica Fox has expressed her deep sorrow for not having children.

Conclusion

Though Vivica Fox has appeared in numerous movies, she hasn’t starred as the lead in many. Mostly she has acted as a supporting or side character in movies. However, when compared to TV, Vivica Fox has been lucky to star as the lead in a handful of television programs. Vivica Fox is going to appear in a few upcoming movies like Humble Pie (as Christine Robinson), Bosco (as Willa), Holiday Hideaway (as Angela), Bobcat Moretti (as Joanne Wallis), Me and My Girlfriend (as Linda), Masha’s Mushroom (Nyx), and 3 of a Kind (as Monique). All the above-mentioned movies are in the works.

Frequently Asked Questions About Vivica Fox

1. What is Vivica Fox worth? A. Vivica Fox net worth is reckoned to be at least $2 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Vivica Fox? A. The Hollywood actress, Vivica Fox turned 58 this year on 30th July. 3. What is Vivica Fox’s birth name? A. The American actress was born to William and Everlyena Fox on the 30th of July 1964. William and Everlyena named their daughter Vivica Anjanetta Fox. 4. What is the height of Vivica Fox? A. Vivica Anjanetta Fox a.k.a. Vivica A. Fox stands 5 feet and 8 inches tall.