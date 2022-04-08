Walmart is a global retailer, that is not only limited to the grocery but also offers a wide variety of products and services. Additionally, Walmart also offers various health services that include Pharmacy, services related to the covid vaccine, health centers, health insurance, and Vision centers. If you have any problem with vision or planning to buy lenses, glasses, or frames then I would suggest Walmart, as it offers great service at a low cost. Also, if you are interested to know more about the vision center at Walmart, and planning to visit it, then you must go through the entire article.

Walmart Vision Center Prices

Walmart Vision center is a huge optical store, where you can not only buy fancy frames, glasses, and lenses but can also get a complete eye checkup. Before buying any product or using any service, the first thing that comes to mind is its cost and quality. So here we will give you a complete understanding of the Walmart vision center prices, so you can decide accordingly to visit the center or not. Walmart offers a wide range of frames and lenses, depending upon the price and brands. Let’s discuss the prices of frames, lenses, and additional services provided at the vision center.

What Are the Cost of Some Designer Frames?

At Walmart vision center, you can find a cheap basic frames starting from $20 to expensive designer frames that would cost up to $280. Walmart offers great options in price as well as designs. So a basic prescription frame starts from $10-$40 and Walmart has a great variety in its designs. You can also have some beautiful frames starting from $20-$40. Additionally, if you have a big budget and want to have an expensive designer frame, then Walmart offers such frames starting from $150- $280. The various brands that Walmart offers with its price range are as follows

You can get Miu Miu’s designer frame in the range of $167- $287

It offers Tom Ford’s frame starting from $88 to as expensive as $239.

Versace designer frames are available to you at $118

You can have Fendi designer frames in the price range of $35- $248.

So, it completely depends upon your choice of frames and your budget, as you have great options to buy at Walmart Vision Center.

What Are the Prices of Lenses at the Walmart Vision Center?

At Walmart vision center, you get free single vision lenses if you buy a frame. If you wish to have any other lenses, you have to pay extra depending upon the type of lens. The prices of different lenses are

Impact resistance lenses are available at $30.

Basic Tinted lenses cost $40.

Polarized lenses cost $50.

Transition lenses cost $60.

Bifocal lenses are a little costlier and are available for $80.

Nikon Eyes Advanced and Customized lenses start at $121

Apart from the variety of lenses that Walmart provides, all the lenses at Walmart are coated with an anti-scratch coating that makes them different from others.

Walmart vision center sells contact lenses of different brands and prices. The brands that are available in their store are Acuvue, Air Optix, Bausch+Lomb, Biofinity, Dailies, etc., and are available in the range of $20 To $150. Additionally, they provide you with a free shipping service and an Auto-lens subscription service, which automatically mail you a new lens when you need them.

If your budget is low, you can buy cheap contact lenses from the brands Biotrue, Clariti, and Equate whereas if you wish to buy expensive one you can opt for Acuvue and Proclear available at the Walmart Vision centers.

Additional services

If you want to add additional features like water-resistant, anti-smudge, etc. then you have to pay an extra amount accordingly. For example, if you want to get the lenses thinned, then your bill may increase by $150. Similarly, for features like water resistance and anti-smudging, you may have to pay $150 extra. The cost for add-ons will vary depending upon your requirement and service cost.

Can You Get Your Eyes Tested at Walmart Vision Center?

Yes, you can get your eyes tested, and your vision prescription updated at Walmart Vision Center. To get your eye tested, you have to first locate Walmart Vision Center near to you by using the store locator. Next, you have to make a call and fix an appointment before visiting the Vision center. Most Walmart Vision Centers are open from 9 am to 7 pm from Monday to Saturday and 11 m to 4 pm on Sunday. So, you must get your appointment fixed on call before visiting the store.

What Is the Cost of an Eye Test at Walmart Vision Center?

Eye tests at Walmart Vision center may cost you between $50 to $100 depending upon the store and the location. The average cost of an eye test at Walmart is $73 which is $22 less than the overall national average of $95. So it’s comparatively affordable to have an eye test at Walmart than in some other private stores.

The cost of testing your eyes for contact lenses is different. If you want to examine your eyes for contact lenses, you will be charged an average of $129.

Are There Any Special Offers or Discounts That Walmart Has for Its Customers?

Walmart Vision centers attract its customers by constantly providing discounts and offers. These offers and discounts change from time to time and are available in certain locations. Walmart offers 10 to 25% discounts or cashback on various services at the Walmart Vision Center. These offers are subjected to certain terms and conditions. You can also inquire about the offers and coupons at the store before buying any item.

Additionally, employees at Walmart are eligible for an up to 25% discount on the purchase of any item at the Walmart Vision Store.

What Are the Benefits Offered by Walmart Vision Center?

Walmart Vision center provides all its products and services at affordable prices. Additionally, there are rotating sale and everyday low price offers on different frames and lenses. Visiting Walmart Vision center is pocket-saving as it offers frames for women, children, and men starting with just $6.99. In addition to the above benefits, you can save on various products by

Getting free shipping and free in-store pickup on the qualifying purchases.

Using your Walmart credit card to get a 5% cashback.

Using FSA(Flexible spending account) and HSA(Health saving accounts) to save on qualifying items.

Using associate discounts (Only for Walmart Employees)

In addition to the above benefits, Walmart offers comparatively low eye examination fees than other optical services. Also, it’s easy and convenient as you can examine your eye while you go shopping at Walmart.

Above all, it provides a great variety in frames and lenses, starting from low generic products to expensive designer products.

Benefits of Return Policy At Walmart Vision Center

Walmart Vision Center has a great policy on returns. If you don’t like the product, you can return the product within 60 days of purchase without any damage to the product. Apart from this, it offers a 1-year warranty on the frames and lenses. That means you can get a complete replacement within 365 days if you get a deep scratch on your lens or your frame gets broken for any reason.

What Are the Different Insurances That the Walmart Vision Center Accepts?

Though Walmart Vision Center accepts most of the major insurances, you need to check with the insurance for services like eye tests and in-store purchases. Walmart is an out-of-network provider for the following insurance companies

Cole Managed Vision

Davis Vision

EyeMed

Spectera

VSP

The above insurances are accepted at the Walmart Vision Center. You can apply for the reimbursement through the insurance by

Filling out an Out-Of-Network Reimbursement Form.

Attaching the receipts of each item required and purchased.

Sending the form along with all receipts through the mail, email, or fax to the corresponding vision insurance provider.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What are the prices of lenses at the Walmart Vision Center? Though Walmart Vision offers free single vision lenses if you buy a frame, the prices vary depending upon the type of lenses for example Impact resistance lenses are available at $30, Basic Tinted lenses at $40, Polarized lenses at $50, Transition lenses at $60, whereas Bifocal lenses are a little costlier and are available for $80. What is the cost of some designer frames? The cost of some designer frames is such that you can get Miu Miu’s designer frames in the range of $167- $287, Tom Ford’s frames for $88-$239, Versace designer frames for $118, and Fendi designer frames in the range of $35- $248. Can you get your eyes tested at Walmart? What is the cost? Yes, you can get your eyes tested at the Walmart Vision Center by making an appointment through a phone call to the nearest store. The cost for an eye test may cost you between $50 to $100, depending upon the location where the average cost can be considered $73. What are the different insurances that the Walmart Vision Center accepts? The different insurances that the Walmart Vision Center accepts are Cole Managed Vision, Davis Vision, EyeMed, Spectera, and VSP.