Verizon is a wireless network operator based in the United States of America. They have their headquarters in New Jersey. It is a distinct department under Verizon Communications. It is well known to the customers for providing its services in the United States which also includes Puerto Rico and insular areas. Verizon is listed as the largest wireless network provider in the United States. It has around 142.8 active subscribers as of the year 2021.

Verizon is a popular network carrier provider in the United States for the network they provide in wireless services. They have been working more to provide services in all the areas including rural places. They provide 4G network, 5g, and also 5G plus networks using hotspots.

Verizon also has many discounts and rewards for its active customers and users. By now, you might have heard about Verizon’s Win back Department. This also has some good rewards for the customers who are loyal to them.

Do You Know How Verizon Win Back Works?

There are many individual departments under the Verizon Wireless Network which work separately. One such department is the Verizon win back department. This department deals with previous customers with them. Verizon provides many services for them in order to bring them back to their network. This is called Win back department in 2022.

Verizon has a promotional offer offered for past customers to get their subscriptions back. These promotional offers differ from one customer to another. But, it is well known among their customers that their promotional offer starts from $100 and Verizon provides it in the form of any credit card or Mastercard.

What is the Process of the Verizon Win Back?

Verizon Win back is an individual department under the Verizon network which provides services to past customers. This department works separately without any links with the main network. The main motto of Verizon win back is to bring back the previous customers who are not using their network currently. They mainly focus on the past customers who port their network to other wireless network carriers. This is done by providing them with offers, deals, and promotions.

Verizon’s win back department works as they call the past customers or mail them the contact information which is saved on their database. Customers have to talk to them when Verizon get in touch with them to claim their promotional offer.

This may stretch for a few weeks, so you have to accept it in that period to claim it. But after that period you may have to contact them to know about these offers.

What Do You Mean by the Verizon Win Back Period?

There will be a few weeks’ time when Verizon calls you for this win back program by offering you promotional offers. This promotional offer starts from $100.

There are many online forums and websites where customers from Verizon claim that this win back period is 49 days or even below that. This period starts from the day you port to any other network service provider.

So if you port to any other network you might want to contact Verizon for win back within weeks time. So that you can cancel the porting and avail of the promotional offer given by Verizon.

Even though Verizon win back is an individual department in the service provider it does not have any separate contact number. So, customers cannot directly call Verizon to win back the department. They have to contact Verizon customer care on the number 1-800-922-0204 and get their call connected to the win back department.

In addition to this, you can also contact customer care services to cancel. These customer care services are automated systems and get you the promotional offers under win back program.

What Are the Promotional Offers Under Verizon Win Back?

Verizon does not ensure the same promotional offers for every customer of theirs. They have different promotional offers for different customers based on their network and the win back time. Also, they do not have any fixed promotional reward for their customers. Some of their famous promotional offers under win back are below.

Free activation

$200 on the Mastercard gift card

$100 credit on your Verizon account

$150 credit on your Verizon account

$300 towards a new Verizon smartphone network

But, the above promotional offers are not the only ones they provide for the customers. There are many more offers with them. They might be even higher valued than the above or else slightly less. Above promotional offers are just some of the offers which are stated by Verizon customers.

Is There a Way to Know Verizon Win Back Offers?

Verizon’s win back department contacts you within 49 days of you porting to another network. They might contact you through a call or email about the win back promotional offer. So, all the details about their promotional offers are attached to the mail they send to you. You can check them there. They will also mention the expiry date for the promotional offer in that mail.

Many customers who cancel their Verizon networks claim to receive this email with a promotional offer within 2 weeks of time. It is not possible to get this email or promotional offer before 2 weeks’ time.

So check the email account given in your Verizon account during the initial subscription. That email may contain their mail with the offers and other details. Also, keep an eye on the calls you receive in that period as Verizon calls your primary contact number and also the alternative number you provide them at first.

Can You Get Customized Verizon Win Back Promotional Offers?

Verizon provides different promotional offers for every customer under them. So they are personalized based on the loyalty and the network service of the customer. The main reason for the difference in promotional offers is that Verizon does not have any fixed and stable offers written with them to win back of the previous customers.

And also Verizon offers these promotional offers on the spot to the customers based on their interests, likes, and the network services they had while using Verizon previously.

Take, for instance, if you are improving your device or network regularly, then there is a high chance that the Verizon network will provide you with offers for a new smartphone with the Verizon network. As this is your main interest. The offers might be $300 for a brand new smartphone or else $200 for Mastercard which might cover the cost of the mobile.

Is Verizon Offering These Win Back Promotional Offers to Every Customer?

In general, these Verizon win back offers are provided for the customers who cancel their network and shift to another network provider. So, this win back is not offered for every customer under the Verizon network. Not even all the customers who cancel their Verizon subscription will receive these promotional offers. However, Verizon has no particular eligibility or list that they will provide these offers. They contact the customers randomly to offer a win back promotion.

Also, these win back offers might be provided for customers with only 1 account in the Verizon network and also have a comparable less mobile bill every month. However, there are cases where Verizon provides these offers for customers who have big bills every month.

So it is not fixed that you will receive a call or mail from Verizon to get these offers. But there is no need to worry, if you do not get any call from them, you can directly contact them on their customer care number to know about the offer for you.

Why Does Verizon Network Have a Winback Program?

It is a serious issue when it comes to losing a customer from them Verizon. They take it as a challenge to win them back from other network service providers. They even have instructions on “how to get the customers back” on their official website, verizon.com.

Also, they have a survey on the above-mentioned website about winning the customers back where customers took the survey. It is noted that the customers who switched the network have major issues with bad customer service (70% on the customers poll). This is also the main reason for Verizon to introduce the win back department in them.

These instructions include the ways to win the past customers back, identifying the root cause of the problem why customers ported to other networks, and also ways to reach out to them in a polite way. They even try to make minute changes in their service for the customers to win them back.

Final Thoughts

Verizon wireless network has a separate department under it which help them win back the former customers. That department is named win back department and works individually. They have a particular time duration in which they contact the customers and provide them with promotional offers. This win back duration is generally below 49 days.

Verizon contacts the customers by email or calls on the mobile number which they provide during the initial subscription. These promotional offers start from $100 but are not fixed. They change from customer to customer based on their likes, interests, and the service they took while using Verizon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is there a fixed amount or reward for the promotional offer under win back in Verizon? No, Verizon does not have any fixed reward or offer under promotion for win back in the Verizon network. It is personalized based on the interests of the customer, and the last service they took while using the Verizon network previously. Is there any strong reason why Verizon has these win back offers? Verizon takes its competition seriously in the network providers list. And also does take it as a challenge to win them back from other network service providers. When do you get the call from Verizon for win back promotional offers? Verizon claims that this win back period is 49 days or even below that. So you might get their call or email after 2 weeks from the day you cancel their network.