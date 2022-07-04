Verizon is a wireless network operator in the United States. This is the largest wireless network operating in the United States. As of 2021, this network carrier has around 142.8 million active subscribers. AT&T is a telephone and wireless carrier network company in the United States. This is listed as the world’s largest telecommunications company. Additionally, it is also the largest mobile services provider in the United States.

Both Verizon and AT&T are considered the best in the wireless carrier industry in the United States. They are both tough competitors for other services providers and among each other.

Are you also curious to know the differences between Verizon and AT&T networks? Which of these provides better coverage? Continue reading this article to know about it.

How Good Is Verizon’s Coverage?

Verizon is one of the best service carriers in the United States. It is the best service provider in America based on its coverage. It provides 4G LTE and 5G network coverages. Its 4G LTE is the best in the network industry. Additionally, their 5G network is also speed but is limited to the specified area. And not all mobiles support Verizon 5G network.

Verizon 4G LTE has 71% of coverage in the whole United States but their 5G only has 12.77% of coverage in the entire country.

Customers who want to check the Verizon network coverage can visit their area coverage on their official website which provides them for free.

How Good Is AT&T’s Coverage?

AT&T is the second-largest network carrier in the United States. It also provides both 4G LTE and 5G network coverages along with 5g+. Unlike Verizon, AT&T has a good 5G network which is spread across the entire United States. Also, its 5g+ is made available through hotspots for their customers.

AT&T service carrier provides 4G LTE across the country with 68% coverage. However, their 5G network has its coverage across the nation in several areas with 18% coverage. 5g+ is limited to some areas via hotspots. Customers can use the AT&T service coverage checker to know the service provider’s coverage in their area.

We will learn about their service coverages across the areas in this article further.

Does AT&T Have More 5G Coverage Than Verizon?

Verizon may be the best 4G LTE provider in the United States, but AT&T has the best 5G coverage when compared to the Verizon service provider. As Verizon only has 11% 5G coverage across the country with limited areas. Verizon has top-speed 5G coverage in the country, but once the device crosses the area then the network would be shut down immediately. However, AT&T service carrier provides the 5G network all across the United States.

The difference is evident in the coverage maps on the official websites of both service providers.

And it is recorded that Verizon has only 11% 5G coverage whereas AT&T has 18% 5G coverage in the United States.

Does AT&T or Verizon Have Better 4G LTE Coverage?

Hands down Verizon has the best 4G LTE coverage in the United States. It is the best service provider for 4G LTE with the highest 71% coverage in the whole country. Whereas, AT&T provides only 68% 4G LTE coverage.

The 2 services providers Verizon and AT&T are quite close in the case of the 4G LTE network but when compared Verizon is better. This comparison can also be done through their official website which has coverage maps for both the carriers.

Does AT&T or Verizon Have Better Rural Coverage?

When all the service providers in the United States are compared, then Verizon is the best service carrier that provides a good network in the rural areas of the country. The rural areas of the United States are divided into remote, fringe, and distant areas.

Verizon provides 83.5% coverage in remote areas of the rural United States whereas AT&T provides 75.5% coverage for those areas.

Verizon has its services provided with 89.3% coverage in distant areas and AT&T provides 80.8% coverage.

Finally, Verizon is available in 95.1% of fringe areas, and AT&T is available in 88.8% of fringe areas.

By examining the above coverage percentages it is clear that Verizon has better rural coverage than AT&T.

Does AT&T or Verizon Have Better Metropolitan Coverage?

Both the Verizon and AT&T service carriers have good metropolitan coverages. They have similar network coverage percentages in metropolitan cities, and it is tough to make a choice between them in the city. So, it is up to the wish of the customer to choose among these two networks.

However, some states have poor network coverage of Verizon services such as Montana, West Virginia, and Alaska. So you may want to consider it before taking that service there.

Comparing the Services of AT&T or Verizon in Some Areas of the United States

Both AT&T and Verizon services have similar services in some states. I tried comparing both the network carriers in some states which have major populations. Read to know what is the services of those networks in your state.

Florida

Verizon has coverage of 99.18% in the Florida state of the country whereas AT&T has 99.05% network coverage in that state. So, it is clear that Verizon is better in Florida compared to AT&T.

But when compared in the number of areas AT&T is forward. Florida has 1,029 zip codes from which AT&T provides services for all the areas, but Verizon only provides its network coverage in 1,006. The difference is not significant but recorded.

Besides that, AT&T provides a 5G network across Florida with 13 % coverage whereas Verizon only provides 0.0028% coverage in the fast 5G network.

Texas

AT&T has better network coverage in Texas compared to Verizon. AT&T has claimed that it has 96.61% network coverage in Texas when Verizon only has 91.11% network coverage. So, it is clear that Verizon is lacking in the state of Texas.

When the 5G networks are compared in Texas then AT&T has 4% coverage while Verizon only has 0.0018% of fast 5G coverage.

New York

The network coverage of AT&T carriers in New York is 95.34%, whereas the state has only 87.22% coverage from Verizon Service. So it is obvious that AT&T’s service provider is better in New York state.

Besides that, AT&T provides a 5G network across the state of New York with 21% coverage whereas Verizon only provides 0.002% coverage in the 5G network which is quite fast.

California

AT&T service carrier provides coverage of 76.09% in the state of California. However, coverage from Verizon in California state is 77.03% of the total area. Both the providers do not have great coverage in the California state, but Verizon is better when compared.

When the 5G networks are compared in California state then AT&T has 20% coverage while Verizon only has 0.001% coverage but is superfast in the state.

Which Among Verizon and AT&T Has the Best Overall Coverage?

Obviously, Verizon has the best overall coverage compared to AT&T in terms of 4G LTE. A lot of states and areas in the United States are covered under this service provider and can be used anywhere even while you are traveling. Verizon even has better coverages in rural areas as I have mentioned above along with the percentages.

However, AT&T also has nearly similar coverage in most of the areas in the United States. The difference is very small between both Verizon and AT&T network coverages.

States With Best Coverages

Verizon

All the following states have 99% of Verizon network coverage

Indiana

Arkansas

Kansas

Georgia

Mississippi

There are many other states in the United States which have more than 94% network coverage in Verizon.

AT&T

The following states have a perfect score in the network coverage under the AT&T network carrier

Indiana

New Jersey

Connecticut

Ohio

Georgia

Delaware

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

Kansas

Illinois

Arkansas, Kentucky, South Dakota, and Florida also have the best coverage when it comes to the AT&T service provider.

Conclusion

When both the service providers AT&T and Verizon are set side by side then Verizon surely has the best 4G LTE network. But that does not mean AT&T is bad, the difference between the coverage is minimal in the 4G LTE network for both of them. Besides this, Verizon has good rural coverage than AT&T. Coverage in metropolitans is similar in both the service providers.

But, when it comes to the 5G network there is an evident difference in the coverage percentage. However, when the percentages are noticed AT&T is leading with a good score while Verizon has a poor 5G network in most of the states. But Verizon’s 5G is known to be superfast.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Which is Better AT&T or Verizon for the Florida state? Verizon has better coverage in Florida state when compared to AT&T. Verizon has coverage of 99.18% in Florida state of the country whereas AT&T has 99.05% network coverage in that state. How good are Verizon and AT&T’s coverage? Verizon 4G LTE has 71% of coverage and their 5G has 11% of coverage in the whole United States. Additionally, AT&T service carrier provides 4G LTE across the country with 68% coverage and their 5G has 18% coverage. Does AT&T or Verizon Have Better Rural Coverage? Verizon has better rural coverage with an average of 89.3% among remote, fringe, and instant rural areas whereas AT&T has an average of 81.7% among all the 3 categories of rural areas. Does AT&T or Verizon Have Better Metropolitan Coverage? Both the service providers AT&T and Verizon have similar and excellent metropolitan network coverages. Customers can check the network coverage in their area from the service provider’s official websites.