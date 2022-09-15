The different colors that glow in the Verizon Fios signify different messages. Verizon uses it to know what kind of problem they are dealing with. Are you suddenly seeing the white blinking? Is that a matter of concern? What should you do if you see it? Well, I have researched and have found answers to your queries related to the while blinking you are currently seeing in your Verizon Fios. Continue reading this article to know the answer to the question of Verizon Router Blinking White and other things you want to know about the color signals of Verizon Fios.

What Does the White Blinking in Verizon Router Signify?

When people see something unusual in the activities of their Verizon router, they panic. Instead, people should look at what they are experiencing. You have done the right thing by searching to know what the white blinking in your Verizon Router means. Well, the white blinking tells you about the router reboot process. This white blinking will not last more than a few minutes. Later, the white light will stop blinking, and you will see a solid white light. In case the blinking of the white light doesn’t stop, it informs you that it is not able to connect with Verizon while it is trying to sync. So, what should I do in the case of the latter? I will expand on the Verizon router white blinking in this article. Read the article til the end for the big picture.

Why is Your Fios Router Blinking White?

When you are witnessing the case of a white blink in your Verizon Fios Router, it could signify more than one thing. Have a look at the list of indications a white blink in the router could be.

It could be a normal action that repeats often. The action is your router is rebooting itself. You can confirm this if the white blink stops after a few minutes.

If the white blink continues for more time, you should assume that the router is having a problem with syncing.

The third case could be a defective or damaged LED light

The further case may indicate that your router is malfunctioning.

Lastly, it may be signifying a software or firmware issue.

What Should I Do to Stop the White Blinking?

You can follow certain steps to get rid of the white blinking on your Verizon router. In fact, you have multiple ways of doing it. However, it can take longer as you have to achieve it via a trial and error process. In other words, it will take different methods to finally arrive at a solution.

Began by checking if the connections and the cables of your router are tightly plugged in. In some cases, a loose connection could be the reason for the white blink. Apart from the loosening of connection, the damage to the cables can be the reason for the blink. Hence, check if the cables connected to the router are free from damage and are not frayed.

If everything seems to be perfect with the cables and connection and your router continues to blink, you can try the following solution.

Reboot Your Router

One of the best ideas, when you are facing this situation, is to reboot your router. For that, you just have to disconnect the power supply and wait for some time before you plug it back into the power socket. In most cases, the white blink will stop right after rebooting. However, at some time it may take until 5 minutes before it becomes solid,

Check for Outages on the Verizon Website

Sometimes, the Verizon router will blink white when that particular area is experiencing a service outage. Hence, it is better to check if your area is also experiencing a service outage. You can do that by checking out the Verizon Service Outage page. Once you enter your location, you will be able to check out the service status in your area. What if you find out that your area doesn’t have a service outage? Well, then it is bad news because we should continue to decode the white blinking using other methods.

Hard Reset the Router to Factory

Think twice before opting to use this method to recover your Verizon router. I am cautioning you because it may erase all the changes you made in settings, including your password. Hence, have the password in your mind before you attempt to Hard reset your router to the factory. You can start this resetting procedure by locating the reset button, which is found at the back of routers. Now, press and hold that reset button for a time of 20 seconds. Once you leave the button, the process of hard router reset will start. During the reboot, you will continue to see the white blink on your router. However, it would stop, and the white light will come to a standstill after a few minutes.

Ask Help From a Verizon Technician

If none of the solutions mentioned above work, you should realize the problem of the router is something you cannot fix by yourself. Trying further could damage your router further or other equipment in your home. You should also realize that you have reached a dead end. There is nothing you can do beyond this other than calling a Verizon Fios Technician. The white blinking is most probably due to the damaged router or defective LED light. However, it doesn’t eliminate the possibility of software or firmware malfunctions. In the case of the latter, the fault is obviously on the side of Verizon. Hence, only a Verizon technician will be able to solve the problem.

Which Color Signifies That My Verizon Router is Functioning Normally?

It is important to know the signs that signify that your Verizon router is operating without any problem. How do you know it? You should see a solid white color. The solid white color signifies that your Verizon is operating normally. Also, it shows that you are connected to the internet.

What Do Different Colors in My Verizon Signify?

If you know the significance of each color in your Verizon router, you will easily know what you should do when you are experiencing issues with the router. In total, you will find around five colors on your Verizon router. They are Blue, Green, red, white, and yellow. Each signifies different things. Since you already know the significance of solid white and white blinking in your Verizon router, I will tell you about the significance of the remaining colors. Continue reading to know them.

Blue: If you are seeing a solid blue, it indicates a successful pair. In case, if the blue is blinking slowly, it is in pairing mode.

Green: You will see a sold green when your Wi-Fi is turned off.

Yellow: When there is no internet connection, the router will show you a solid yellow.

Red: You can see read in three states. Fast blinking, slow blinking, and solid red. If your router fails to pair, you will see a slow red blink. The solid red signifies hardware failure.

What Have I said in this article? (Recap)

Final Thoughts

We should not call the Verizon technician immediately after noticing something different on our Verizon router. For example, the blinking white color you are seeing now. We should try to find out the issue by ourselves. Later, we should solve the issue if we can. I have given various procedures you have to follow in this article. When all the suggested methods failed you, and you are unable to find out what the problem is, you should call the Verizon technician. This attitude should not be limited to routers, but most hi-tech equipment and gadgets. Resorting to technical help will only waste your money. I mean, it is okay if you are spending money on fixing the issue. However, in my opinion, spending money to diagnose the issue while we can do it by ourselves just signifies our laziness.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Verizon Router Blinking White

1. Should I call a Verizon Technician after seeing white blinking? No. You should always try to diagnose the hitch by yourself. You should resort to a Verizon technician when you are not able to diagnose the issue or if fixing the issue is beyond your scope. 2. What does solid white mean? Solid white imply that your Verizon router is operating normally, 3. What colors will you see in your Verizon router? Your router will show five different colors which have five different significance. They are red, blue, green, yellow, and white. Additionally, based on the state of the color, you should arrive at different conclusions. The states of color are slow blinking, fast blinking, and solid color.