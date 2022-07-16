Verizon is one of the best wireless network carriers in the United States. Verizon Wireless is a separate department under Verizon Communications. It has 142.8 million subscribers in 2021 making it the largest network carrier in the United States. Verizon has good network coverage in rural and metropolitan areas in the United States. It provides 4G LTE, 5G, and 5G plus networks for its customers. Its 5G and 5G plus networks have poor coverage but 5G plus has hotspots and is the fastest 5G plus network in the U.S. Their 4G LTE network covers 99% of the United States population.

Are you a Verizon customer or looking to change your network to Verizon? And everyone loves sales and discounts. You might have heard of their loyalty discount for their customers. No? Then read this article to know all the information about it and ways to avail the Verizon Loyalty discount.

This discount is to make their customers happy and to gain the customer’s trust in them to use their network again. I have researched their loyalty discount and put together all the information I have gathered.

Verizon Loyalty Discount Explained in 2022

Just like many other retailers and businesses Verizon is also offering a loyalty discount to its customers. Verizon does not promote or advertise this discount anywhere. If you are searching for this discount and wondering whether you are eligible or not then contact customer service at Verizon to get all the information.

There are a few requirements to be eligible for this loyalty discount. They are an active account with regular usage, on-time payments, and Verizon customer for many years. A more number of years with Verizon helps you with a high chance of loyalty discount.

What Is the Verizon Loyalty Discount?

Verizon Loyalty discount is for prepaid Verizon network users. It helps customers save money on their monthly bill in the wireless network payment. In return, they get loyal customers who will stick on to their network service for a long time. Customers might also switch network plans to get this discount.

Customers can get this discount if they will stick to the Verizon network for a long duration. For instance, the duration has to be a minimum of 3 months. Verizon provides even higher discounts for customers who stay above 9 months. The more customers stay, the higher the chances of getting this discount. However, customers cannot get other discounts if they avail of the Verizon Loyalty discount.

How Can You Get the Verizon Loyalty Discount?

There are a few requirements and eligibility to get this Verizon Loyalty discount. I am listing the requirements below which the customers have to qualify to avail of this discount.

The customer has to be a loyal user of the Verizon network for several years. Never postpone bill payments. Customers have to pay them on time. The customer’s network account has to be active and regularly used. The account has to be under the customer or used by them to get this discount.

There is no accurate information about this Verizon Loyalty Discount anywhere because Verizon did not promote or advertise this discount officially. And there are not many Verizon customers who received this loyalty discount through the network service provider.

However, there are a few customers who claimed online that they got a loyalty discount when they contacted the Verizon service. They stated that their one line got $10 off per month, and for 2 lines they got $25 per month for an unlimited plan.

So, there is a chance to get the Verizon Loyalty discount if you give a call to the Verizon network service.

How Does This Verizon Loyalty Discount Work?

Verizon values its long-term customers and cares about them. The longer the time you stay with Verizon service the more reward and discounts it will provide you with.

The motto of this Verizon Loyalty Discount is “stay with us, save with us” Make money by staying with the Verizon network service. Additional offers will be offered based on the state you reside. Save a few bucks with these discounts. Gift cards may be offered which are partnered with many retailers and businesses. Incentives for new customers who stay for a minimum of 3 months.

Is Your Verizon Prepaid Connection Eligible for the Loyalty Discount Program at Verizon?

Yes, all the Verizon Prepaid connections are eligible for the Loyalty Discount Program at Verizon. However, they have to be using the network for a minimum of 3 months. This is the exclusive plan of Verizon which is eligible for the loyalty discount. Customers should use the Verizon service network for a minimum of 3 months and also should be active during this time.

The customers who have used the service consecutively for 9 months will save nearly $5 on their prepaid network bill. Additionally, save this $5 every month making it $10 per month in the customer’s savings.

Take, for example, if you purchased a prepaid plan which gives you 5 GB, you will have to pay $35 for the first 3 months, then after using it for 9 months you will be able to save $5 making it $30. In addition to this, if you purchased an unlimited plan of $60 for 3 months, you will only have to pay $55 after using it for 9 months continuously.

How Do You Check If You Are Qualified for the Verizon Loyalty Discount Program?

The only way to know if you are eligible for this program is to contact the Verizon network provider and get all the information. Contact their customer service and take the help of the Verizon representative. The customer service contact number of Verizon is 1-800-922-0204. Call this number and select the number through which you can directly speak to the representative.

The representative may ask for information about your prepaid networks like account number, details of the account, and the service duration with Verizon. Inform them that you have been regularly paying your prepaid bills and also using the network for a long time. Additionally, inform them if you have upgraded your network plan in the past few months.

Go Unlimited 55+ Loyalty Plan

This is an exclusive loyalty plan available in the state of Florida. This plan is for new customers of Verizon. Customers have to be over the age of 55 years to be eligible for this plan. If the customers qualify all the requirements they will be provided a $15 discount every month and this discount is for single-line customers. For 2-line customers, they provide a discount of $50 per month.

This Go Unlimited 55+ Loyalty Plan is only available in Florida at present and senior citizens outside this state are not eligible under this plan. However, Verizon may expand this discount service to other states in the future.

How to Signup for Verizon Reward Programs?

Verizon has been rewarding its customers through various other programs along with the Verizon Loyalty discount. I am giving instructions below on how to sign up for a Verizon account and get rewards.

Start by creating an account on the Verizon app or their official website. Go through their reward section and follow the guidelines given. To be eligible for any rewards in Verizon the account holder has to be a citizen of the United States and over 18 years of age.

Finally, Be loyal and pay the Verizon bills on time. Be an active customer for a long time to get rewards from the Verizon network. Follow the online Verizon account regularly to get updates on rewards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

