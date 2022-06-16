If you are a Verizon User, and you are planning to submit an insurance claim, but you don’t know-how. Then you are in the right place, as here in the below article, we will explain in detail about the Verizon Insurance Claim. In addition to this, we will provide comprehensive instructions on how to submit an insurance claim at the Verizon Company, through mobile. Moreover, we will specify the time limit set by the company for the customers to submit their claims, and verify whether a customer can submit their claim even after the due date. Next, we will also talk about the cost of the Verizon Insurance Claims.

What Is Verizon?

The Verizon Company is an American Wireless Network Operator, that has been founded by Two Multinational Corporations, Verizon Communications, and Vodafone in the year 2000. The company is currently offering various types of services, such as Wireless Broadband, and Mobile Telephony, and it is operating more than 2,330 stores in the country. Furthermore, the Verizon company is quite popular among the people, as it offers high-speed connectivity and wider coverage, which helped it to lead the Network Service Provider Market. The Parent Company of the Verizon Network Service Provider is the Verizon Communications.

What Is Verizon Insurance Claim?

As the title states, the Verizon company offers an insurance claim for the customers, if the devices offered by the company, have been stolen or damaged. In that case, the customers have to visit the official platform and submit an insurance claim to receive the funds from the company. Moreover, the company offers different types of insurance policies on various types of products and services, so that the customers can choose the right one for themselves. And as you know, for these insurance options, the customers might have to pay a certain amount of additional, money during the purchase of the product or subscribe to the service.

What Is the Process of Applying for a Claim at Verizon Insurance?

Here in this section, we will list out the instructions the customers must follow in order to apply for the Insurance Claim at Verizon.

Firstly, the customers must visit the official Asurion Web platform from their device, and complete the login process into their account, or directly through the Verizon App.

Then click on the “Menu” option in the top right corner of the page, and choose the “Devices” tab on the Drag Down Menu.

Now, the customers must choose the device, they are looking to apply the insurance claim for, and select the said device.

Once you select the device, scroll down the page, and hit the “Manage the Device” option at the bottom of the page.

Then the customer will be redirected to a new page, where he/she will be requested to select from the options such as Lost, Stolen, or Damaged.

After selecting the right option, the customers must click the Start the Claim option, and follow the instructions given on the page, while also adding the requested details.

Now, the customer will receive a notification about the claim submissions and will take some while for the company to verify the details and offer the claim.

What Is the Time Limit on Applying for an Insurance Claim?

As of now, the Verizon company has not set up any kind of time limit on applying for the insurance claims. This means that the customers have the freedom to apply for the insurance claim on the very same day, they have purchased the insurance for the product or Verizon device. However, in order to apply for the insurance claims, on the Verizon device, they must follow the instructions employed by the said company. Besides, if you want to learn more about these rules and regulations, you must visit the official page of the Verizon Company.

How Much Does a Verizon Insurance Claim Cost?

Firstly, the customers must remember that the Verizon Insurance Claim Cost for each Verizon device depends on its price range, its features, and its various service. So depending on the device, the insurance claim usually varies. And not just that, the deductible price for the same device usually varies from each other from time to time. This is why we suggest the customers to visit the Asurion website, and learn how much deductible is currently on your device.

Thus, depending on the deductible, the price the customers must pay for the insurance claims differs. However, in order to apply for an insurance claim, the customers must have paid the deductible dues beforehand. Furthermore, the insurance claims sometimes also depend on the type of services the customers required for their devices such as replacement or repair. So we can safely say the Insurance Claim Cost for the Verizon Device depends on lots of factors which are listed here in this section.

Can You Get Verizon Insurance After 30 Days?

As explained in the above article, the Verizon insurance Claim can be only accessed by the customer for a period of 30 days, soon after purchasing the device, especially from the Verizon Company. However, there are multiple other third-party sellers who are offering insurance options for the Verizon devices, even after 30 days. Although, the features and benefits one can access through these insurance options are less compared to the one offered by the Verizon Company. Therefore, the customers must pay their deductibles in order to claim the Verizon insurance for the period of 30 days from the day of purchase.

How Long Does It Take to Get a Verizon Replacement Phone?

The time period for the replacement phone to get delivered to the customer depends on multiple different factors, such as the date of insurance claim submissions, and the date of approval provide by the company. However, if the customer’s insurance claim was submitted and got approved during the weekdays, then the replacement will be arriving on the very same day. And whereas the people who applied for the claim on weekends, might have to wait until Monday or weekdays, to get their phone replacement. Therefore, the customers must keep in mind, when their claim was submitted and when the claim was approved by the Verizon company.

How Many Times Can One Use Verizon Insurance?

According to the Verizon Company, the customers who purchased devices from them, have the opportunity to file three claims on the product within a period of 12 months. And if the customer has submitted a 4th claim on the device, within this period, then the company will not accept the claim. Although, the customers who have multiple device plans will have the ability to use the insurance claims at least 9 times within a year. So if you have a big family, and you want more claim opportunities from the company, then the multi-device plan might be the best-suited one for you.

Why Do People Choose Verizon Mobile Plans?

Here in this section, we will discuss some of the reasons why many people in the country, prefer choosing Verizon Mobile Plans over the plans offered by the competitors.

Coverage

When it comes to coverage, Verizon is the leading network service provider in the country. The company is currently offering 70% coverage, which is much higher than the coverage offered by other popular network service providers offering their services in multiple states. And this is one of the main reasons, why the Verizon company has the largest customer base, over 98% of US Citizens use Verizon as their main network service provider.

Plans Variety

Unlike other network service providers, such as AT&T and, T-Mobile, the Verizon company offers a wider variety of mobile plans for the customers to choose from. And not just that, each of these plans comes with various types of features and benefits and is focused on different budget ranges. Thus, the customers at the Verizon stores will have a better choice of choosing the right plan for themselves or their families because of multiple mobile plan options.

High-Speed Connectivity

Another major feature of the Verizon Company is that the High-Speed Connectivity offered by this company is unmatched by any other network service provider in the country. And not just that, the internet speeds registered by the company, through their mobile plans, are said to be the fastest here in the United States as of now. Besides, this, the Verizon Company also employed 5g connectivity in its mobile plans and is rapidly expanding it to multiple states across the country.

Conclusion

In the above article, we have talked about the topic, of Verizon Insurance Claim in much more detail. Additionally, we have provided comprehensive instructions on how to apply for the insurance claim on your device. Moreover, we have also discussed the time limit on applying for the insurance claims. Besides, we have given detailed information on the cost of insurance claims provided by the Verizon Company, as well as the number of claims one can get from the Verizon company within a period of 1 year. Apart from this, we have verified whether the customers can apply for the claim after 30 days. And lastly, we have explained how long does the company take to provide a replacement for the customer’s devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many insurance claims can customers get in one year? Verizon Customers can get up to 3 insurance claims in a period of one year for normal mobile plans, whereas for multiple device plans, the number of insurance claims per year is over 9 times. What are some of the benefits of choosing Verizon Mobile Plans? The Verizon Mobile Plans are very popular as they offer various benefits such as Best Connectivity, High-Speed Internet, Wider Coverage, Multiple Device Plans, and many more. What is the time limit on applying for an Insurance claim? As stated in the above article, the customers can apply for the insurance claim on the Verizon products on the very same day, they purchased the insurance plan, as it become active.