Verizon communication is the wireless network that is an American multinational telecommunication corporation. It has its headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Also, Verizon mobile network is the largest wireless carrier in the United States as of 2020. It has nearly 120.9 million subscribers in that year’s Q4. It is well known to provide several discounts and other rewards for its customers.

They also provide a series of discounts to the friends and family members of the employees who work with them. Do you also know someone who works with Verizon and claim the discount? Know how this friend and the family discount works and also the requirements for the discount.

Additionally, you might also want to know about the types of discounts provided by Verizon. This article has every detail about the friends and family discounts by Verizon. So, continue reading this till the end to get all the information related to Friends and Family Discounts on Verizon Network.

How Do Friends and Family Discounts on Verizon Network Work in 2022?

Verizon wireless network provides all eligible friends and family members of their employees with this discount in 2022. This friends and family discount of the Verizon network works for both Fios Home Internet and also their wireless network. However, the active and current customers of the Verizon network are not eligible for this discount. Additionally, the discount varies by percentage and depends on the number of phones on your plan.

There might be so many other questions in your mind about this Friends & Family Discount on Verizon Wireless. To clarify all those, I have researched and written this article just for you. This article will include all the information related to the discount. So, keep reading this to find out what I have found out.

What is Friends & Family Discount on Verizon Network?

There are some special offers for friends and family members of the employees working at Verizon. This is one such discount provided by Verizon. This helps the customers save a few bucks. And this discount is provided to customers who are under the eligibility for this discount.

What Are the Eligibility Requirements for the Friends & Family Discount on Verizon Network?

For customers who are friends and family members of Verizon employees, this discount is provided, but there are a few requirements that have to be fulfilled by them to be eligible for this discount. Some of the requirements are listed below for you.

Friends and family members of Verizon employees should have an eligible code for this discount. They have to be ready to take up more than one Unlimited phone plan. Should not be a current Verizon customer. Also, should be at least 1 month (30 days) from the last Verizon services. Transfer at least one number to the Verizon network. They have to sign up for the discount on the Verizon website. These discount services are not available on phone for the customers, through their app, or in the form of any other services.

What Are the Charges for the Verizon Friends and Family Mobile Discount?

There are no fixed charges for the Verizon friends and family mobile discount. The percentage of charges depends on the number of lines added to the wireless account of the network. The charges for the lines are mentioned below:

The cost for 1 line is $10 off per month

2 or 3 lines cost about $25 off per month

The cost for 4 lines is $20 off per month

Also, it takes up to 2 cycles of billing for the Friends and Family discount which has to be applied to the customer account. Additionally, the customers have to pay the standard and basic activation fees.

What is the Cost of the Verizon Friends and Family Discount for Fios Home Internet?

The discounts provided by Verizon for friends and family of Verizon employees are of 2 networks. They provide discounts both for Verizon wireless and also for Verizon Fios Home Internet. This is only available for new customers with the network. Customers who choose the Fios Gigabit Connection can save up to $10 per month.

Hence along with the discount included in it the cost of the Gigabit Connection is about $69.99 per month. This is eligible only when you choose AutoPay set up with Verizon.

But what if the Gigabit Connection is not offered in your area? then you can opt for the highest speed connection that is available to qualify. But, then also you still have to bear the cost of the setup fee for the Fios Home Internet which is $99 even after the discount is included.

What is the Process to Sign Up for the Verizon Friends and Family Discount?

There are a few different ways through which you can sign up for the Verizon Friends and Family Discount. They depend on when you just have the code with you, or if you possess a URL from one of the Verizon employees to the discount page.

Additionally, the URL you have is directly opened with a code in it. So you don’t have to mention it separately, and it is automatically applied during the checkout process into the shopping cart.

But if you have the discount code with you without a URL, then you have to go to the Verizon Friends & Family sign-up page. Start the process by signing up for the Verizon Friends & Family discount. You have to add the code by yourself during the checkout process into the shopping cart.

The process of signing up for the Verizon phone plan as a new customer is given below in steps for you,

Open the Verizon official website Open the Transfer line from another wireless carrier. Select the number of phone lines you are planning to introduce from your Verizon account. Enter the Zip code of your area there. Select at least one unlimited plan under Verizon to be eligible for this Friends and Family Discount. You can even select any additional phone plan on your Verizon account. You can avail of this discount offer either by bringing your own device to Verizon or else you even purchase one from them on their official website. When you decide to buy a new device from Verizon you are provided with 2 options at Verizon. That is you can either exchange our old mobile for a new device or else you can pay the full amount to get one. Customers are also provided with a payment plan for the device they want to purchase. At the checkout process, you will be provided with the discount details. Enter the discount details and checkout.

What is the Expiry Time for the Friends and Family Discount at Verizon?

The Verizon Friends and family discount does not have any expiry date. However, if you cancel the services from Verizon for the discounts. And the discounts will be disappeared once you cancel your Verizon services.

Take, for instance, if you cancel your Verizon Unlimited plan along with changing your mobile device then you will be not eligible for the discount further.

Also, when you are on the network then you are not allowed to change your Unlimited phone plans regularly. And the cost of the plan might change and this will affect the number of lines you possess.

Final Thoughts

Verizon provides a series of discounts for the friends and family members of the employees working with them. Both Verizon Wireless and also for Verizon Fios Home Internet are provided on this network. There are no fixed charges for the Verizon friends and family mobile discount. The percentage of charges depends on the number of lines added to the wireless account of the network.

You can avail of this offer if you are eligible under it. One is to have at least one unlimited plan on your Verizon device. Or else by choosing Fios Home Internet Gigabit Connection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

