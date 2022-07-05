Verizon as a telecommunication company has gained significant experience in dealing with mobile networks and mobile. Moreover, Verizon is also a company that creates new and innovative products. Those products stand as a testimony to their ability to build state-of-art technology. Verizon has paved the way for diversifying its services by understanding its strength. Verizon Asurion Home Device protection plan is one of the examples of Verizon’s diversification. In case, If you subscribe to this plan, Verizon will take care of all the repairs and services of the products you have applied for. Have you subscribed to the plan already? Well, now if you are wondering about the Asurion Verizon Claim Phone Number, leave it to me. I will guide you in this. For that, continue reading this article.

How Can I Claim From Verizon Asurion?

In case you have a device protection plan and you wanna claim, the procedure is pretty simple. It can be easily done on the “My Verizon app” or “Asurion” website. Additionally, you have the option of calling Asurion customer service. Be it whatever the way you approach to claim, you ought to pay a non-refundable deductible when you are filing the claim. The deductible will depend on two factors. They are the make and the model of your device. I will give a detailed explanation and guide you on how to claim from Verizon Asurion.

How Can I File a Verizon Asurion Claim?

You can file a Verizon Asurion Claim using three methods. They are,

You can file the claim on Asurion Website

Call the customer care service to start the process of filing

My Verizon app is another online platform where you can file your claim.

Be it any method, you should have the following information with you to file the claim. They are,

Details of the Phone Carrier

Your Phone Number

Phone’s make and model

A description explaining how your device was damaged or stopped working suddenly. The case can be anything like you would have dropped the phone on the ground or pool. Just give a clear explanation.

Shipping information

Billing Information

The payment method you would like to opt to pay your deductible.

Even with all details, only the account owner or the manager should be the one who files the claim using one of three methods.

How Can I File the Claim Using My Verizon App?

Using applications such as My Verizon App is one of the easiest methods to deal with this company. In this case, the “My Verizon app” is a perfect choice to file a claim. Moreover, you can file the claim quickly and easily. Just follow the steps mentioned below for a hassle-free process of filing a claim.

Open the “My Verizon App” application on your phone.

Once you open it, look for the option “Menu” that will be available on the top section of the app.

After that, click on the option “Devices” and search for the device for which you are filing a claim.

Now select “Manage Device” and later see the option “Lost, Stolen or Damaged device, start a claim”. Click on it.

An online form will pop up on your screen asking for details. Fill in all the necessary details.

After you fill in all the details, you can submit your claim.

What Is the Number for the Verizon Asurion Phone Claim?

If you want to claim by calling, you have a dedicated line that you can contact. You can get in touch using the number (888) 881-2622.

How Much Is the Deductible of the Asurion Verizon Claim?

The deductible will not be the same in all the cases. Depending on various factors, the deductible may increase or decrease. However, in most cases, the cost of deductible will range between $9 and $229 for a claim. The factors that decide the price are device type, model, and lastly, if the device can be repaired or needs replacement. Please keep in mind that the deductible price may change anytime.

What Is the Number of Claims I Can File With Asurion?

The number of claims one can file with Asurion is decided by many factors. The plan you have chosen, what is the claim about, and many more. However, based on a popular estimation, one can make around 3 claims in 12 months. If you have to make more than 3 claims per year, you have to check the coverage of multi-device protection. You have the privilege of making unlimited claims as well. However, it is only for cracked screens only. The deductible for a claim on a cracked screen is around $29.

How Long Will It Take to Process a Claim?

You will be happy to hear that it will take less than a day for your claim to get approved. In fact, the claim will be approved in just a few hours. Moreover, the new device will arrive within 1 or 2 days. The positive reviews of the customers on the online platforms bolster the statements given by me.

In case you are encountering a delay in the claim process, it is most probably due to incorrect information given by you while filling in the form. Hence, make sure you give accurate information regarding your device’s make and model. Before submitting, check the information you have entered once.

In addition to that, you should be mindful about entering the same billing and shipping address while filling in the form. Lastly, in case you have lost the device, report it to Verizon as soon as possible.

Is There a Way to Track Asurion Verizon Claim Phone Number?

Yes. Verizon has created a dedicated webpage for claims. Wondering what it is? Well, it is the same webpage where you filed your claim. Hence, visit the Asurion Claim page. Moreover, you will start receiving emails from Verizon bearing the details of tracking and shipping once the claim has been approved.

Do I Have to Return My Old Phone to Asurion?

Yes. You ought to send your old phone within the given time window. The provided time window is around 15 days. In another case, if you didn’t send back your phone, you will be charged a non-returned device fee. Along with your replacement device, you will be given a prepaid shipping label.

When Will You Become Eligible to File a Verizon Asurion Claim?

You become eligible to file a Verizon Asurion claim from the moment you have purchased the device protection from. This is because the amount of time you have to wait to use the service after signing up is zero.

Final Thoughts

The process of the claim for Verizon’s Asurion is pretty simple. In addition to that, Verizon is quick enough to approve the claim within a day. Above all these, Verizon has made sure that customer is able to file a claim without any hassle and hence have provided multiple platforms to file a claim. Overall, when you file a claim for Verizon Asurion, you will feel incredibly easy. The only part where you have to focus is returning the old phone within the given time window and being mindful while filling in the online form. If you take care of these two responsibilities, you can consider the work done. In a day or two, you will have a new phone in your hand.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Asurion Verizon Claim Phone Number

1. Can I return the phone after 16 days? Yes. However, you have to pay a non-returned device fee. You can avoid paying that fee if you return your old phone within 15 days. 2. How can I contact the Asurion to make a claim? Verizon has come up with a dedicated line for people who want to file a claim. Hence, dial the number (888) 881-2622 to get in touch with the Verizon associates. 3. Should I wait for a period after signing up for getting the service? No. Because there is no holding period between sign-up and the service. 4. How much will be the deductible if I file for a claim on a cracked screen? The deductible for a cracked screen is around $29. 5. What can cause a delay in the process of claiming Asurion Verizon? Well, there could be two reasons. One is you have entered the wrong information on the online form while filling in. The second case could be the billing and shipping address are not the same. Hence, check all the information you have entered before submitting.