For the young audience who do not know, Vanilla Ice is a rapper, a television host, and an actor. He has given many hit albums and singles which have been very successful. He has been in the rap scene since the late 1980s and would launch his first album in 1989. Not only that but he has been also been a part of many movies such as That’s My Boy, Sandy Wexler, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II, etc. He has appeared in various television shows The Vanilla Ice Project, Vanilla Ice Goes Amish, etc. Now when a person is involved in so much success it is obvious that they are rich, and so is Vanilla Ice. Now, the question is how much is Vanilla Ice worth? In order to find out, let us know a bit about what he did in his early life to get here.

About Vanilla Ice

You might be wondering what is Vanilla Ice real name, well it is Robert Matthew Van Winkle. He was born in Dallas, Texas, the United States of America on 31 October 1976. Vanilla Ice would never meet his father and was brought up by his mother. After his parents got divorced, he would be moving between Dallas and Miami. Ice would fall in love with hip hop at a very young age. He would consider it to be his passion and always wanted to work in the field of hip hop. Vanilla Ice would start practicing breakdancing and his friend would name him Vanilla during this time as he was the only child in his group who was white. He did not like the name, but it would remain as his name.

Vanilla Ice would start rapping at various parties and would compete in rap battles. His friends would start referring to him as MC Vanilla. He would change his name to Vanilla Ice when he became a part of the breakdance group. Ice in his name would refer to one of his dance moves, which was called The Ice. At the age of 16, Vanilla Ice would write his first song, Ice Ice Baby. He wrote this song with one of his childhood friends, D-Shay. The song talks about both of them going on a drug run and going through a drive-by shooting, and how Vanilla Ice has amazing rap skills.

In the year 1985, Vanilla Ice, who also loved racing bikes, would focus on racing. He would later face an injury in the ankle because of which he had to stop racing. He would go on to work on his dancing and rapping skills. Furthermore, he would start using his skills of dancing and beatboxing and would start performing with his friends near a local mall. One day, a friend of Vanilla Ice dared him to go perform in the Citylights nightclub, which was hosting an open-mic. After he finished performing, the crowd in the venue loved his performance. The manager of the nightclub was so impressed with Vanilla Ice that he gave him an offer to perform there on a regular basis. Vanilla Ice would accept the offer and would start performing in the nightclub with D-Shay, Zero, and DJ Earthquake. He would also be the opening performer for various artists such as Tone Loc, 2 Live Crew, Paula Abdul, The D.O.C., Public Enemy, Sinbad, N.W.A, and MC Hammer.

Vanilla Ice would get into a small controversy outside the Citylights nightclub in the year 1985. He was stabbed 5 times and would be hospitalized immediately. He spent his next 10 days in the hospital. After being discharged from the hospital, Vanilla Ice would go on to sign a contract with the Citylights nightclub’s owner, Tommy Quon. 2 years after signing the contract, Vanilla Ice would start opening for artists such as Ice-T, EPMD, Stetsasonic, etc.

Looking at his skills in rapping and dancing, Tommy Quon saw a lot of potential in Vanilla Ice to grow commercially. They would start recording songs during this time. A few of the songs would include some of Vanilla Ice and his friends’ stage performances. The production took 2 years to make and would finally be released in the year 1989. The album would be released by a record label known as Ichiban Records. Songs such as Play That Funky Music would be included on the album and Ice Ice Baby would be the B-Side of the album. To promote the singles, Tommy Quon would send out these singles to radio stations throughout the United States of America. Play That Funky Music did not do very well and was not able to gain much popularity. Whereas, Ice Ice Baby would become very popular and would gain a huge fan base. Tommy Quon would go on to finance money to make a music video for the single Ice Ice Baby. He would give $8000 for the music video. The music video for Ice Ice Baby would get a lot of attention and was an overall success.

Vanilla Ice would face a lot of controversy with Suge Knight. Apparently, one day, Suge Knight showed up in The Palm hotel where Vanilla Ice was eating. Suge Knight had arrived there with his bodyguards, sat next to Vanilla Ice and stared right into his eyes, and asked him how he was doing. After facing this issue a few more times. Suge Knight went to Vanilla Ice’s suite. He went there with a few members of the Los Angeles Raiders accompanying him. Vanilla Ice said that Suge Knight took him to the balcony and threatened to throw him out if he did not sign the rights of the song to him. He also used Vanilla Ice’s money to fund his record label, Death Row Records.

Vanilla Ice had amazing skills in rap and dancing because of which Public Enemy wanted their producers to sign him into Def Jam Records. This did not happen, and Vanilla Ice would go on to sign with SBK Records in the year 1990. SBK Records would pay a lot of money to Vanilla Ice, so he would adopt an appearance that would look more commercial. He did not like this and would regret joining SBK Records. Vanilla Ice would start working on his debut album, which was titled To The Extreme. The album was released in September 2011 and became one of the fastest selling albums of the year. I was listed at number 1 in the Billboard 200 and claimed the spot for 16 weeks. The album sold 11 million units and was a massive success.

Vanilla Ice had gained a lot of popularity with his debut album, and his song Ice Ice Baby would be requested by every radio station. He even began dating Madonna and would also appear in one of her books, which was titled Sex. Vanilla Ice would later come out with a live album titled Extremely Live and would release it in the month of March in 1991. The album consisted of Vanilla Ice’s live recording of his performance in Miami in the Extreme Tour. The album would debut at number 30 in the Billboard 200. The album did do as well as his previous album and would receive a lot of negative reviews.

During the same year, Vanilla Ice would be featured in the film Cool as Ice. The film was produced by SBK. The film was ranked at number 13 in the new releases and would earn up to $638,000. The film did not do very well, and Vanilla Ice would receive a Golden Raspberry Awards for the worst new actor of the year. Due to the film, Vanilla Ice’s popularity fell drastically in the United States of America. But, he would continue to tour in the year 1992 in various countries such as Australia, Asia, Europe, South America.

Vanilla Ice would release his second studio album in the year 1994. The album was titled Mind Blown. The album was not that successful and received a lot of negative reviews. The album spoke a lot about drugs and when asked about this to vanilla Ice he replied that during that time he was into drugs which is why he made this album was drug-oriented. A little after the release of this album, SBK Records went bankrupt. During this time, Vanilla Ice began abusing drugs such as cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy. He would even keep getting tattoos from a lot of his known tattoo artists. Vanilla Ice even tried to take his own life after trying to overdose on heroin. He was fortunately saved by his friends. After this, Vanilla Ice decided to change. He would quit doing drugs and take a break from music, and would start competing in motor crossing and Jet skiing. In a short span of time, Vanilla Ice would rank at 6th position in the world for jet ski racing and even earned a sponsorship by Kawasaki.

Vanilla Ice would release his third studio album in the year 1998. The album was titled Hard to Swallow, and it was the first album he released after having a break from music for 4 years. The album was released by Republic Records. Though it received a lot of negative comments, the album was responsible for Vanilla Ice’s music career to come back to life. Hard to Swallow went on to sell close to 100,000 units. Vanilla Ice would go on to release his fourth studio album, which would be titled Bi-Polar. The album was released in the year 2001 by Ultrax Records. The album did not succeed commercially and only sold 10,645 in the United States of America. Vanilla Ice would go on to release his fifth album in the year 2005. The album was titled Platinum Underdog. The album was released by him independently. The album did not do very well and received a lot of negative comments.

Vanilla Ice would start appearing on television in shows such as Surreal Life, Vanilla Ice Project, which was hosted by him. He would later appear in movies such as That’s My Boy, where he played alongside Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg. He would even act in films such as The Ridiculous Six which was released in 2015 and Sandy Wexler which came out in 2017.

Vanilla Ice Net Worth

After seeing most of his early life and the number of commercial failures and controversies, you will be thinking that he would not have much money. But that is not true with his appearances in various television shows and record label signings, and a few smart investments he was able to make some money. Now let us answer the question, how much is Vanilla Ice worth? Vanilla Ice net worth 2021 is estimated to be around $12 million. This is very impressive as he has managed to build this net worth even though he has faced a lot of financial losses and lost his popularity. Gaining this much wealth is no easy task, and Vanilla Ice has gained it even after facing a lot of losses.

Full Name Robert Matthew Van Winkle Date of Birth 31 October 197 Age 54 years Birthplace Dallas, Texas, the United States of America Height 5'11" Weight 167 lbs Net Worth $12 million

Vanilla Ice Assets

Vanilla Ice has an impressive net worth and makes almost $800,000 a year, let us see what he spends all that money on. Let us begin the list with his cars. Vanilla Ice is a big lover of the Cadillac and owns 4 vintage Cadillacs, they are a 1964 Cadillac DeVille which can cost nearly $40,000, a 1968 Cadillac LaSalle, and can cost $80,000. Vanilla Ice also owns a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder which has an estimated price of $251,600. He also purchased a 1968 Porsche Gemballa 930 Turbo, which can cost nearly $250,000. He also owns a 2010 Rolls Royce Phantom, which has an estimated price of $400,000. Vanilla Ice also owns a 1991 GMC Syclone with a price of nearly $35,000. He has a 2008 Lincoln Mark LT, which can cost $50,000. When it comes to living, it is said that he owns at least 15 properties out of which he would transfer one of his $715,000 Florida estate to his wife as a settlement for divorce. He even sold his Melbourne beach house for a few million dollars.

Conclusion

Vanilla Ice has managed to gain a lot of wealth even though he faced a lot of controversies and losses. He was able to accumulate this wealth through many smart investments and appearing in many films and television shows, films, and signing with a few record labels. Though his albums were not very successful, they managed to sell a few hundred thousand units. This justifies how he acquired his wealth through the years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Vanilla Ice? Vanilla Ice was on 31 October 1976 which makes him 54 years old. 2. Where is Vanilla Ice from? Vanilla Ice is from Dallas, Texas, the United States of America. He would move to Miami after his parents got divorced. 3. Did Vanilla Ice date, Madonna? Vanilla Ice was in a relationship with Madonna for 8 months. They started dating at the end of 1991 and would part ways in 1992.