We are talking about a green crusader who worked tirelessly for the boom of the green energy sector in the USA. He also fought against racial inequality and encouraged humanitarian policies. Considering all these works, it is too hard for anyone to call him just a political commentator. He played a key role in codifying Green Jobs under federal legislation. He has earned significantly as a journalist. Currently, the Van Jones Net Worth is estimated to be around $5 million. This is just a guesstimate, If you are going to ask me how much is van Jones actually worth it can be even more or less than the amount mentioned before.

Birthplace Jackson, Tennessee. Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Profession Lawyer, Environmentalist, Author, News Commentator Born On September 20, 1968 Age 53 Height 5'11" Weight 75 Kg Net Worth $5 million

Who Is Van Jones?

Van Jones was born to a high school teacher and a middle school Principal. The names of his parents are Loretta Jean and Willie Anthony Jones. As a kid, he spent a lot of time with books. Jones was a bookish and nerd. At the same time, Jones was religious too. He visited the church with his grandfather. Jones was born on the 29th of September 1968, just three months after President John F Kennedy was assassinated. He leaned towards John F Kenny and began reading his works. Eventually, Kennedy became his role model.

Van finished his schooling in Jackson Central Merry High School and joined the University of Tennessee. There, in college, he graduated with a degree in communication and political science. Initially, Van worked as an intern in a few presses. He later pursued law at Yale Law School. When he was a law student, a big case erupted. Rodney King, a black, was beaten to death by police. During the verdict, Van was one among the many law students who were summoned by Lawyers Committee For Human Rights to serve as a legal observer. Van became furious when the convicts were acquitted with no criminal charges. This incident forced him to become a human rights activist.

Van Jones and Human Rights Activism

In 1963, John F Kenny founded an organization called Lawyers’committee. Van started one of their project called Bay Area PoliceWatch which aimed to help the victims of police brutality. A dedicated hotline was created for those victims, and it started receiving 15 calls a day.

Marc Andaya Police Brutality

Van’s next fight came when a police officer named Marc Andaya killed Aaron Williams, a black, with excessive use of physical force. It was a custodial death. Aaron Williams fought with many police before he was caught by them. Van Jones joining hands with policewatch launched a campaign and mobilized the black community to fight for the justice of Aaron Williams. After the investigation, it was revealed that Andaya had a history of police brutality. However, the San Francisco Police Commission fired him for charges of forgery of application to the department.

His next battle was against Prop21, which allowed Juveniles to be charged with punishment meant for adults. Jones provoked the student community and dragged them on the streets to protest. These protests caught the attention of the media and made it into the headlines.

Color Of Change

This was a web platform that was launched to echo the voice of Blacks who are under distress. He co-founded this with James Rucker. After two years, withdrew himself from the color of change without any rivalry.

Environmentalism and Green Energy

Van Jones gave a huge push for conservation of the environment and eco-friendly development. Furthermore, He proposed a Green economy that would reduce the destruction of the environment. Another notable initiative of Van Jones is his Environmental Justice. What is Environmental Justice? This is a movement that demanded everyone in the country(US) to equally benefit or suffer from the environment. This created repercussions around the world, leading to similar movements.

Eco-capitalism

In addition to this, he also promoted eco-capitalism. Van took the first step towards it in the year 2005 when he and Ella Baker proposed a Social Equity Track. The whole concept of this initiative was to uplift the racially downtrodden people. At the same time, reduce environmental damage.

Green For All

In the year 2007, the Green For All organization was launched. Green For All joined hands with 1Sky, and We Campaign. Together they went on a mission to start a green economy in the cities and focused on creating jobs. They aimed to create around 600K “Green Collar” jobs.

Working Under Obama

Having laid the foundation of the Green economy, he was indisputably selected as the Special Advisor for Green Jobs. This was a dream come true moment for him. However, that was short-lived. He was forced to resign just after 6 months of joining. Many people and media were not happy with the appointment of Jones. To make things worse, a video got leaked in September in which was seen criticizing the Democrats in that video.

Van Jones and CNN

Jones joined on CNN to take part in a debate show called Crossfire. Other participants in the show were, S.E Cupp, Stephanie Cutter, and Newt Gingrich. The show ran between September 2013 to October 2014. The show was canceled thereafter. Nevertheless, he continued his journey with CNN. Soon, he launched a documentary series named The Messy Truth in 2016. It was aired on CNN. During his time on CNN, he discussed a wide variety of topics.

He stirred a controversy when he called the victory of Donald Trump Whitleash. This term was targeted at the white Americans who supported Donald Trump. Recently, when a protest erupt asking justice for George Floyd who died due to police brutality, she exhorted the Trump administration to bring in reform in police administration. He ran a number of other shows such as The Van Jones Show, The Redemption Project with Van Jones, etc.

The Dream Corps

The Dram Corps is an organization that was co-founded by three people, including Van Jones. The other two are Jessica Jackson and Matt Haney. Jessica and Matt wanted to bring a change in Criminal justice. Hence, when they met Van, they discussed the criminal justice system and later founded this organization. The main motto of this organization is Justice and Prison reform. The first achievement of the organization is banning the practice of shackling pregnant women in prisons. They convinced around 14 states to accept this reform.

Their next big mission was ensuring dignity to women prisoners. The campaign was titled “Dignity for Incarcerated Women”. Further, she connected a wide range of people in the network to make it a bipartisan reform. The organization was able to host the first-ever summit for Bipartisan Criminal Justice. This included Newt Gingrich and Eric Holder.

First Step Act

The organization worked with both the members of Congress and the Trump administration to pass the First Step Act. This act was so essential because strict imprisonment and sentencing have rarely yielded benefits. Prisoners after their release repeat the mistake and end up in prison again. It is called Recidivism. Surprisingly, America has a long history of Prison reformation. One of them is the Eastern State Penitentiary. To be honest, the main idea of prison was not punishment, but rehabilitation. Hence, they placed each prisoner in a separate cell. The designer of the prison thought the inmates would reflect upon their mistakes and repent. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. The souls of those prisoners were destroyed, and they were left only with their fleshes and skin.

$100 Million From Elon Musk

Last year, in the month of July, Elon Musk announced he will be awarding $100 million to Van Jones for his courage. At the same time, he also offered to award another $100 million to Jose Andres, who was the founder of an NGO named World Central Kitchen. Elon had reserved that money for the Courage and Civility award. Elon Musk awarded the money to people who united people irrespective of race, nation, ideology, etc. Further, Elon told both had the freedom to spend the money the way they want. Jones thanked Elon for trusting him. Both knew that the amount would be spent on a social cause. Still, Jones said that he would share the money with people who had a similar spirit.

Awards and Books

Van Jones was acclaimed with several awards for his contribution towards the environment, the Reformation of Justice System, and Human rights activities. In 2009, Time’s Magazine enlisted him in 100 Most influential people in the world. Earlier, the same magazine entitled him the Environmental Hero in the year 2008. Jones had received numerous other awards, which I haven’t included here.

Jones has so far released three books titled The Green Collar Economy, Rebuild the Dream and Beyond the Messy Truth How We Came Apart, How We Come Together. All these three books were New York bestsellers. All these books created a big impact on the people.

How Much Is Van Jones Worth?

It’s obscure how much Van Jones earned as a lawyer. Nevertheless, most of the money he owns come from selling his books and working as a Journalist on CNN. In my opinion, Van Jones CNN net worth alone forms the huge share of his total net worth.

Van Jones Family

Van Jones is a father of three children. Their names are Mattai, Cabral and the name of his recently born third child is not known. The former two kids were born to him and his ex-wife, Jana Carter. Jones married her in the year 2005. They had been together for more than a decade, and they separated in the year 2020. However, the reason for their split has not been disclosed publicly. Van Jones’s friend Noemi Zamacona gave birth to Van Jones’s third kid last month in February 2022. Van Jones and Noemi are not together, but they are just sharing the baby and Co-parenting.

Conclusion

I have mentioned how much is Van Jones worth and explained the journey of his career. Further, I have explained about his social activities and his commitment to conserving the environment. At last, I hope you found the information you came looking for. Thank you for reading:)

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Van Jones Net Worth

1. What is the full name of Van Jones? The full name of Van Jones is Anthony Kapel Van Jones. 2. How long did Van Jones Serve as a special advisor for Green Jobs? Jones assumed office in March 2009, and he resigned the same year in September. So, he was a special advisor for around 6 months. 3. How much is Van Jones actually worth? The actual worth of Van Jones is uncertain. There is no publicly available data to calculate his actual worth.