We all need shoes to walk, especially if we plan to walk or run for a long time. Shoes protect our feet from rough terrain or stepping on sharp stones and other stuff on the ground that may cut are harm your feet. In case, you have a job that requires you to walk or stand, then it is mandatory that you have shoes for your own safety. There are many jobs that require people to walk and travel constantly. Delivery partners and mail carriers are one group of people that requires them to use their feet constantly. USPS is one such carrier service that requires its employees to put on shoes while coming to work. When you are traveling constantly and delivering packages to various locations in a day, having shoes is a must.

USPS is an independent government agency, that operates under the executive branch of the federal government. There are more than 600,000 USPS employees, with many of them doing the job of delivering packages. These employees work and travel every day from door to door, delivering packages. In fact, USPS delivers nearly 164 million packages each day. This figure is only when you don’t consider nearly 6000 new addresses added every day. Such a huge demand for the carrier service, only means that its delivery associates need to travel more and walk more. To protect the employees from getting blisters and other complications that come when you walk constantly, USPS has put in place a shoe policy that employees need to adhere to.

What is the USPS shoe policy? What label shoes do the USPS employees need to wear?

What Is the USPS Shoe Policy for Its Employees?

USPS requires its employees, especially delivery associates, to wear shoes. There are only certain types of shoes that employees can wear at work, just for their own safety. These shoes need to be dust resistant, water-resistant. As the delivery guys walk in dust-filled areas for some deliveries or have to walk on wet surfaces due to rains, their shoes need to be resistant to both those. The shoes also need to be made of leather or other leather-type material to give a professional look to the employer. When it comes to the color of those shoes, black is the one that employees have to go for.

Which Label Shoes Do the USPS Employees Need to Wear?

The employees of USPS need to wear SR/USA labeled shoes when they come to work, and this is mandatory. The SR stands for Slip-resistant, and USA for the United States of America. As I’ve mentioned, the delivery guys can slip and fall on wt surface in the rainy season, which may cause harm to them. That is why they need to put on shoes that are slip/water-resistant. As the USPS is a government agency, they have to wear shoes that are made in the United States, that’s the significance of the USA label. Shoes that have a green label on them indicate that they are SR/USA.

Is It Mandatory for the Shoes to Be Black?

There are many people that dislike the color black. In case you want to change the color of your USPS work shoes, then I’ve got some bad news for you. The government-owned carrier service only permits black-colored shoes for its employees. Black color symbolizes professionalism, and also they don’t appear dirt as fast as other light-colored shoes like white, beige, etc. Although the shoes need to be black, they don’t entirely need to be of that color. They can also have some parts of other colors on them on the tags and tongue of the shoes. But here’s the deal, most SR/USA labeled shoes are black, finding only alternative colors is hard and expensive.

Where Can One Purchase SR/USA Labeled Shoes?

There are many places where you can purchase SR/USA-labeled shoes. In case you want to purchase shoes or any other uniform pieces for USPS, then you can get them at Postal Uniforms Direct. The postal uniforms direct is a website of USPS where you can get all types of USPS uniform material. Apart from this, you can find SR/USA labeled shoes from Amazon, Webstaurant Shoes, Ne Balance, Sketchers, Reebok, etc. All these places sell SR/USA shoes according to your size. I suggest you try and buy them at a physical store rather than getting them online, so you can wear and try them for yourself, to check if they are comfortable for you. Although you can always return shoes that you bought online, it is a time taking process.

What Restrictions Are Put by USPS on Shoes?

When you are purchasing shoes for working at USPS, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind. The carrier service has some restrictions on what kind of shoes you can wear. Here’s a list of those restrictions.

Shoes should not make your toes, heels, or sides visible.

Heels should be more than an inch and a half, whereas the soles only have to be an inch in height.

Your SR/USA shoes should not have netted material or any other material on them.

USPS restricts its employees to wear all types of sports shoes like tennis shoes, basketball shoes, football shoes, jogging shoes, etc.

The shoes need to appear neat and well-maintained, there wouldn’t be any disrepair on them.

Why Do Employees Need to Wear SR/USA Labeled Shoes?

I am sure, just like me, many people have slipped and fell, injuring themselves in the process. Such a thing may be funny to the people who watch it, but it is not all a pleasant experience for one who falls. There are various things one needs to beware of when his/her job involves walking or running a lot. One of them is to be safe when walking on wet surfaces. This is where the Slip-resistant shoes come into play. They protect people from slipping on wet roads and other surfaces.

As for the USA part of the label, a government agency like USPS has to make its employees wear shoes that are made in America. With the ongoing trade dispute with China, it sends the wrong message for an American government agency to use products manufactured in that country. To promote local industries and workers, USPS requires its employees to wear shoes that are made in America.

USPS Dress Code

The government-owned carrier service has a dress code that its employees need to follow. The employees have to wear a light blue shirt that has a USPS label on it. Then comes gray trousers, in which you need to tuck in your USPS shirt. Employees need to top it off with the black SR/USA labeled shoes. This is the official dress code for USPS employees. In case you work in a warmer part of the country, then you can wear gray shorts that reach your knee caps. But remember that wearing shorts is only permitted in hot parts of the country. Whereas in cold parts, you can wear the USPS winter coat to keep you warm. At the end of the day, your dress needs to be according to the dress code roles of the carrier service.

Conclusion

Conclusion

When you work at USPS are or going to work for the carrier service, you need to wear SR/USA labeled black shoes. That is the official uniform footwear of USPS.

You are only allowed to wear black colors SR/USA labeled shoes to work at USPS. You can identify if the shoes are SR/USA by checking the color of the label. If the label’s green, then that means that the shoes are slip-resistant and are made in America. Keep all this information in mind when you go shoe shopping for working at USPS as a delivery associate.

FAQs – What Is the USPS Shoe Policy?

What is the USPS shoe policy for its employees? USPS requires its employees to wear SR/USA labeled black shoes to work. The carrier service does not permit any other color. What does SR/USA stand for? The Sr stands for slip-resistant, and the USA stands for the United States of America. It means that the shoes are made in America, and they are not prone to slipping on wet surfaces.