What Is a USPS Parcel Locker, and What Is It Used for?

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is a postal service agency acting as a branch of the United States Government responsible for providing postal services in the United States. USPS is an independent federal organization as it is part of the United States government. It is present in the list of very few government organizations that are explicitly authorized by the United States Government. USPS is also known as a self-supporting government agency who are capable of reaching any address across the entire nation. They provide mail processing and delivery services to businesses and people all across the nation.

The United States Postal Service aims to give its customers a world-class delivery experience with no hindrances, innovate in faster delivery, and provide safe and sound delivery. They have a proud history of providing secure and safe communication between the Government of the United States and the people. They remain to be the largest physical and logistical infrastructure of any non-military government institution in the United States. The USPS goal is to provide the people of America with a vital and reliable delivery infrastructure that any business, person, or organization can use anywhere across the entire nation.

What Is the USPS Parcel Locker?

USPS Parcel Locker is a vital part of their delivery infrastructure as it helps the employees with storing parcels. A USPS Parcel Locker is part of a neighborhood mailbox area, where mail carriers can leave their larger deliveries that don’t fit into the smaller mailboxes in a locker that is secure and safe. Parcel Lockers are privately owned by the USPS with them providing locks and keys for their Lockers. These parcel lockers are used to avoid delivery mishaps that look bad on the delivery service. When a person has something delivered that is too big to fit in a mailbox, the parcel is just going to sit out in the open, unsecured.

Therefore to avoid this occurrence and solve this problem USPS provides a safe and secure storage space for mail carriers to leave the parcels, packages, and mail that won’t fit in apartment size mailboxes. USPS is allowed to install their own parcel lockers in your community, neighborhood, or building.

How Do USPS Parcel Lockers Work?

Parcel lockers provide a viable and safe means of managing and storing a parcel delivered to the buildings. USPS parcel lockers seek to avoid the issue of deliveries being stolen and tampering with the parcels. The packages which are too big to fit in apartment size mailboxes are stored in a USPS parcel locker. The Postal Service has started to require new and remodeled buildings to include parcel lockers with their cluster boxes.

There are privately-owned parcel locker systems in which the management or the owner of the community, building, or neighborhood holds all the power. A USPS-owned Parcel Locker works differently as they provide each resident with a lock and three keys and an individual parcel locker. USPS allows the residents of the community to make additional key copies if needed. The existence of a USPS parcel locker helps in solving post-delivery headaches for the Postal service like stolen deliveries, for example.

What Is the Process of Buying a USPS Parcel Locker?

The USPS has developed a parcel locker system to offer their customers a safe, easy, and convenient delivery option. USPS is famous for providing simple and user-friendly parcel lockers, so anyone can use them. To get a USPS parcel locker installed, you need to visit a USPS and apply to get a parcel locker installed in your community or buildings. The installation of the parcel lockers requires special modeling of the building, so they could fit the locker in the building. There are many USPS-approved parcel lockers that you can find. There are multiple factors to watch out for while picking a parcel locker, there are parcel lockers that offer integrated apps for the users that help in keeping track and log of the delivers, which acts as an excellent security measure for the people of the community or building.

What Does It Mean When USPS Says Delivered to a Parcel Locker?

While living in a building or neighborhood with parcel lockers, the USPS website or app offers to track your parcel. Every postal service offers the ability to track your package or delivery. When your USPS tracking says “Delivered To A Parcel Locker” it means that your package has been delivered to your community’s parcel locker, which helps you where to exactly look for your package. When the package is delivered to a Parcel locker a post office employee places a key in the buyer’s assigned PO Box, The key is then used to retrieve the package and the key will remain in the lock until it is removed by a postal service employee.

Most of the time the mail carriers prefer to deliver packages in parcel lockers due to various factors such as the size of the parcel, security, or availability. If it says that your parcel has been delivered to a parcel locker it means that your package is safe and secure in a parcel locker waiting to be retrieved by you.

Where Are USPS Parcel Lockers Located?

Parcel lockers can be found within a community or a building that allows postal service to store packages that are too big to fit in regular apartment-sized mailboxes. These lockers are usually installed in a communal area where people can access them and securely retrieve their packages. Parcel lockers are mainly for non-PO box holders who are located at apartments/buildings and other communities. There are USPS parcel lockers present at selected buildings and communities, USPS parcel lockers can also be found at the Post Office as part of the PO Box system.

What Is the Safety and Security of USPS Parcel Lockers?

USPS-provided parcel lockers are very secure and safe as they promote safety and security. Parcel lockers are mainly used as a place for storing packages safely and securely so that they will not result in being stolen. There are various features that make USPS parcel lockers quite hard to crack, parcel lockers that are secure to protect unattended deliveries. They are made with 12 gauge steel and have internal hinges that make breaking into the locker very difficult. With the steel construction of parcel lockers and the built-in digital security measures, it is quite hard to steal a package from a parcel locker. Having a package in a USPS assigned parcel locker provides the buyer a sense of peace because they don’t need to worry about the package being stolen.

How Safe Is It to Store Your Parcel in USPS Parcel Lockers?

It is very safe to store your parcel in a USPS parcel locker as they offer a layer of security for your package which helps in your parcel being delivered to you safe and sound. Parcel lockers are built to scare off porch pirates that steal packages from doorsteps of people. The build of the parcel lockers makes it inevitably very hard to break into and the built-in security measures alert if the parcel locker is being tampered with. Storing your package in a parcel locker is much better than leaving your package unattended on your doorstep giving porch pirates an opportunity to steal your delivery.

What Can You Do if You Have Lost Your USPS Parcel Locker Key?

If a person loses their USPS-issued parcel locker key, they will be required to visit the Post Office, you won’t be able to access your assigned parcel locker until you get another key. To get another key, you will be required to go to the Post Office and explain what happened and provide them your name, address, and parcel locker number. Then USPS will send an employee to change the lock and issue new keys. Keep in mind that USPS will not issue new keys to the old lock without proper procedure and information.

Conclusion

These days, it is a necessity to keep an eye on porch pirates. USPS Parcel lockers can be the checkmate to these thieves. If a postal services employee deems that it is not safe or eligible to leave a package on the front porch of the buyer, they can use the parcel lockers as a solution. Parcel lockers are a very viable and safe approach towards postal service workers and buyers. We have answered most of the common questions we get when it comes to USPS parcel lockers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can you store packages that are smaller in postal lockers? Yes, you can store smaller size packages. Postal services workers store packages which are left unattended or if the buyer is unavailable in parcel lockers. 2. Can you replace the keys provided by the USPS workers for the parcel lockers? No, you can not replace the keys provided to you by the USPS workers. You will have to go to the post office and apply for a replacement of the lock on your assigned parcel locker or request for an additional copy key. 3. How long can a package stay in a parcel locker? Usually, packages stay for one week to 10 days in a parcel locker, but there can be packages that may remain in the parcel locker for a longer time.