USPS – My Online Paystub: How to Access Them?

When you are working in a company, you need detailed data regarding your paycheck. This information would help you understand how you are getting paid. At the same time, storing those data can be utilized to keep track of your paycheck history. This is the service offered by the paystub feature. Many companies are integrating this feature into their system. It is helping the employees who are using them. In some states of the USA, it is mandatory for employers to give a written statement regarding the wages they provide for the employees.

What Is Online Paystub?

Initially, the paystub was documented on a piece of paper. It was later attached with Paycheck and was given to employees. Now, Most companies pay their employees by directly depositing the amount in their bank accounts. Consequently, they have gone digital. Currently, companies maintain the paystub using web-based documentation. The companies have this Paystub feature available on their official websites. The employees of the companies make use of this feature for different purposes such as getting clarification regarding their pay, proof of employment, etc.

Paystub for USPS Employees

Similar to employees of other organizations, the employees of USPS also has an online portal to access their paystub. However, the portal is used commonly by all postal service workers. In order to view the information from the online paystub, they have to visit the LiteBlue website. This website is exclusive to them and is maintained by the U.S. Federal government. In addition to a paystub, this website gives you various other information that would help you monitor your career. For example, information regarding the policies and their impact on your career is also available.

How to Log in to My USPS Paystub?

As I mentioned before, you have to visit the LiteBlue website. When you are on the home page, you would see two login boxes asking for Employee ID and Password.

Use your credentials to either sign in or log in.

After logging in, hover over to ‘Employee Application’ carousel.

Then choose ‘ePayroll’ from the list.

After this, you can select ‘Pay Date’.

What Information You Can Get via USPS Paystub?

What type of information you would get on USPS paystub? Since it is related to your salary, you would get detailed information regarding your paycheck on Paystub. The information available on the paystub is critical for employees to check if they are paid correctly. I am here to disclose the information that would be available on the USPS paystub and explain how to read it. So continue reading for more information.

How to Read My USPS Paystub?

The USPS paystub is a kind of performance sheet. It shows how your performance is converted into salary. It will have all the information regarding the work done by you during the pay period.

Basic Information:

Pay location: This says where you are currently assigned for work or where you are working.

Finance no: This is your USPS finance number.

Employee Name and ID: The name would include your first name, middle name, and last name. The employee ID is assigned to you when you join the organization. It is a 7-digit number.

Pay Period: This information box would include the pay period and the year of payment.

Serial Number: This number denotes the serial number present in the check that has been issued to you physically. If the amount had been directly deposited into your bank account, it would denote the sequence number of the earnings statement.

Detailed Earnings:

WK: It denotes the weeks(either 1 or 2) of the bi-weekly pay period.

RSC: The full form is the Rate Schedule Code. The code for letter carriers is “Q”.

LEV: This shows the pay level for each work hour. The code for carrier technician duty is “02” and other letter carrier works are denoted as “01”. This would help you know which type of work is valued most by your company.

RATE: Your basic pay rate is mentioned here. The rate mentioned here is taken on an hourly basis.

CODE: This denotes your employee designation. Full-time carriers are denoted as 13-4, while part-time flexible carriers are denoted as 43-4, pat-time regular carriers are denoted as 33-4 and finally, 84-4 is used for denoting city carrier assistants.

Type of Work: This column is used for the types of work you did during the working hours. This includes, overtime, EMA Trip, EMA hours, EMA miles, Rural Carrier Holiday worked, etc. In addition to working hours, it also includes the absence hours. They are categorized as Annual leave, sick leave, Holiday leave, Military leave, Union official leave, etc.

Hours: The number of hours worked in each TPY is listed here.

Pay: The gross amount paid for each type of hour worked is shown here.

Gross Pay: This would show your year-to-date earnings.

Deductions: Tax, medicare, and retirement deductions would be available in the paystub. Additionally, other deductions such as life insurance, local tax, union-sponsored life insurance, TSP(Thrift Savings Plan) loan payment, auto insurance are also included in the paystub.

How to Receive Paycheck From the USPS?

Usually, there are two ways of receiving paychecks from the USPS. You can either receive a hard copy of a check from the company or opt for a direct deposit. However, the USPS is encouraging its employees to opt for the latter. When the employees are using the latter option, the company directly deposits the amount into the savings accounts of respective employees. This method is seamlessly easy when compared to providing a hard copy paycheck.

How to Sign Up for Direct Deposit?

The USPS first issued an order for its employees to switch to Direct Deposit during the COVID-19 outbreak. Many employees have chosen this option. Haven’t you switched yet? Do you want to opt for the Direct Deposit option? Are you wondering how to switch the payment method in USPS? Don’t worry, I will help you with this. Follow these steps to request a switch(direct deposit) in your payment method.

Visit LiteBlue website

Login using your credentials if asked

Choose the PostalEASE after selecting “Employee Quick Apps – Quick Links”

After selecting the PostalEASE, login using your Employee ID and password.(Note: In case you don’t remember the password, or you haven’t set your password, make sure to select the option “forgot password”. Thereafter, you will be redirected to a verification page. You can set your new password there).

After logging in, choose “Allotments/Payroll Net to Bank” under the option “Payroll”.

Now you can complete the worksheet.

If you encounter any problem while using PostalEASE or you have any questions regarding that, you can contact the Human Resources Shared Service Center via 877-477-3273 and choose option 5. After that, opt for benefits when asked.

If you have any queries related to payrolls, such as local tax deductions and the information available in the earnings statement, you should contact the Accounting Help Desk. Contact them using the number 866-974-2722. However, before contacting them, you need to have the following information. They are

Name of the employee

Active Mail address

Social Security number

The name of the office you are currently working in(you can give the name of the office you lastly worked if you are not a postal service employee now).

Years of service

Your query

Conclusion

It is important for the employees to know if they are getting paid correctly. Sometimes, the timekeeper can make mistakes. In that case, while checking the Paystub you can figure out their mistake. When you look at your gross earnings and other details in Paystub, you will know how you came up with the figure. On top of all these, the paystub has another significant application. It serves as proof that you worked in a certain organization or company. In this article, I have given information related to the USPS paystub. I have also explained what information is available in the USPS paystub and how to read that. I hope I helped you in understanding the usage of the USPS paystub. Thank you for reading:)

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – My Online Paystub

1. How to access my USPS paystub? You can check your USPS paystub via the LiteBlue website. 2. What does TYP mean in the USPS paystub? TYP means the Type of work/pay. 3. What does PAYLOC means? PAYLOC indicates your current working location(office address).