USPS is the second-largest employer in the US and delivers nearly 40% of the mail in the US. Also, USPS has a good reputation when it comes to the benefits and salaries offered to its employees, as they offer salaries higher than the national minimum wage even for an entry-level job. So, If you are looking for a job at USPS or planning to apply for the USPS mail handler assistant job, then you might be interested in knowing the details about the job like the pay scale, job responsibilities, schedule of work, and whether it is a good career option or not.

In order to get all the details about the USPS mail handler assistant job, answers to your various queries, and most importantly to reach a conclusion about the USPS mail handler assistant job, keep reading the article.

What Is the USPS Mail Handler Assistant Schedule in 2022?

The USPS mail handler assistants are generally required to work for 6 hours a day and 6 days a week, which counts for 36 hours of work every week. But this work schedule is not fixed and depends on the post office the mail handler assistant works and the workload in that post office.

In the post offices where the mail traffic is high, the mail handler assistant may have to work for a maximum of 60 hours a week. Also, with low mail traffic in rural areas, the mail handler assistants may have to work just two or three days a week depending on the mail volume.

So, the schedule for the USPS mail handler is not fixed and varies from one post office to the other. So, if you are applying for a particular USPS, or in your local post office, then you must contact them to know about job responsibilities, schedule, and the pay scale of the mail handler assistant in their office.

What Are the Duties of the USPS Mail Handler Assistant?

The USPS mail handler assistant is assigned with the different work that is categorized as preparing mail, moving equipment, loading the vehicle, operating the vehicle as well as dumping the mail. The duties of the USPS mail handler assistant can be explained in detail through the below points.

USPS mail handler has to operate the different machinery and sorting equipment to efficiently sort the mail.

Also, he has to operate the vehicle for loading the trucks with the mail to be delivered.

He is also responsible to work at the front counter at the post office as a clerk to sell stamps, boxes, and other items.

Additionally, he has to deal with the customers and provide answers to their queries at the post office.

Systematically organizing the mails according to the address and the route of delivery, before it is handed over to the Mail carrier for delivery.

To make sure that the mail brought by the mail carrier has a proper and precise address so that they are delivered to the correct destination

Additionally, weighing the packages and applying correct postage is also the responsibility of the Mail handler assistant.

What Kinds of Wages Do USPS Mail Handler Assistants Make?

The salary offered to the USPS mail handler assistant varies from one post office to the other with location and also depends on the mail volume and workload. Additionally, it also depends on their experience and skills in handling the responsibilities as the mail handler assistant at the USPS.

Every mail handler assistant may be offered a different salary based on their skills and the interview. So make sure you interact with the interviewer and explain to them about your skills and why you deserved the asked salary.

A USPS mail handler at an entry level is paid a minimum of $14.92 per hour, which accounts for a minimum of $29,840 per year. While this is just the minimum wage that USPS mail handler assistants make, the average they get is $25 per hour. So, if you work for 40 hours a week, then you may earn $48,750 per year.

Though the salary mentioned above is just the average that a mail handler can earn at USPS, it entirely depends on the location, workload, your skills in managing the work, and the interview process.

Is USPS Mail Handler Assistant a Good Job?

The qualities that make a job good basically consist of good pay, good work-life balance, a healthy work environment, opportunities to grow, good management, and the benefits that you get from working under a certain job profile at the company. Though, the mentioned quality may differ from person to person, rating a company and profile based on the points mentioned above can give you a basic idea about how it is like to work.

As we have mentioned, the duties and the Average Pay Scale of mail handler assistant at USPS, starting a job at entry level at USPS is any time better as it offers pay above the national average.

We can get the detail of how it is like to work at USPS through the reviews by the employees at indeed. In terms of employee satisfaction at USPS, the employees have rated 3.4 out of 5. The compensation and benefits offered by USPS are better compared to other organizations, with a rating of 3.6 out of 5.

Also, USPS provides job security and advancements to its employees with a rating of 3.2 out of 5 which is actually good. The work environment is also rated 3.1 out of 5 which indicates that USPS has a healthy work environment. The work-life balance and the management at USPS were rated 2.9 and 2.8 and need improvement to consider it a good workplace.

To know in detail about the mail handler assistant job, you can contact the local post office and get details about the pay and other benefits.

What Are Some of the Pros and Con of Working as a USPS Mail Handler Assistant?

Let’s discuss some of the pros and cons of working as a USPS mail handler assistant, that may help you decide whether to work with USPS as a mail handler or not.

Pros of Working as a USPS Mail Handler Assistant

The salary offered for the mail handler assistant at USPS is above the national average

Additionally, the benefits offered by USPS in terms of medical benefits or retirement plans are something great compared to other organizations.

At certain post offices, where the workload is less, you may be required to work just for 2-3 days a week.

Con of Working as a USPS Mail Handler Assistant

Management at USPS is not good, making it difficult to work for long.

The excessive workload in the post offices with high mail traffic.

The work-life balance at USPS is poor and needs improvement.

As a mail handler assistant, you are assigned multiple tasks and need to be available at multiple places. For example, you have to operate machinery, load the truck, and also you need to deal with the customers and help them with stamps and postage.

Conclusion

The USPS mail handler assistants are generally required to work for 6 hours a day and 6 days a week, which counts for 36 hours of work every week. However, this work schedule is not fixed and depends on the post office, the mail handler assistant works, and the workload in that post office. In the post offices, where the workload is high, mail handler assistants may also be required to work for 60 hours per week.

The main duties of the USPS mail handler assistant are preparing mail, moving equipment, loading the vehicle, operating the vehicle as well as dumping the mail. Additionally, they also have to assist the customers and sell them boxes, postage, and stamps.

The salary offered by USPS is quite above the national average, as it offers a minimum of $14.95 per hour and on average, it offers $25 per hour. Additionally, the other benefits and compensation provided by USPS are something worth working at USPS.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is the USPS mail handler assistant schedule? The USPS mail handler assistants are generally required to work for 6 hours a day and 6 days a week, which counts for 36 hours of work every. However, it depends on the workload at the post office you work for, during busy days you may even have to work 60 hours per week whereas in remote areas where the workload is less, you may have to work 2 to 3 days a week. What are the duties of the USPS mail handler assistant? The main duties of the USPS mail handler assistant are organizing and preparing mail, moving equipment, loading the vehicle, operating the vehicle as well as dumping the mail. Additionally, they have to work as a front desk clerk and deal with customers and sell postage, stamps, and boxes. What kinds of wages do USPS mail handler assistants make? The USPS offers a minimum of $14.95 per hour and an average of $25 per hour to a USPS mail handler assistant, which is above the national average.