USPS Lost Mailbox Key – What Should You Do?

I am gonna be honest here. I am worst when it comes to managing keys. This is despite attaching unique keychains to them. Then I realized the problem is not with my eyes, but with my memory. It is not an alarming situation. Not all people are gifted with great memory power. Sometimes, I have ended up losing a couple of keys. Did you experience a similar situation? Well, if the answer is yes, I would like to tell you that it is completely normal. Did you lose an important key? Something like the USPS mailbox key? In that case, don’t worry, we have a way to deal with it. Continue reading this article to know how to get a new key again from USPS.

What Should I Do if I Lose My USPS Mailbox Key?

There are different types of mailboxes. First, you should identify the type of mailbox you are using. In the case of an apartment, you should be requesting the landlord for a new key. If it is a PO box, you can straightaway contact your post office and ask for a new key. Lastly, if it is a single-family mailbox, you have two options. You can either use a locksmith to rekey or ask for you a new key from the mailbox manufacturer. In this article, I will expand more on getting a new USPS mailbox key. Keep reading the article to get a complete picture.

What if I Lose My USPS Mailbox Key?

Notwithstanding the instinctual urge to replace the key immediately, you should assess the situation first. Since the key is lost, it is better if you put a temporary hold on the mailbox. This will avoid further confusion. Now, you should come up with different solutions to deal with the scenario that may arise according to the type of key you have lost.

PO box

The USPS will give you the main key and spare when you rent a Post Office Box. Therefore, if you had lost the main key, you can use your spare key. Don’t you remember where you kept the spare key? There you go! Just like me. Now you have to search for it from a heap of mess you created at your home. If you are a person who keeps your home neat and organized, the last sentence was not for you. It is for people like me:) Okay. Didn’t find the spare key? Does it mean you lost both the keys? Well, don’t worry. You have to fill up USPS’s “Form 1094” in order to request another key.

That was easy, right? If I had lost the main key, I would have straightaway applied for another key from USPS, because I know it is impossible to find the spare key from the mess I have created for months in my home.

Community Key

I assume you are a tenant living in an apartment or some type of community complex. When you lose the key to community mailboxes, you are obliged to report it to your property owner, or property manager. Since the protocol varies from one management to another, you can get to know the protocol followed in your community and report the incident accordingly. In another case, if your community mailbox is linked with Post Office directly, you should directly head towards the post office. The staff working at that post office will guide you. Usually, the tradition is you fill out a form for a replacement key and pay the fee.

Single-Family Residential Key

In this case, USPS will not be of much help. In most cases, the USPS doesn’t maintain spare keys for residential boxes. However, you have two other ways to deal with this problem.

Give a call to a Professional Locksmith: A locksmith is capable of quickly recreating the keys for your mailbox. However, one disadvantage is that it could be expensive. You have to pay the labor fee for the locksmith and also cover the hardware expenses. Sometimes, the total amount spent on a Locksmith will be costlier than the cost of buying a new mailbox and Key. In this case, my call will be buying a new mailbox and key.

Contact Manufacturer: This option is simpler and cheaper. All you have to do is report to the mailbox manufacturer that you have lost the key and show your proof of ownership. Later, the manufacturer may charge you a small fee and will deliver the new key to your doorstep.

What Is the Cost of Buying a USPS Mailbox Replacement Key?

Different solutions will cost you different costs. Hence, it all depends upon the type of solution you are choosing. Now, we have three cases. They are a community mailbox, PO Box, and single-family mailbox.

First case: Lost a key for a community mailbox? Well, in this case, the cost depends upon the key replacement cost set by the property owner or landlord. However, if the mailbox is associated with the Post Office directly, the fee for key replacement is around $20.

Second case: Did you lose the key to the PO box that you rented from USPS? In this case, the replacement fee is less. Generally, you will get a replacement key at the cost of $10. You can also get a replacement key for free from the post office. However, that is only if the key is damaged beyond usage and is still present in your hand.

Third case: You lost your key to a single-family mailbox? As I mentioned before, there are two ways of getting a replacement key in this case. If you are going to hire a locksmith, it will cost you more than $100. Jesus Christ! That is exorbitant! It is better if you don’t call the locksmith to solve the issue. Moreover, the second option is cheaper. In the second option, you have to contact the manufacturer. The manufacturer will get you a new key at a cost of just $10.

How to Open My Mailbox Without a Key?

If you follow the above procedure, it will take time. Do you want to open the Mailbox immediately? Well, there are a couple of ways using which you can break open the mailbox. Since you don’t have the key, it can be exhausting to open the mailbox without damage. I can suggest you four ways of opening a mailbox without a key. They are prying, pickling, drilling, and hiring a Locksmith. Among these, the safest way to open the mailbox without any damage is by hiring a locksmith. However, this can cost you around 100 bucks.

The other three methods are less expensive, In the case of drilling, buy a replacement mailbox lock and drill the mailbox lock and remove it. Pickling can be a tricky method. You need a tension wrench and a pick. The last option is prying. You should be very cautious while using this method. It can damage the mailbox and make it unusable. You are free to choose any of the above methods if you have a Single-Family Residential mailbox. However, if it is a community mailbox, you should get permission from the owner.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I began this article by answering the query of what one should do if he/she lost the key to the USPS mailbox. Following this, I explained the ways to get back a replacement key depending on the type of mailbox. I enlisted the procedure one has to follow for getting a replacement key for three cases. They are PO Box, Community Mailbox, and Single-Family Residential mailbox. Later, I listed the estimated cost of the replacement key for each type of mailbox. Lastly, I suggested a few ways to open the mailbox without a key in the case of urgency.

Final Thoughts

In most cases, the procedure for getting a replacement key is simple. This is true for all three types of Mailboxes, such PO boxes, community boxes, and Single-family residential mailbox. Similarly, the cost of replacement is low as well. The maximum price limit is around $20. However, in the case of urgency, the situation has to be dealt with differently. You cannot wait for a replacement key, instead, you should get through the lock using other tools such as a tension wrench, pick, etc. You have to be more cautious when you are opening the community Mailbox without a key. Passing a word to the property manager will do. I hope the information provided in this article regarding USPS Lost Mailbox Key was useful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – USPS Lost Mailbox Key

1. Should I pay a fine if I lost the key to the PO box? No. However, you will be asked to pay the cost of the new key you will be getting. 2. Is hiring a Locksmith a good idea? If your time is more precious than money, then a locksmith is definitely a good option. 3. How much will it cost for a replacement key for the PO box? It will cost you around $10 only.