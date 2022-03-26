If you have recently joined USPS and are confused about what is USPS Lite blue, then you have landed at the right place. Here, you will get to know about the Lite Blue online portal which is introduced on the USPS website. This portal is exclusive to the employees of the USPS. There are a number of facilities and options available on this portal that can be accessed by the employees to make their work easy and convenient. Without any delay, let’s get the details of this portal right and its features.

What is USPS Lite blue?

USPS Lite blue is an online portal provided by the USPS to its employee, through which they can log in to their account and access various information related to them. This provides the employees with access to the USPS private online intranet network. USPS Lite blue portal has made it easier for the employees to get instant information on their employment, work schedules, insurance benefits, payroll, etc. It also gives the employees the opportunity to offer feedback and know their current situation in the company. Through this portal, employees can have access to various features such as

Retirement plan

Benefits plan

Insurance status

Company pension

Career development options

Feedback

Company news

Company announcements

Work schedules

Options to bid for assignments or routes

All these options have been created to keep the employees updated about the company news, announcements and to have a transparent look at their finances and the benefits that the company offers.

Access to USPS Lite blue

Only the employees of the USPS are provided with the credentials to use this online portal for ease of their work. To access all the information available on the portal, the employees have to log in by using their employee identification number and password. The process to login is as follows

Visit the official website https://liteblue.usps.gov/wps/portal.

Enter your Employee ID, which is an 8-digit number assigned to the employees during their joining and can be seen on the Employee ID card and the salary slips.

Then enter the USPS’s confidential SSP temporary password provided to you by the Supervisor in charge of your team for successful login. Please note that the initial pass code is just for initial login, you must change this temporary password and reset a strong confidential password to avoid any misuse.

How to reset password?

When you join USPS, you will receive a letter consisting of an Employee ID and a temporary SSP(Self Service Profile) password. This password is just for the initial login to the portal that will allow you to access only the self-service profile website. To access the HR self-services and other features, you have to create a permanent password.

To change the password, go to www.ssp.usps.gov and click on the “set up SSP account”

On the Self-Service Profile Login screen, enter the Employee ID and then enter the SSP password.

Now, create a strong permanent password and confirm it to complete the password reset process.

It’s essential to change the password as soon as possible to avoid any misuse of your credentials and have a safe login to the portal.

Features of Lite blue portal

The USPS Light blue portal is used by over 600,000 employees all over the nation and has access to extensive information available and numerous features of the portal. Some significant features of the online service are

The Light blue portal gives an opportunity to the employees to track the details regarding their work regularly.

It also gives them the information about the benefits they can acquire while on job.

It provides the employees with various information of their finances that includes retirement plan, insurance status, company pension, etc.

Additionally, they can know about the career development options available and their work schedule through this service.

The best feature of this online service is that, it offers multi-language support with English as the main language and is available in Spanish and simple Chinese.

Pros and Cons of Lite blue portal

The Light blue portal is extensively used by the employees of the USPS as it provides various options to access and gain the latest information about any change in the system. The introduction of the online portal has resulted in a positive impact on the US postal services, also there are few drawbacks that we will discuss.

Pros of Lite blue portal

The Lite blue online portal has been used for a while and all the employees have access to all its features. Some pros of using Lite blue are explained below

Lite blue portal gives the insight of their work to the employees, that help them perform more efficiently.

Secondly, it gives transparency to the employee regarding the benefits they can acquire from the company.

The portal allows the sharing of the details regarding certain projects, which has helped the employees to resolve the issues of the client in no time.

The portal also offers an ease of flow of data and requests according to hierarchy levels.

Other portals of USPS such as USPS EPayroll, USPS Track, PostalEASE, Business Customer Gateway, and the official USPS.com website works in sync with the lite blue app.

The Lite blue portal is also accessible through the mobile browser.

Cons of Lite blue portal

The Employees may face some problem while login as the portal is less compatible with browsers such as Opera and Firefox. It works efficiently on Internet Edge, Internet Explorer or Google Chrome.

For the portal to work properly, your browser must be updated to the latest version.

There are a few issues with the website, mainly during the login, that needs to be troubleshooted.

Also, there are few instances where even after trying all the possible means you can’t log in, in such case you have to contact the USPS HR Shared Service Center at 1-877-477-3273.

USPS Lite blue EPayroll System

The EPayroll System is the segment of the services provided by the Lite blue portal, where the employees can have access to the pay accounts, job description, and benefits. It also allows the employees to contact their immediate superiors through the app. Through this application, the employees can easily access the salary/earning statement on their devices. The EPayroll system has all the data of the employees, and it can reveal the number of holidays accounted for, salary script, the number of paid leaves accounted for, etc. The portal also provides employees with the details of earning statement of previous terms. The availability of electronic salary scripts has proved to be eco-friendly by saving a large amount of paper that was required for physical salary scripts.

Access to USPS Lite blue EPayroll system

The USPS Lite blue EPayroll system is only accessible to the employees of the USPS, just like the Lite blue portal. And if any other person tries to log in to these portals, they have to face legal actions. Now to access the EPayroll system, the user has to navigate through the app and click on the “My HR” tab and then select “Find Employee Apps”. You can see then see the option of the EPayroll under their employee apps list.

So this is an easy and convenient service provided to the Employees of the USPS for easy access to their accounts. Additionally, there are a few more services that USPS offers its employees which include PostalEASE, eOPF (Electronic Online Personnel Folder), eReassign, eIDEAS.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What does USPS Lite blue Mean? USPS Lite blue is an online portal provided by the USPS to its employee, through which they can log in to their account and access various information related to them. It provides the employees with information on their employment, work schedules, insurance benefits, payroll, etc. Who can access Lite blue? Only the employees of the USPS have access to the Lite blue portal. If any non-employee tries to log in, then he has to face legal actions. What credentials are required for login to the Lite blue portal? The employees can log in to the Lite blue portal by using their Employment ID and the password.