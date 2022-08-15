The weather nowadays is totally unpredictable, sometimes it is too hot, or too cold despite the season. With climate change rapidly taking place across the world, it is only a matter of time before the weather becomes more intense. There will be many people who are going to suffer from those conditions. Businesses will be disrupted, transportation will slow down, and many such things. But the people who are going to face more challenges than other mail carriers. There are many mail carriers in the country who deliver letters and packages no matter the weather. But if the weather is inclement? Can a mail carrier like USPS still deliver packages? What is the USPS inclement weather policy? Will the government agency deliver the mail despite snowy or rainy conditions? These are the questions to which you will find an answer in this article.

What is USPS Policy Towards Inclement Weather?

The United States Postal Service, which is a government-owned agency operating under the federal branch, is one of the largest mail carriers in America. USPS is known to deliver mail no matter how harsh or intense the weather conditions are. So, even if your area is filled with snow and is very cold, USPS delivery associates will still give you the package. The exception to this is if the weather is too harsh that makes roads impassable or dangerous to drive.

Basically, when a red warning about the weather is given, you can expect USPS to stop delivering mail in that area. So, it doesn’t matter if your place is raining or snowing, as long as it doesn’t make the roads unusable, you can expect them to deliver your mail. Keep in mind that, sometimes you may not receive your mail not because of the weather but due to some error or delay in the delivery process.

Do UPS Mailmen Deliver in the Snow?

Snow is something that makes our daily life harder. While it is good to see small white snowflakes falling from the sky, it is a pain when large quantities of snow are piled on the streets and your doorway. If the snow on the streets hampers the mailman’s route or travel, then he/she may delay in delivering your mail. USPS is a government agency, which means it gives utmost priority to the safety of the people. There are many cases where the mailmen slip and fall on the icy surface and get injured. That is why USPS states that it is not necessary for the mail carriers or associates to deliver mail to locations where it puts the carriers in harm’s way.

How to Receive Your Mail Even in Snow?

You can receive your mail even in snowy weather. You need to make sure that your mailbox is clearly visible to the USPS mailman. That means, basically, you need to remove snow that is collected on top of the mailbox. Without the mailbox, the mailman will most likely not be able to deliver your mail. If you have your mailbox on the porch rather than on the driveway, then make it accessible to the mailman. For that, you need to clear the ice on your home’s walkway and also make sure that it isn’t slippery. Once you do all these things, then it is likely that you will get the mail from USPS even in inclement weather.

Will USPS Deliver Mail in Rainy Weather?

There is nothing more depressing than losing your holiday or weekend because of rain. But the rain doesn’t matter to most mailmen. The delivery employees of USPS deliver then mail or package even in rainy conditions. Even if there is heavy rain, you can still expect to get your package. But if the rain is falling really heavily and makes it impossible to travel, then USPS will delay a bit in delivering your mail. Also, if you have the package is large or too heavy to lift, then you can only expect that package once the rain slows down. Lifting a heavy package in heavy rain may cause harm to both the mail carrier and the package alike. So, if you are waiting for those 70-pound dumbbells your cousin sent you, then you will get them after the rain stops falling.

Does USPS Deliver Mail in Ice Storms?

Ice storms are usually intense in nature. You can’t expect to get your mail in such weather conditions. There are also some other factors that you need to take into consideration to whether USPS will deliver mail in stormy conditions. If the streets are not icy and safe to travel, if there is good visibility when driving the car, etc. then you can expect to receive the mail. The important thing that makes USPS decide whether to deliver in ice storms or not entirely depends on the safety of the mail carrier.

If the mail carrier is not safe to deliver packages in such weather, then you will most likely not receive the mail. This is in case of intense weather conditions like storms, hurricanes, etc. But if the weather is not that intense, then the USPS mailing process will go as per usual. Keep in mind that there are cases where people got packages even in stormy conditions, but that is rare.

Will USPS Deliver Mail in a State of Emergency?

As USPS is a government agency, it will most likely suspend its operations in case there is a state of emergency in the country or the state. USPS will suspend or pause its operations unless it is certain that its employees aren’t in any kind of danger. A state of emergency entails that the country is in some trouble. But these emergencies are placed by the federal and state governments most of the time and do not disrupt USPS operations. Generally, USPS only pauses its operations during a State of emergency regarding weather. The agency does not actually stop its operations in the whole city or state, but only in the areas which are impacted. So, even if the mail carrier agency stops mailing services in some locations. You can expect the mail as long as your street is not flooded or knee-deep in snow.

During a state of emergency, it’s not the mailing operations that are usually shut down, but the post offices. USPS closes down its post offices and does not accept further mail until the weather situation comes down or comes back to normal. Recently, when the COVID pandemic was at its highest across the world, USPS suspended international mail acceptance and delivery because of the virus’s impact on certain locations.

Do Private Mail Carrier Companies Deliver Mail in Inclement Weather?

Private mail carrier companies like FedEx and UPS do manage well in inclement weather. Both the companies have a strong logistical system in place that allows them to deliver mail even in harsh weather conditions. Unless there’s no proof that its delivery associates and mail carriers are in any kind of danger, you can expect them to deliver your mail. They also have reliable forecasting and communication systems in place that allows them to be sustained in harsh climate conditions. Even in case of injuries and emergencies, they have proper guidelines in place. The drivers whose duty is to deliver the mail are also experienced, so you don’t need to worry about them delivering your mail.

How to Track Your Package Coming Through USPS?

If you have doubts regarding where your package is, and how long it will take to reach you, then you always have the option of tracking it. USPS has a tracking system in place so that its customers can know the current location of the package. Just enter your package number on the USPS tracking tool, which you can find on its website. By entering the package or tracking number, you will get accurate delivery status.

Conclusion

USPS offers one of the most reliable mail carrier services in the United States of America. You can expect to get the mail on time unless there are any unforeseen delays or errors. They even deliver the mail in inclement weather as long as it is safe for the drivers. No matter rain or snow, unless there is any danger to the safety of the mail carrier, you can expect to get your package to or to its recipient. The first and foremost thing USPS cares about is its delivery employees. The agency won’t allow anything as long as it will jeopardize their safety.

FAQs – What is the USPS Inclement Weather Policy?

What is USPS policy towards inclement weather? USPS delivers mail even n inclement weather like rain or snow, as long as it does not put the delivery associate’s safety in danger. How long will it take for USPS to deliver your package? The delivery time mainly depends on which type of mailing service you paid for. It also depends on the weather of the location where you are sending the package. Do FedEx and UPS deliver mail in inclement weather? Yes, FedEx and UPS deliver the mail in both cold and wet conditions. Their inclement weather policy is similar to the one USPS has.