Are you a new person, who is planning to use the USPS company to deliver various different sizes of envelopes to multiple locations in the country? Then you are in the right place. As here in this section, we are talking in detail about the USPS Flat Rate Envelope Size. In addition to this, we will describe the various different types of envelope sizes offered by the company currently, while also sharing information about their price ranges. Besides, we will explain what are the uses of Flat Rate Envelopes, and why most customers prefer to use them. Furthermore, we will provide comprehensive instructions on how to attach postage to a flat rate envelope and the rules and regulations that one must follow during this process. And lastly, we will discuss some of the items that are restricted from making deliveries through the USPS Flat Rate Envelope.

What Is a USPS Flat Rate Envelope?

As you can guess, the USPS Flat Rate Envelope is a standard parcel type, which helps the customers to send parcels easily by accessing benefits such as convenience and ease of shipping. Besides, through this envelope, the customers located across the country can send a parcel that is weighing up to 70 LBS to any state. In addition to this, to use this type of envelope for their parcels. the customers must pay a tax ranging from $8 to $12, based on the type of flat rate envelope, and the delivery location or distance.

Although, these flat rate envelopes are most;y used by the customers to send documents from one place to another safely without any issues. And if the parcels consist of any breakable or valuable items, they have the opportunity to use the Padded Flat Rate Envelope for extra safety and security. In such cases, the customers must use priority mail services, as they help the users by transferring the packages safely to the delivery location.

What Is the USPS Envelope Size? What Are the Different Envelop Sizes That Are Available for Sale by the USPS?

The USPS Envelope Size is the standard size requirement of the parcel or the document, to get accepted for the delivery process. Currently, the standard delivery size is a rectangular item or a letter is 3 and a half inches in height, 5 inches long, and 0.007 thickness. Besides, there are three types of Envelopes Sizes, small, medium, and large. And based on the type of size, chosen by the customers for their parcels, the prices vary.

For example, the smallest envelope is the cheapest one, while the largest one is the costliest one. Furthermore, the type of envelope needed for your parcel, depends on the type of product you are planning to send, as well as its various dimensions. Then there is also the type of delivery service chosen by the customers at the USPS company for their package, based on which the size and the price might generally change. And lastly, you must remember that these envelopes are only suited for transferring important documents or letters.

What Are the Uses of Different Sizes of Envelops? When Do You Use Flat Rate Envelopes?

From the above section, you can understand the different sizes of envelopes that are commonly used for documents or letters that can only fit in a particular envelope. For smaller letters, or letters that are less the standard requirements can use the smaller packages, while the medium and larger packages, might need medium and large size envelopes. Furthermore, the customers if they are planning to spend more money, can request to use large or medium size envelopes for their parcel delivery.

As explained in the above section, the Flat Rate envelopes are best suited to send deliveries of important documents and letters. Besides, the Flat Rate envelopes are commonly used for priority mail services. And as stated, the Flat Rate Envelopes can be distinguished into many types such as Normal Flat Rate Envelope, Legal Flat Rate Envelope, Padded Flat Rate, Small Flat Rate, Medium Flat Rate -1,2, and Large Flat Rate Envelopes. The customers can order these Flat Rate envelopes for free by using their accounts on the online platform operated by the USPS Company.

What Are the Costs of Different Sizes of Envelopes?

Here in this section, we will explain in detail the price ranges of various types of Flat Rate Envelopes offered by the USPS Company. Firstly, the basic flat rate envelope is currently available at a price range of $7.95, while the Largest Flat Rate envelope costs $21.90 because it has the ability to fit a parcel weighing almost 70 pounds. And for the people, who want extra care for their packages, because the items inside them are very valuable, they have to spend an amount of $8.55 for the Padded Flat Rate Envelope.

Besides, if they want to have a medium package to be delivered they have two options to choose from, based on the size of the package. However, the price of either of the packages remains the same, at $15.50. Then there is also the option of Legal Rate Envelope, which helps the customers to have predetermined prices unlike the others, and has the ability to fit parcels of various sizes. However, you must know that the prices of these different types of envelopes might change slightly, based on your location or the type of services chosen by you.

How Do You Attach Postage to Flat Rate Envelopes?

Now that you have learned all about the multiple types of Flat Rate Envelopes, and their price ranges. Let us talk about the process of attaching postage to a Flat Rate Envelope, through the comprehensive steps provided here. Firstly, the customers must complete the payment of the parcel service, so that they can get the postage and shipping label. Once these labels are given, you can use the self-sticking labels to attach them to your package.

And if you do not have the self-sticking labels, especially if you are in your home, prepare the package. Then you can use the clear attaching tape, to stick the paper labels directly to the envelope. Once the attaching the postage process is complete, you can either choose the pickup option or service offered by the company or visit the nearest USPS Post Office to deliver the parcel by yourselves.

What Are The Maximum Dimensions For A Flat Rate Envelope?

Currently, the Flat Rate Envelopes offered by the USPS Company is the most cost-effective option, which is why many people use these types of envelopes for their package deliveries. However, no matter what type of envelope you choose there are certain dimension restrictions for the package put in place, to make sure the said package fits into the envelope. Therefore, they play a major role in the type of envelope and delivery service chosen by the customers.

Firstly, the total weight of the parcel must not be more than 70 lbs, no matter what type of flat rate envelope you choose. Secondly, all the parcels delivered using the flat rate envelopes should have maximum dimensions of 108 inches. In detail, the dimensions of the package must be within the limit of 12 inches in height, 3/4 inches thick, and 15 inches in length. Based on the type of flat type envelope chosen, the size limit for the delivery package changes.

What Can Go In A USPS Flat Rate Envelope?

Although the Flat Rate envelopes are quite popular among people across the country, they cannot deliver all types of products or parcels because of their size restrictions. Besides, the most important thing is that the products inside the envelope should not constrict or damage the envelope in any way. As this may cause the parcel as well as the envelope to get easily damaged during the delivery process. Because of this, the USPS company requests customers to make sure that the envelope closes with the normal folds, so it cannot be opened during the transfer, or the parcel does not get lost.

What Are Some Items That Are Restricted From Being Sent via a USPS Flat Rate Envelope?

From the above explanation, the restrictions set by the USPS company are important for the delivery process, as well as the safety of the package during the said process. These products list might also vary based on the location of your home in a particular state. This list includes various types of items such as Flammable Goods, Intoxicating Liquor, Sharp Instruments, Knives, Drug Substances, Tobacco Products, Unsolicited Promotional Samples, Motor Vehicles Master Keys, Odor Producing Materials, Locksmithing Devices, Building Constructions materials.

The above-mentioned list of items is not only banned for USPS flat rate envelopes but also restricted from using any type of delivery services offered by the company. Even if the delivery process is completed, there is a high risk that these items will be caught at the delivery USPS Local post office, and all the items will be sealed or destroyed, and the customers even may end up paying extra charges for illegal goods transfer. Therefore, we suggest customers first visit the official page of the platform and verify whether the product you are planning to send is restricted or not.

Frequently Asked Questions

