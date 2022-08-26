When you are shipping something expensive or valuable, you will feel distressed until the package arrives. The insecurity persists even after sending a couple of packages successfully to various destinations. After wondering how to deal with this case, you may have felt the need for insurance on the products you send via USPS. Especially, those that are very expensive. So, does USPS have any such option? In other words, does USPS offer first-class insurance? Well, I have researched and found the answer to this query. Continue reading this article to know the answer.

Does USPS First Class have Insurance?

The United States Postal Service will not provide insurance to products that you send via First-class mail. Still, you have the option to add insurance to your postage, depending on the value of merchandise present inside the package. You can do it on both the online and offline platforms of USPS. By offline platform, I am referring to the nearest post office. I will elucidate further regarding USPS first class mail and insurance. Read the article till the end for the big picture.

How Does the USPS First Class Insurance Work?

At first, you should note that insurance is not part of first-class mail service. If you want insurance, you have to purchase it as an add-on. As far as the price of the insurance is considered, your self-proclaimed valuation of the product inside the package is taken into account. The price of the insurance starts from just $2.45. USPS has made it simple for people to access this insurance.

Before subscribing to the insurance, you have to think twice if the product you are shipping is worth for insurance. In case, the product is highly expensive or invaluable, it is better to add insurance. You may regret it a lot in case you lose it. So, how much can this USPS insurance cover? Well, this insurance provides you the opportunity to cover as much as $5000. You cannot make a claim beyond that.

If you think the price of the item you are shopping for is more than $5000, it is better for you to try other means of transport. Certainly, USPS is not a good choice. In my opinion, in this case, you should opt for a private mailing company like FedEx. I guess they have a better insurance program when compared to USPS. Nevertheless, if you are considering adding insurance to the product you send via first-class mail service, you have to print out the postage from the USPS website. During the course, it will ask you if you want to select any add-ons. Now, you can choose insurance.

You also have another option where you can visit the post office located nearby. After reaching that post office, visit the counter and request the USPS employee present over to for insurance. If the insurance you have selected is more than $500, you have to notify your recipient, requesting them to be present when the package gets delivered. When the package reaches the destination, there has to be someone to sign and receive the delivery. USPS follows this for packages whose value is more than $500.

What is the Price of USPS First Class Insurance?

There is no standard price for the USPS First Class insurance. However, it can cost anywhere between $2.45 and $10.35. In the case of insurance, you have to value the item by yourself.

$600.01 to 5,000.00 = $10.35 plus $1.55 per $100.00 or fraction thereof over $600 in declared value

$500.01 to 600.00 = $10.35

$400.01 to 500.00 = $7.65

$300.01 to 400.00 = $6.40

$200.01 to 300.00 = $5.05

$100.01 to 200.00 = $3.85

$50.01 to 100.00 = $3.15

$0.01 to 50.00 = $2.45

In case you have shipped with Restricted Delivery Service and you want to purchase additional insurance for your package, it will cost you around $5.85.

Does USPS Automatically Include Insurance?

It is not a norm in USPS to automatically include insurance for any type of mail service, including First-class mail service. In case you are shipping a priority package with priority express, you can subscribe to insurances worth $50 and $100. If the worth of the item present inside the mail or package is less than $50, choosing the Priority Flat rate would be wise. The main reason is that the postage fee includes both insurance and tracking. The Priority Mail Express and Global Express Guaranteed will provide insurance for the package.

Is It Possible to Combine USPS Add-on Services for First Class?

USPS allows you to include multiple add-on services when you are using the First-class mail service. For example, you can add both insurance and tracking or insurance and Adult signature. There is no restriction for you to purchase other add-ons for your first-class mail piece, even if you have purchased insurance already.

Is It Worth Buying a USPS Insurance?

The term worth is subjective. Hence, I will explain the USPS insurance and leave the decision to you. The primary reason why people purchase USPS insurance for sending an item that is valuable is because of its low cost. Quick response is another reason why people choose USPS Insurance. When the item you ship is met with an unfortunate fate, you can submit a claim. Post-verification, you will receive the payment without any delay. In other words, you will receive the amount from USPS within 7 business days.

In order o file a claim, you have to visit the USPS website(USPS.com). While filing the claim on USPS.com, you should submit the necessary documents. You will also get to know about the tentative timeframe. Additionally, the website will give you the necessary information regarding what should you do if the claim has been denied.

Final Thoughts

The USPS is offering a federal service. Hence, making a profit out of the service is its least priority. USPS organization primarily focuses on serving the people better. It is obligated to deliver the package to its destination, even under difficult circumstances. So far, USPS has functioned effectively and offered its best service to its customers. The circumstances of a package not reaching its destination or losing the item present in the package happen rarely. Yet, people who are cautious about sending valuable items via USPS prefer purchasing insurance. The valuable items can include expensive products or those that have holds huge sentimental value. It is a good thing to insure your shipping in this case, as you will be peaceful until the package reaches its destination.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – USPS First Class Insurance

1. What will be the price of USPS first class insurance if I am sending a product worth $450? If the monetary value of the product you are sending is around $450, choose the insurance whose price is $7.5. You have various insurance options to choose from for products whose prices are up to $5000. 2. Is it safe to ship products whose monetary value is more than $5000 via USPS? USPS is reliable transport and freight organization in the USA. However, if you have to brace yourself for undesirable outcomes, you have to look for a private organization. USPS will not be able to offer insurance coverage beyond $5000. 3. What are other add-ons you can include along with insurance on USPS? In addition to insurance, you can add tracking, Adult signature, and many more. 4. Which is the best alternative for USPS? FedEx would be the best alternative for USPS in the USA. Since it is a private organization, you will get a lot of services and benefits. However, you have to note that the price can be a bit higher in the case of FedEx. 5. What is the minimum fee for purchasing USPS First Class Insurance? The USPS First Class Insurance starts at $2.45.