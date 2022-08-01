There is innate forgetfulness that is part of human nature. All humans would have this and this shall not be considered a problem. However, it can sometimes make us stressed. For example, sometimes, we forget to send packages on time. It could be something related to office, business, and even family. In such instances, it will be very helpful if we have a delivery service that would deliver our package faster than usual. Well, guess what? The USPS offers a similar delivery service. Well, The service and the term expedited shipping USPS are related. How are they related? Before that, What is Expedited Shipping USPS? Well, I have researched and found the details. Continue reading to know more.

USPS Book Shipping Cost Learn all about it right here.

What is the Fast Delivery Service Offered by USPS?

The USPS has come up with an option called Priority Mail Express. This is an expedited shipping method that delivers the mail quickly. In fact, it is the fastest shipping option that you can subscribe to from USPS. If you are sending a package using this service, it will reach the destination the next day before 6 pm. This is the quickest, while the delivery time may not extend beyond two days. If you find it hard to believe, here is what USPS has promised. It has promised to refund the money in case the package doesn’t reach the destination within the delivery time. Moreover, the service includes free pickup and tracking. I will elucidate further about this Priority mail express. Read the article till the end to get a better understanding of the service.

What is Expedited Shipping in Terms of USPS?

It tries to tell the message that it is a type of service where your package will be delivered to the destination than it usually used to. However, you should keep in mind that it would cost more as well. The faster the delivery, the lesser the time, the higher the price. I mentioned Priority Mail Express in this article. However, there are other types of priority mail. They are express shipping, overnight shipping, and two-day shipping. Nevertheless, the fastest delivery service that is offered by the USPS is Priority Mail Express.

How Fast is the Expedited Shipping at USPS?

Well, in case you are sending a package to a destination that is located within the territory of the USA, the fasted expedited shipping is no different from same-day or next-day delivery service in terms of speed. However, one special thing about the priority mail express is that it comes with a money-back guarantee.

Is the USPS Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express the Same?

The name of both the delivery service almost sounds similar. However, they are two different services whose prices and delivery times are different. Additionally, The USPS priority mail is not as fast as Priority Mail Express. But keep in mind that you will be paying three times more of the amount for the lesser delivery time. Lastly, the USPS Priority mail doesn’t guarantee that the package will reach the destination within a fixed period. On a whole, You can assume Priority Mail Express as an enhancement of Priority Mail with more pleasing offers.

What is USPS Expedited Shipping? Check out our post right here.

How Much Will the USPS Expedited Shipping Cost?

Well, the price of the USPS expedited shipping depends upon two factors. Those two factors are the weight of the package and the distance to the destination. Basically, it starts with a price of $26.6. The more the weight, the higher will be the cost of this service. Especially, if the destination is far away. Keep in mind that you have the freedom to determine the cost of service by choosing one among the three different methods. So, think clearly before you choose the method of delivery in the USPS.

Weight and Zone

The price of the service is based on the weight of the package and the shipping zone. Don’t get confused. It is the same which I mentioned earlier. The weight and distance of the destination from the location where the customer dropped the package. When the package is being weighed by the USPS, it will round up the weight to pounds. The maximum limit of the package is 70 pounds (ca. 32 kg). This makes the priority mail express one of the best choices for sending smaller items to shorter distances.

Dimensional Weight

In this method, the USPS takes both the dimension and weight of the package into account. The cost of the service will be estimated based on dimension and weight separately. Whichever factor (dimension or weight) is found expensive, will be taken into consideration by the USPS. Probably, this is one of the reasons why this delivery service is pretty expensive when compared to others.

Flat Rate

If you are choosing this method, you will be paying a set rate. Especially, for domestic shipments and packages whose weight is below 70 pounds (ca. 32 kg). Since the weight is not taken into consideration (unless it exceeds 70 pounds (ca. 32 kg)), it is better to send heavy items in the weight range of 0 and 70 pounds (ca. 32 kg).

Will USPS Deliver the Package on the Weekends?

Yes. However, during the weekends, which includes both Saturday and Sunday, USPS will deliver without an additional fee only on Saturdays. During Sundays and other holidays, the USPS will charge you an additional cost of $12.50. However, in most cases, the packages sent via priority mail express, the package will be delivered within 10:30 am on Sundays.

Which Delivery Service Option is Faster Between USPS Priority Express and FedEx Overnight?

Well, FedEx is the winner most times if expedited shipping is taken into consideration. Similarly, will FedEx overnight be faster than Priority Express? If we send a package using Priority Express, the package will reach the destination the next day or the day after, as guaranteed by the USPS. In the case of FedEx, we have three levels of overnight services. They are,

FedEx Priority Overnight

FedEx standard overnight

Lastly, the FedEx First Overnight

Among these three options, the first one is the fastest. FedEx has guaranteed that it will deliver your package the next day before 9:30 am. Similarly, it has guaranteed to deliver the package the next day by 10:30 am and 4:30 pm if you choose the FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx Standard Overnight respectively. After looking at these options, we can conclude that FedEx offers the fastest service, which is true. However, the price of the service in FedEx is expensive when compared to USPS.

Please check out our post about Does USPS Ship to Australia?

What Benefits Are Included in USPS Expedited Shipping?

You can expect more than just getting a fast delivery from the USPS expedited shipping. Additionally, you can expect various benefits. Let’s say you are shipping to a destination that is located within the USA using Priority Mail Express. In this case, you will be able to enjoy the following perks,

The money will be returned to you if the delivery isn’t done on time. It is a guarantee offered by the USPS.

Free envelopes and boxes.

Tracking

The package will be picked up from you at your home or office free of cost.

If you request, the USPS will give you a Proof of delivery signature

USPS offers insurance coverage up to $100.

Flate-rate pricing

In case the destination is outside the territory of the USA, you get the following benefits.

For certain destinations, you will get a money-back guarantee.

Delivery within 4 or 5 days.

Similar to domestic service, you will get free boxes and envelopes

Free package pickup service. This service is available at both the home and office.

You will get insurance up to $100 in the case of non-negotiable document reconstruction. The insurance coverage is up to $200 for missing contents or loss and damage to merchandise.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I began this article by giving a succinct account of the Expedited shipping called priority mail express. After that, I further elucidated the USPS delivery service by answering various related queries. Later, I explained the types of expedited shipping available in the USPS. While answering a question that asked about the speed of the USPS expedited shipping, I gave the detail about the delivery time and money guarantee. After that, I explained the difference between USPS Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express. I answered the next question, during which I explained the types of delivery options available in USPS expedited shipping cost. While answering the next query, I spoke about the delivery of packages during the weekends. Finally, I answered the last couple of questions, during which I discussed which delivery service is faster between FedEx and USPS.

I hope the information provided in this article regarding the USPS expedited shipping was useful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

It is really a great thing that USPS is offering expedited shipping services. It is helping the people who generally depend on the USPS for mailing and sending packages. Additionally, the money-back guarantee will encourage other people to use the USPS services. When compared to other top shipping companies, the cost of the expedited shipping service is reasonable. People who prefer to save a few bucks and at the same time want to get a better service would definitely choose USPS over others.

Finally, let me leave you with one last article about What Does USPS “Forwarded” Mean?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What is Expedited Shipping USPS?

1. What is the maximum weight limit of the Priority Express Mail? The maximum weight of the package that you can send through Priority Express Mail is around 70 pounds (ca. 32 kg). This makes this service a better option for sending small packages. 2. If USPS is delivering on weekends, will it cost additional fees? Yes. You should pay an additional fee of $12.50 on Sundays. Additionally, you have to pay this additional fee during other holidays 3. How is the package priced by USPS while sending through expedite shipping? The package is priced in three ways. They are flat rate, Dimensional Weight, Weigh, and zone. 4. Is USPS delivery service cheaper than FedEx? In most cases, the delivery service offered by USPS is cheaper. Even in the case of Expedited shipping, the cost of USPS delivery services are low when compared to FedEx.