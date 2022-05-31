Since the inception of the internet, its usage has become so essential to our world that, it’s mind-boggling to even think about. The Internet has had a huge impact on our society, and its potential is still in the early stages! It helps us to communicate, learn, inform, and share our ideas with all corners of the world. It is also used to track our mails and to predict when it reaches us. USPS is one such postal service that uses took advantage of this system and lets us track our deliveries and mails. But what if the USPS didn’t deliver mail despite showing “out for delivery” on its mail tracking website? This article will provide the answer to this very question.

The United States Postal Service has been one of the most important agencies under the executive branch of our country for centuries. The department is responsible for an average of 167 million deliveries every single day. This shows the massive scale of the agency and also underlines its importance in the daily life of the people living in this country and the world. USPS delivers mail to more than 180 countries. Once someone delivers a mail to you, you can expect it to reach you within 5- 10 days. That shows the efficiency with which the agency works. But sometimes there may be some delays to get your mail.

So, coming back to the main point of this article, why didn’t the USPS deliver mail despite showing out for delivery? What are the reasons the mail has been delivered? What’s the maximum time it’ll take to get your mail? How to complain if you didn’t get your mail or package? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then just continue reading the article

Why Wasn’t the USPS Mail Out for Delivery, Not Delivered?

When your tacking update shows that your mail is out for delivery, it means that your package has been picked up by the driver and will deliver to you by the end of the day. But sometimes despite showing that the package is out for delivery, your package may still not come to you. This can happen due to some delay by the driver for some reason or the other. There is generally no need to worry about this delay, you may most probably get the package by the next day. If you still don’t get the delivery by the next day, you can contact USPS support and complain to them about your issue.

Every year, 3% of the mail is irreparably lost by USPS. To put this percentage in numbers, 146 billion mail pieces are lost every year! That’s an unbelievably huge number of packages and mails that USPS fails to deliver. But as I mentioned, it’s only 3% of the entire mail the United States Postal Service delivers throughout the year.

In your case, there may be many reasons you didn’t get your mail, even though the tracking system shows your mail is out for delivery.

As stated before, there may be many reasons why you didn’t get your package. The USPS handles hundreds of millions of mails and packages every day. So, it is nothing out of the ordinary if they fail to deliver some of those packages. The logistics, manpower, and the system in which the USPS operates are of a huge scale, which means that mistakes will happen now and then. Here are some reasons you didn’t get your package by USPS.

Delay by the Driver

The driver may sometimes delay delivering your mail or package. It can be due to the huge number of mails that he delivers that made delivering your mail to be difficult. In this case, the driver will deliver your mail the next day. The mail truck may have also encountered some damage like tire puncture or engine overheating, which made it not possible to deliver your mail. You don’t need to worry if this is the reason your package has not reached you. Just wait a day, and you will most probably get your mail or package.

Delivery Failure

If the delivery driver wasn’t able to find your address due to your package having the wrong address, then you won’t be able to get the delivery. There were some cases where the USPS driver didn’t deliver the mail because of no way into the recipient’s property. In such a situation, the driver will take back the package to the postal office, which will lead to a delivery failure.

Remember that without a signature, the driver will not deliver the package to you. So, keep in mind to have someone at the time of delivery sign the delivery verification form.

The Driver Delivered to a Wrong Address

The possibility of your package being delivered to the wrong address is also high. There are many instances where the driver delivered the mail or package to a worn address. This usually happens if the sender has input a wrong address or because the drier’s not adept at delivering mail. In this case, the tracking interface will the package as delivered. Check with your neighbors if they got your package. If you weren’t able to find your package, then raise a complaint with the USPS about a misdelivery.

Theft of Your Package

If you receive a message from USPS as “package delivered”, but you cannot find the package anywhere, then you may a victim of theft. As the driver or mailman puts the package in your mailbox, then someone may have stolen your package from there. If you face this situation, then you’ll need to file a claim for the package and request the sender of the package to mail another one.

Technical Glitch

The USPS servers may also undergo technical glitches from time to time. When the system has some glitch, then it may update your package’s tracking information as out for delivery when in reality it hasn’t been pickup for delivery. Usually, such glitches don’t last long, check your tracking information again after some time.

In some cases, your package may end up in another truck. If this happens, then your package’s delivery will be a bit delayed, as the truck will take the package back to the post office. The package will then be put on the right USPS truck the next day to deliver it correctly to its destined address.

If your package didn’t reach you, then you can contact the USPS domestic & international tracking department at (800) 222-1811. Once you call this number and state your concerns about your package not being delivered, customer support will assist you as much as they can. If you want to know the update about your package delivery as it’s delayed, then just use the USPS tracking system. Just enter the tracking number, and you’ll get the latest information about where your package is.

As mentioned before, If your package is lost, then you’ll have to file a claim for the lost mail. Fill up this claim form and submit it. Once submitted, you may receive insurance by USPS based on the value of your package. Remember that only certain eligible items are included under this provision. As per the USPS website, Eligible items include

Priority Mail Express items and other insured mail

Collect on Delivery items

Registered mail items with insurance

Conclusion

Whenever you receive a message that your package is out for delivery, it means that you’ll get the pack on that day. But sometimes there may some delay because of some reason. Generally, the responsibility lies with the driver who’s in charge of delivering your mail or package. If you don’t get the package on the day it says out for delivery, then you are most likely to get it the next day. If you still don’t receive your mail the next day, then contact USPS customer support at (800) 222-1811 and state your concerns.

As stated in the article, about 3% of mail is lost by USPS, which is about 147 billion mails each year. There may be plenty of reasons for these things to happen. Your package may be lost due to a delay by the driver, package theft, misdirected mail, technical glitch, wrong address, etc.

FAQs – USPS Didn’t Deliver Mail Despite Showing “Out for Delivery”

Why wasn’t the USPS mail out for delivery, not delivered? Sometimes there are delays regarding package delivery, due to some problems that the driver faced, bad weather, etc. In such cases, you’ll generally get the package by the next day. How to contact USPS customer support? You can contact the USPS domestic and international package tracking department at (800) 222- 1811. Once you contact them, state your concerns about your package being lost or delayed. What is the USPS technical glitch? Usually, the USPS server takes time to inform you that your package is delivered. So, I’d recommend you to go and check your mailbox to see if you received your mail/package.