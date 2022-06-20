We all send mails and packages at some time or the other. Now, there are many carrier services that ship or deliver those packages to any person you want. USPS is one such carrier that is an independent entity operating under the executive branch. It is the oldest and one of the biggest carriers in the United States. When you are trying to send a package to someone, there are some requirements that you need to fulfill. The most important requirement of those is getting a shipping label for the package you want to mail. The shipping label contains all the crucial information like the package recipient’s name, address, Pin code, and a barcode to verify and process the shipment of the package. You’ll need to visit your local post office and get a shipping label.

But, what if you don’t want to visit your local post office to get one? Well, that is where the USPS click-and-ship feature comes into play. When you don’t have either the time or the interest to visit a post office, you can use this feature to avoid going to the post office to get a label. Now, What is the USPS click-and-ship feature? How does it work? What is the cost of using the Click-and-ship feature? These are some of the questions that you will find the answers to in this article.

What Is the Click-and-ship Feature That USPS Provides?

The click-and-ship feature allows you to make your own shipping labels without the need of making a visit to the post office. You can just create a label online by entering all the details of the recipient and the package you wish to send. This is a very convenient way to send packages, especially if you mail packages using USPS regularly.

This feature is especially useful for people that run a business where they need to ship many products to customers on a regular basis. You just need to fill out all the required details and have to get it printed. After sticking the label to your package and USPS will come to your home or office and take the package and deliver it to the recipient.

How Does the USPS Click and Ship Feature Work?

This feature is simple to use. To create a shipping label, you’ll need to have a laptop or desktop, or tablet, and a compatible printer. By having your own printer, you can relieve yourself of the hassle of printing the shipping label at the post office or some other place. But before you start to create a label, you first need to choose what type of mail service you want.

Mailing Service for Which USPS Click-and-ship Offers Labels

Before getting down to creating a label, first, you need to know for which mailing services the USPS provides a label on its online platform. Here’s a list of services for which you can create a shipping label online.

Priority Mail

Priority Mail Express

Global Express Guaranteed

Priority Mail International

Priority Mail Express International

These are the services for which USPS click-and-ship provides labels. Sadly, you can’t create shipping labels for USPS Retail Ground, First Class Package, and First class international service. Once you are clear on what kind of package you want to deliver, the next thing is to create the label

Follow These Steps to Create a Shipping Label by Yourself.

Create a USPS account, if you don’t already have one.

Once you have created or logged into your account, visit the click-and-ship section of the website.

Choose the mailing service for which you want the label.

Now, you can start printing your own label, first enter your package’s ship-to address and the weight of the package.

If you don’t know what it weighs, you can just order priority mail flat rate boxes for free. If the package fits in the box, then USPS will ship it.

The flat rate for shipping is the same for up to 70lbs. If your item exceeds that weight limit, then the shipping cost will increase.

Once you entered all the information that USPS asks for, select “Print Label”. You have created your own label.

This next step is to print the label using your printer. Once you get the physical label, stick it on the box, and there, it is done.

The process is very user-friendly. If you have any doubts while you are entering the details, you can clarify them in the customer support section that is located below. Once you have finished putting the label, the next steps come to deliver the package.

How to Deliver the Package After Labeling It?

Delivering the package is also as easy as printing the label. Instead of going to the post office, USPS will come and pick up the package. This way, you can sit back and relax while waiting for USPS to come and take your package and deliver it to its recipient. Just follows these steps for USPS to come and pick up your package.

Visit the Pickup section of USPS. There, you need to enter all the required details to check the availability for pickup in your location.

If USPS confirms there is pick-up availability, you then need to enter the details of your package.

After detailing the size and weight of your package.

After entering all the relevant information, select the date and time for when you want the USPS employee to come up with your package.

By following these steps, you can have USPS pick up your package and deliver it to the recipient.

What’s the Cost of Using the USPS Click-and-ship Feature?

There is no cost or other hidden fee that you have to pay to use the USPS click-and-ship. This service that USPS provides, is free of any fees and costs. You don’t need to pay for creating a USPS account, print a label and even for the cardboard boxes and envelopes that the mail Carrier service provides for packaging your items. The only thing that you’ll need to purchase is the postage for shipping your products. The cost of postage depends on the weight and destination of the package. You can also just pay for the flat rate boxes that you selected to ship your items with.

What Type of Paper Should You Use to Create Labels?

There is no requirement for the kind of paper that you need to use to make labels. You can use any type of paper as long as you can stick it using packing tape for a cardboard box. Make sure to tape the label on all its sides to keep it firmly attached to the box.

In case you don’t want to go through the trouble of taping it. Then, you can just use adhesive click-and-ship labels available on the USPS website. Just visit the postal store section of the USPS website and buy them. You can buy a pack of 50 click-and-ship single labels for $17. These labels will be useful for you, especially if you ship items on a regular basis. Although you can use plain paper, they may tear off due to rain or some other conditions.

Which Is More Cost-effective to Get Labels, Click-and-ship or Post Office?

It is more cost-effective to create your own labels than to visit the USPS post office. But the price difference is almost negligible, with the click-and-ship label service being a few cents less than getting one at the post office. The main thing to keep in mind is the convenience that Click-and-ship provides. As you don’t need to wait in line or many even visit the post office, it will save you time and travel expenses. If you tend to ship packages on a regular basis, then using the USPS click-and-ship feature is more practical.

Conclusion

USPS is one of the largest carrier services that offer exceptional shipping just like its private rivals like FedEx and UPS. It is not new information that your package needs to have a shipping label for mail carriers to ship it to the recipient. USPS is not an exception to this rule. USPS ships billions of packages every year, and having shipping labels on them makes it easier and faster for the government-owned company. To get a shipping label for a USPS package, people had to visit the post office before. But, now, you can just create your own shipping label using the USPS click-and-ship feature. The process to create the label is also simple. Just follow the steps That I’ve listed in the article to know how to make them yourself.

It doesn’t cost you anything to create them, all you need is having an internet connection, a computer or laptop, and finally a compatible printer. You can use normal paper to make those labels, USPS also provides adhesive labels at $17 for a pack of 50 labels. These adhesive labels are useful when you ship a lot of packages regularly. So, to conclude, if you want to save time and some money for getting shipping labels, give the USPS click-and-ship feature a try.

FAQs – What Is the USPS Click-and-ship Feature?

