USPS Assistant Rural Carrier Job Description

United States Postal Service also known as the USPS or U.S. mail is an administrative branch under the State federal government. It has been known for providing first-class postal services all across America, and the territories that come under it. Without a doubt, it is very well known that pay for a federal job is good and has additional benefits. If you are the one who loves being on the roads and working on numbers, then USPS assistant rural carrier might be the job you are looking for. This is the article where there is a brief description of this role at USPS.

The below article discusses the job description of the assistant rural carrier and the additional information related to it.

Assistant Rural Carrier at USPS (ARC)

An assistant rural carrier is a part-timer who is responsible to deliver and collect packages from the right addresses all over the rural areas around the United States. They don’t have fixed working hours like full-time mail carriers. They deliver packages on Sundays, holidays, and Christmas. ARC just fills in the time when a full-time mail carrier isn’t available. The assistant rural carrier also helps in running the basic errands around the post office and closing it. Additionally, they have a set of responsibilities in the post office, which I will be discussing further in this article.

Responsibilities of an Assistant Rural Carrier

Below is the general list of responsibilities of an assistant rural carrier and the duties they are expected to take care of

Deliver packages to the customers in your surrounding rural areas and be responsible for mails on the route designated by the postal office.

Working under the guidance of a Full-time mail carrier.

Their main duty is to deliver and pick up packages from the customers, so it is necessary for them to have good driving skills.

Pick up mails from customers or their PO boxes.

Should be able to work under any weather conditions indoors and outdoors.

Sort, file, and manage mail and packages.

Run errands around the office like answering calls and general questions about USPS.

Lift and push mail as heavy as 70 pounds.

Look professional.

Maintain timely records of delivered, undeliverable, and returned mail.

Responsible for the money orders and signing for some mails.

Sort mail according to the routes.

Submit receipts and money back at the post office at the end of the day.

Responsible for deliveries where the rural carrier is not able to make deliveries.

How Much Does an Assistant Rural Carrier Gets Paid?

Assistant Rural Carrier gets paid hourly for their job. Their salary is not fixed and is determined by the USPS based on the individual’s qualifications and experience. The average salary of an assistant rural carrier can be varying from $17 to $31 per hour based on their experience. Initially, at the joining, they are paid $18.55 per hour, which is raised up to $19.03 after 40 service working hours. Their average salary might go up to $34000 per year. Part-time assistant rural carriers are paid hourly for their work, while a full-timer is paid weekly. They are offered raise in their salary 2 times a year. Their salary may even depend on the location they are working from. Individuals can expect career growth at USPS.

Benefits of Working as an Assistant Rural Carrier

Assistant Rural carriers might get as many benefits as Rural carrier associates. But there are a few benefits that might be applicable for Assistant Rural carriers.

They can choose their working hours based on their availability. For example, they can just work on weekends and stay out of work on weekdays. They can opt for a day to work, like Sundays and seasonal holidays.

ARC may get wounded warrior leave, which is an authorized absence from their job while undergoing any kind of treatment related to the role.

They are paid overtime for the excess hours beyond the designated 40 working hours in a week.

Not only that, but they can try for a full-time position in USPS after 1 year of working.

They don’t qualify for any health insurance in the first year. If they continue in the job after one year, they might get qualified for the insurance.

ARC will receive an EMA (equipment maintenance allowance) if they have a vehicle of their own.

Requirements of an Assistant Rural Carrier

Lawful citizen of the United States.

Should be 18 years or older.

Have a minimum qualification of a high school diploma.

A valid state driver’s license is required with at least 2 years of experience in driving. Demonstrate driving skills before employment.

A Virtual entry assessment examination is required.

Qualified individuals have to undergo training, testing, and practical demonstration of skills and abilities required for the role.

Have to successfully pass a pre-employment drug test.

Able to work under supervision in the office and alone while on the roads.

Background Check

All the qualified and eligible individuals are subjected to undergo a background check for criminal records. They are conducted through information sources like fingerprint checks, and state and county checks by the United States. Arc’s will be checked for the last 5 years for any kind of criminal records in all the locations they have lived, worked, or gone to. If the individual has an incomplete background check due to residency outside the U.S. then they are not considered for a job at USPS. They are even checked for any past drug usage at a workplace, if any.

Application Process for Assistant Rural Carrier

Any individual trying for the role of assistant rural carrier requires a qualifying score in the assessment examination. Below are the steps for applying for the role of ARC

The only place you can apply for the jobs at USPS is a site called eCareers. Candidates should open an eCareers account and search for the jobs listed on their site based on location. Select the ARC role and fill out the application and save your progress. Upload a resume if you have one. After confirmation, you will receive an email from USPS. A pre-employment assessment should be taken as guided by USPS. USPS will contact you through email with further information about the selection and interview. Once selected for the role successfully, a background check is done for the candidate. The individual is expected to submit proof of citizenship and driver’s license, and also take a medical examination and pre-employment drug test.

All this process from the first can take up to 4 months of time. Both the application and examination are free of cost for all individuals. There is no limit to job applications, and an individual can apply for any number of qualifying roles. If the individual is not selected for a role, they can immediately apply for jobs.

Conclusion

USPS is a self-sustained department under the state administration. Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) is a non-career relief position who are filling the rural carrier when they are unavailable. ARC’s need to work on Sundays, certain seasonal holidays, and during the Christmas season. They are responsible for the deliveries in rural areas around their postal location. There are no documented benefits for the role of the assistant rural carrier. They are responsible for completing the mail delivery route. They deliver and pick up packages from in and around the rural areas in their residential neighborhood.

The other responsibilities of the Assistant rural carrier are to manage mails and sort them, sign for some mails, and submit pickups and money to the post office at the end of the day. If they are under any kind of treatment for disability at the work, then they are provided with wounded warrior leave.

They are offered an average of $19 per hour as pay. This can go up to $31 based on their qualification and experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Where can I apply for the Assistant rural carrier job role? The only source for applying for the role is through their application eCareers. You have to create an account and fill out the application along with a resume. What is the pay initially for an Assistant rural carrier? Initially, they are paid $18.55 per hour, but the pay is raised after 40 working hours to $19.05 per hour. Are they fixed working hours for Assistant rural carriers? No, they are no fixed working hours. But they are expected to fulfill the rural mail route. Generally, they work on Sundays, certain seasonal holidays, and Christmas vacations. Are a drug test and background check mandatory? Yes. USPS tends to conduct background checks of the individual through information sources. The individuals have to take a pre-employment drug test. Both of these are important for an individual to pass for a successful employment offer.